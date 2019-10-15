What Would It Take For Kasich To Run In 2020? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 15, 2019

 

John Kasich, the former Ohio governor and 2016 presidential candidate, weighs in on the state of the GOP, the conditions that would have him considering a 2020 bid and his new book 'It's Up to Us.' Aired on 10/15/19.
36 Comments on "What Would It Take For Kasich To Run In 2020? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. bryson west | October 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Why the Republicans did not select this man in 2016 is a complete mystery to me.

  2. chris leff | October 15, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Paget Kagy Andrew Yang 4TH TO WIN NOMINATION (+4th in North Carolina)

  3. sam X | October 15, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    John Kasich is probably the only republican I would have ever supported for the WH,,,,Why did republicans let a Mob boss sale their souls because they are scared of a Con Man like Trump.

  4. John Bell | October 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    ……..a message from God!

  5. President of the Virgin Islands | October 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    When you realize Russian money has bought off the GOP then everything makes sense.

    • President of the Virgin Islands | October 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Todd Jones Russia’s economy sucks and Russian trolls can’t vote although Trump would like you to. People in prison can’t run for office. And yes let’s thank Obama for the economy because Trump had nothing to do with it.

    • Moscow Mitch | October 15, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      RIGHT?

    • Moscow Mitch | October 15, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @President of the Virgin Islands Obamas economy is so Robust that it is surviving all the Stupid things trump is doing

    • President of the Virgin Islands | October 15, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Moscow Mitch Yep, even though Trump is trying hard to bankrupt the country like every other business he ran into the ground.

    • SouthSide Chicago | October 15, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      @Full English blah blah blah. The media is all the same, controlled by money. You obviously have no clue little boy. Keep gobbling up the BS, i bet it tastes yummy right? Get’s you all excited and you think you’re smart! Yeah….fool LMAO. It’s going to be a rude awakening once you have to face the real world kid, just a heads up.

  6. irrefudiate | October 15, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    What happened to the party? Newt Gingrich, Karl Rove, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Tony Perkins, Sandy Rios, the Koch’s.

  7. SushiGammon | October 15, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    I LIKE THIS GUY

  8. irrefudiate | October 15, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry, John Kasich, Joe believes in corporate control of everything just as much as you do. Gotta get rid of regulations and cut welfare – that’s the Conservative way.

  9. Stephen Dedalus | October 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Ill answer your question, Joe. The republican base never cared about any of those things. They care only about god, guns, and race.

  10. She's my President | October 15, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Andrea chainsaw Greenspan’s MSNBCannibal Zombie squad is something to FEAR!

  11. Artoo Defive | October 15, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    I’m so tired of the need to take a political swipe at the opposite party. Here Kasich is concerned about the GOP at 7:04, he hears Mika agree, and then pivots to talk about the far left Democrats, which was not even what they were talking about.

    He finishes his swipe and then Mika sighs.

  12. Gary Santos | October 15, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    What Politicians have to do to get elected
    “How Much Election Day Costs the Country—and Voters”

    “Of all the costs associated with the 2016 presidential election, perhaps none are bigger than the prices we’ve all paid in terms of the loss of dignity and common decency, as well as respect for our political process.”

    Money
    By BRAD TUTTLE November 8, 2016

  13. johnfd0210 | October 15, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    I like him, but how many times can he say, “Willie.”???

  14. mt | October 15, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    I like Kasich ,but i disagree with him that its all about jobs , and health insurance etc, alot of people voted for trump because he is a racist and America is still very racist and he made it ok for those people to come out . Those people could loose their farms , health insurance etc, but as long as they can be open racist is more important to them.

  15. Jay Muller | October 15, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    If he does run it will show us all he is really just a rhino trying to help the Democrats.

  16. Ralph Colerick | October 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO SAVE OUR REPUBLIC

  17. Kevin Hansen | October 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Don’t agree with John Kasich on politics but he seems like a very decent human being.

  18. mjh zen | October 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Kasick is a Charles Koch hand puppet.

  19. Progressive Humanist | October 15, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Kasich is a LOT more like 45* than he pretends to be. Don’t be fooled: he’s no moderate repub, he’s a far-right extremist like most of the GOP.

    • jeck jeck | October 15, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Not trusting GOP for 50 years.

    • Wendy Pastore | October 15, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      Progressive Humanist

      I’m not going to vote for Kasisch, but no, he’s not a far right extremist. Trumpians have set a whole new bar. He’s going out in public calling for impeachment and disagreeing with republicans who don’t stand up to Trump so your hyperbolic claim is absurd.

  20. Jon Freeman | October 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    The Republican that replaced him in Ohio looks like a gremlin.

