What comes next in the House of Representatives now that a majority of the Democrats support an impeachment inquiry into the Trump presidency? We discuss that with Jonathan Allen and Andrew Desiderio.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

What Will Pelosi Do Now That House Dems Support Trump Impeachment Inquiry? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC