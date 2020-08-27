What will the GOP be without Trump?

The Republican National Convention was almost entirely built around President Donald Trump. Videos praised his accomplishments, speakers fawned over his leadership, and in unusual move, he planned to appear every night of the convention. This left many wondering — what will happen to the party when Trump eventually leaves? In this latest YouTube video, Chris Cillizza breaks down the perilous position the GOP finds itself in, and where it’s headed next.
I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
Hey – Chris here. Who do you think can fill Trump’s shoes in the GOP?
@Nicole Ready your being ignorent to the truth, and being biased. You just don’t want trump to lose who doesn’t take any responsibility. Go ahead and vote for your hero.
Hawkzblade I don’t watch any main stream media. Trump 2020 for one reason he’s not trying to take away our guns
@Brian BigBri Jones Music 6 times the viewers of the DNCs. What does that say about them?
@Frankly My Damn I Don’t Give A Dear so what/who do you watch? Alex Jones? Mark Levin? Moscow TV?
@Jets Tom
St. Petersburg street walker.
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING???
Nothing personal, but I used to skip these as “fluff”. But you’ve really stepped up lately, to call out the emperor’s lack of clothing. Thank you. Good for you. 😉
*Keep Hans Christian Andersen out of this, we have had enough, first Greenland and now H.C Andersen? Give me a break, no, I will write a fiking book and make the RNC buy ’em all, #1 on the best seller list, believe me, the sales will be tremendous, the best, the greatest sales of any…. ANY book ever, believe me*
No one will forget how they all tied their political lives to the Titanic. Everyone except Romney and Kasich are dirty. History will remember.
@autosource im not praising him, I’m saying that he was a respectable person who, although I strongly disagreed with, seemed like would be a cool guy to talk to. He reached across the aisle many times
Eli Eli yep if he was alive during this crisis, he could have probably call the president out on his failures to protect the people of this nation. Especially on how he responded to this pandemic
@Gameboyreaper lolololo and the authors of the ’94 crime bill would have responded more to your liking ?? 😂🍻
*Obama’s Economy was so bad that*
*a Poll taken by NBC news / Wall Street Journal in 2014*
*showed that 57% of respondents wrongly believed the U.S. was still in recession*
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 That is funny because the GDP growth in 2014 was higher than it was in 2019. So Trump’s economy must be really fricking bad based on your standards.
Jesus. He’s like The Shopping Network made into a political movement. Prosperity politics?
*Remember the Trump Economy?*
*His pre-Covid-19 record gives him a clear edge over Obama-Biden.*
Aug 25, 2020 https://www.wsj.com/articles/remember-the-trump-economy-11598396570
Joe Biden is running on his record in the Obama Administration of staging a turnaround after an economic crisis, and last week we reminded readers there’s less to that record than the spin. Conversely, there’s more to President Trump’s economic achievements in his first three years than his detractors admit, and this debate is crucial to how well the economy recovers after Covid-19.
Mr. Biden and the economic left claim Mr. Trump inherited a long expansion, and nothing much changed. But recall that Mr. Trump was able to win in 2016 in part by running against the “secular stagnation” that liberals said was inevitable. The Obama-Biden recovery was the slowest in decades, and by the second half of 2015 it was losing steam and came close to a recession in 2016.
***
Mr. Trump promised to spur growth again, and his win immediately revived animal spirits. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, which had languished below 100 for all but one month of President Obama’s tenure, jumped 10 points to nearly 106 in December 2016. The OECD’s Business Confidence Index showed a similar flip from pessimism through most of 2015 and 2016 into growing optimism. The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey quickly exceeded its Obama-era high.
In its first two years, Mr. Trump pursued two major policy shifts. Instead of raising taxes as Obama-Biden did, he cut them. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by a GOP Congress restored global competitiveness to the U.S. corporate tax code, years after even European governments cut their marginal rates. Rationalizing taxation of overseas profits encouraged companies to repatriate foreign earnings to fund investment, increase wages, or return to shareholders for other uses.
Tax reform also encouraged business investment by allowing immediate 100% expensing of capital spending. The result of these measures was a capex surge, with job creation and productivity gains in its wake.
Like when hurricanes are democrats punishment but never republicans fault? lolz
*Obama’s Economy was so bad that*
*a Poll taken by NBC news / Wall Street Journal in 2014*
*showed that 57% of respondents wrongly believed the U.S. was still in recession*
Proposal for a safer 3-day election. Please debate. This can save thousands of lives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_5S3CQLWKI
You’re missing the best videos from the RNC.
Maximo Alvarez https://youtu.be/3Dwe3fOZrvsDaniel (Born in Cuba, Naturalized Citizen)
Daniel Cameron https://youtu.be/miaB3yyFVDg (African American DA Kentucky)
Clarence Henderson https://youtu.be/1L7JuIEtL7A (African American Sit In At Counter Participant)
Nick Sandmann https://youtu.be/tCDsBS2Ljqk ( Minor MSM Defamation)
@Ocasio-Cortez4prez2022 “because everyone who disagrees with you and your creepy little cult must be on the opposite extreme on every issue, there is no such thing as nuance, the only numbers that exist are 1 and 10, and you must either be 1 or 10 on every issue.” Would have been a better line if you hadn’t just got done saying “Not everyone can be so naturally stupid, like leftists.”
Idiot.
@Zeke Becker but leftists are stupid. I don’t mean everyone left of center. I mean leftists…. like the crazy ones. Like you would call someone a cultist, it implies the extremism. I won’t call them progressives, because they’ve never progressed anything in a positive way. But the collective IQ of that hive mind is -1,000. They’re morons, both individually and collectively.
Not many, they were “pre-addicted’.
“Blindly following one man”….. said all those who followed little anti-christs like Nero.. Napoleon.. Hitler…
@Matt manning Look at you spitting nonsense and numbers, like Trump does, without absolutely any evidence to back it up. _Oh did you know 99% of Republicans did not wipe their butt and wash their hands after going #2? It’s true!_
@Ignoranceisbliss Yeah, we are the “unclean” right? Guilty before even tested positive. I bet everyone who has a legitimate reason not to wear a mask gets a disapproving look from ignorance, right?
It still kills me…. Ignorance is calling me names! Should I be insulted? I feel…. glad about it.😏
@family lowe oh darling Karen. Thanks for admitting you can’t argue the facts anymore. Xx
@Roguishly Handsome I literally never posted anything hateful nor prejudicial, but thank you SO MUCH for showing everyone how unsubstantive and capable of transference you can be.
Ignoranceisbliss protesters are risking letting people die🤔 oh can’t call them out cause that would be racist🤣 you pansy
He collected the animals two by two, walked on water, invented the wheel, split the atom, and played golf on the moon, all while injecting bleach and eating hamberders with Melanoma
That’s awesome, Kevan! Belly laugh!!
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound I’m religious and I find Trump abhorrent, the way some of you guys talk about him makes it seem as though he is the second coming of Jesus himself. How can you rally behind a man who is so morally corrupt yet claim to be a Christian?
@Jermal Settimba you’re talking about morality ? 😂 you can’t even type the depths of Trump’s detractors depravity on here without the comment being removed. 😂🍻
What a joke
Emancipates…wow, I did not know the US government still had slaves, other than the Mr Trump lackys
What’s your proof that trump or any of his supports have slaves? And NO your insane brain isn’t the answer…
Senator Clyburn (D) said “Covid 19 is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision”
Democrats want to make us all slaves to government. No thanks!
Trump 2020! 🇺🇸
Rod Yesssirrr
You don’t know what emancipate means lmao
Why won’t you guys upload the interview of Jacob Blake’s mother?
Here’s a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ufSn2b9glw
Donald Trump Jr. looks as though he is flying high in the sky.
No that was Hunter Biden, you know the cocaine freak that got booted out of the military
lesley, high quality coke
Even John Belushi wishes he could get a hold of Junior’s stuff
@Little Nat and no Trump ever served.
The RNC convention increasingly looks like a stupid Cartoon Show. 😜🤣🤣😂😂. Can’t express that more simplistically.
Really ? Is that what I was watching The Republican National Convention? And I thought I was watching Comedy Central. LOL😁 At Least 2day is the Last Day of Looney Tunes & Hanna Barbera. LOL
Lex, because it is
Thats what i thought about the DNC, looked like a stupid cartoon show. and i also couldn’t express that more simplistically.
@Size I doubt that you can express very much
The dnc was a acid washed victim circus
“Widest swath”? More like “Whitest swath”.
Exactly!!?
To answer the title;
A snake without a head. Curling around aimlessly. Until it’s misfiring nervous system eventually ceases electrical activity. Then it’s thrown to the crockadiles that rip it to shreds, & digest nothing.
The name is trump’s “ ZOMBIES’’
their just rich people. maybe some pro-life christian’s. maybe some farmers. whatever.
Rioter supporter says what?
Cool to see another Traffic fan: ‘John Barleycorn’.
Who is THIS nerd???
🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
Trump don’t walk on water, Trump live on lies.
“Never trust a white liberal.”-Malcolm X
Franky, LOL, Malcom X. That was in the 60’s, fell free to join us in 2020.
Never trust a Russian, yet y’all bowed down for Melania 🤣