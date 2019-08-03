What comes next in the House of Representatives now that a majority of the Democrats support an impeachment inquiry into the Trump presidency? We discuss that with Jonathan Allen and Andrew Desiderio.
What Will Pelosi Do Now That House Dems Support Trump Impeachment Inquiry? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Because the Dems have not impeached the actions of this President it has set the bar for future ones, for this they are to blame.
You don’t need to have committed a crime to obstruct justice, he will be as soon as he leaves office.
@Penny Hardaway Excellent post Penny and every bit of it true. The Left operates on Emotions instead of facts and evidence. However, I would say that now that Congress is on 6 week break, it is time for DOJ to Declassify all incriminating documents for crimes committed by former members of DOJ, FBI and CIA. If they don’t before the Dems decide to go with Impeachment proceedings, they’ll be accused of interfering. DeClass now!
@Scan Obstructing Justice is a crime!
Impeach … Now! Send the findings to the Senate. Whatever the Senate does is a win win for Democracy. If the Senate does nothing …. They will own it …. Forever in History
Shin why would a civil war break out? We love our president. Nothing and nobody can change our minds.
@B spearbach
Racist, Racist , Racist
Russia,Russia,Russia
Same song ,
different lyrics.
@Dizzy Duke
Thousands of patriotic veterans (like me)
will be on the front lines ready to fill body bags with the corpses of traitors.
@Ash Roskell
We got our Republic back when Trump took office .
Pelosi keeps saying we should vote him out instead and that is flawed thinking.
1. If Trump is not worthy of Impeachment, then who is?
2. Given Trumps record of threats and dirty dealings, who can guarantee the electoral process will be fair?
Indeed. If this guy can’t get impeached, what will the next guy get away with? It’s insanity.
If he gets impeached then arrested and convicted, Pence will pardon him. That is why Pelosi wants him voted out, so he can’t be pardoned by another Republican!
The rule of law is B.S, and the Presidential oath to the office is B.S. if it really met anything Trump would be impeached or in jail.
@Bill Pardew you guys cant leave Obama alone, the president who is loved by all color of people.
@Erin Thor which means the oath means nothing. All of the presidents lied all the time….from Washington to Obama.
What has Trump done to be impeached? Oh Democrats don’t care about that. They wanted him impeached before he ever even ran. You know all these segments were they claim Republicans need to step down because they thought the Mueller investigation wasn’t going to lead to anything before it was over. Well the same should go for the people that were calling for impeachment before it was over, but this is not about what actually happened. It’s just about the Democratic party losing power.
Why did our Commander expand guantonamo aka gitmo by 13,000 padded prison cells
THIS IS THE TRUTH: He is about to deal with this failed coup-d’-etat allayed against him, and our nation, at-large, VERY, VERY SOON…
Mark-my-words.
Record number of Politicians stepped down. They know Trump’s plan. Do you?
#FISADeclassify #MilitaryTribunals #DropTheHammer
6 Republicans within this last week alone.
no moron, they’re embarrassed.
@M Perkins what do you think the coward orange draft dodger is waiting for?
What is Maxine Waters’ favorite flavor of ice cream?
Peach Mint
Where is that drunk anyway?
Clap clap. Okay. Let’s do the impeachment!!! When? Where?
If Nancy does not want to impeach the Orange Lard is because he has something on her.
Pro-Impeachment is Pro-Democracy. Anti-Impeachment is Anti-American.
princeoftidds, of course you do mean Pro Democrats = UnAmerican
Thete is absolutely nothing to impeach Trump on. You lefts stay losing, You guys just keep embarrassing yourselves on a daily basis.
Just DO IT, Nancy. America will NEVER forgive you, if Trump is not stopped. No doubt he’ll survive a partisan vote, but it would END his, “election,” hopes. ENOUGH of the, “tactics.” America NEEDS its REPUBLIC BACK!
Ash Roskell
Be an adult. Nancy is cunning.
She’s waiting for more incriminating evidence to bury Trump. There’s still more investigations, like the ones Mueller couldn’t comment on.
Then how come Nancy Pelosi is doing nothing.
Nancy Pelosi is just as much of a crook as trump is by doing nothing.
Nancy Pelosi should be removed from her House leader position immediately .
And impeachment hearings started immediately
Maybe she is on the take.
I trust Nancy. She is cunning and has years of experience.
They need more damnable evidence and Pelosi said that is what they are waiting on. Don’t forget there are still investigations ongoing, the very same ones Mueller said he could not comment on. There is a lot of info that can’t be made public yet.
@Megabyte Medusa lol yeah keep on waiting for her to the right thing . Let know how that truns out for you.
@Ken Turner yeah thats why she lost the House. And now that she has got it back she is single handedly repeating what she did last time . She is going to lose everything the Democrats gained in the last election .
A crook is a crook no matter if they are on a street corner or in the White House .
To me it seems as if Nancy Pelosi is actually protecting the president, I wonder why
jim Moore it does seem that way.
She said she is waiting for the evidence–if what’s made public is not enough, I would like to suspect she may know of additional investigations into Trump and is waiting on a “big fish” of damning evidence. At least in theory.
Don’t care, successful or not, I want to know, by vote, who is on what side NOW.
RussZHC they’re all corrupt all against us.
Move it along much faster for his removal so we can get pass the worse of times since 2016!
Pretense of next trump putin meeting: to sign new nuclear deal. Trump wants noble peace prize, putin wants to step on U.S. soil.
Meanwhile, Pelosi still not allowing impeachment.
Why are we still talking about politics. THE POTUS B R O K E THE LAW. So he is above the law if we do nothing. Impeach.
Lol and nothing will happen good job Demorats
Answer: nothing because she is a spineless tool of the system
Nancy is basicly saying that the president is above the law. Nice to know we’re living in a banana republic.