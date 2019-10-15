John Kasich, the former Ohio governor and 2016 presidential candidate, weighs in on the state of the GOP, the conditions that would have him considering a 2020 bid and his new book 'It's Up to Us.' Aired on 10/15/19.
What Would It Take For Kasich To Run In 2020? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Why the Republicans did not select this man in 2016 is a complete mystery to me.
Too honest
Because the true Republican agenda requires someone that has no moral compass.
Because the guy is not even a criminal, nor does he seem like a racist, GOP voters would hate him.
What a different scenario would be playing out!
Paget Kagy Andrew Yang 4TH TO WIN NOMINATION (+4th in North Carolina)
John Kasich is probably the only republican I would have ever supported for the WH,,,,Why did republicans let a Mob boss sale their souls because they are scared of a Con Man like Trump.
Because they are in Power Thats what Megan MeCain said on the Views
sam X Amen! I’ve been a Republican since I was a teenager in the Reagan days and I’m sooooo disappointed in my Party.
……..a message from God!
When you realize Russian money has bought off the GOP then everything makes sense.
@Todd Jones Russia’s economy sucks and Russian trolls can’t vote although Trump would like you to. People in prison can’t run for office. And yes let’s thank Obama for the economy because Trump had nothing to do with it.
RIGHT?
@President of the Virgin Islands Obamas economy is so Robust that it is surviving all the Stupid things trump is doing
@Moscow Mitch Yep, even though Trump is trying hard to bankrupt the country like every other business he ran into the ground.
@Full English blah blah blah. The media is all the same, controlled by money. You obviously have no clue little boy. Keep gobbling up the BS, i bet it tastes yummy right? Get’s you all excited and you think you’re smart! Yeah….fool LMAO. It’s going to be a rude awakening once you have to face the real world kid, just a heads up.
What happened to the party? Newt Gingrich, Karl Rove, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Tony Perkins, Sandy Rios, the Koch’s.
Yup, they softened the GOP up for Trump.
ALL of the above….that’s what ended the GOP as Kasich is describing. Those Republicans wrecked the GOP, completely.
Dont forget about the cowardly Trump fuckboys, McConnel, Graham, Jordan, Gowdy, Gaetz, Nunes, Scalise, Mcarthy….
I LIKE THIS GUY
Don’t worry, John Kasich, Joe believes in corporate control of everything just as much as you do. Gotta get rid of regulations and cut welfare – that’s the Conservative way.
Ill answer your question, Joe. The republican base never cared about any of those things. They care only about god, guns, and race.
Andrea chainsaw Greenspan’s MSNBCannibal Zombie squad is something to FEAR!
I’m so tired of the need to take a political swipe at the opposite party. Here Kasich is concerned about the GOP at 7:04, he hears Mika agree, and then pivots to talk about the far left Democrats, which was not even what they were talking about.
He finishes his swipe and then Mika sighs.
What Politicians have to do to get elected
“How Much Election Day Costs the Country—and Voters”
“Of all the costs associated with the 2016 presidential election, perhaps none are bigger than the prices we’ve all paid in terms of the loss of dignity and common decency, as well as respect for our political process.”
Money
By BRAD TUTTLE November 8, 2016
I like him, but how many times can he say, “Willie.”???
I like Kasich ,but i disagree with him that its all about jobs , and health insurance etc, alot of people voted for trump because he is a racist and America is still very racist and he made it ok for those people to come out . Those people could loose their farms , health insurance etc, but as long as they can be open racist is more important to them.
If he does run it will show us all he is really just a rhino trying to help the Democrats.
VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO SAVE OUR REPUBLIC
Don’t agree with John Kasich on politics but he seems like a very decent human being.
Kasick is a Charles Koch hand puppet.
Kasich is a LOT more like 45* than he pretends to be. Don’t be fooled: he’s no moderate repub, he’s a far-right extremist like most of the GOP.
Not trusting GOP for 50 years.
Progressive Humanist
I’m not going to vote for Kasisch, but no, he’s not a far right extremist. Trumpians have set a whole new bar. He’s going out in public calling for impeachment and disagreeing with republicans who don’t stand up to Trump so your hyperbolic claim is absurd.
The Republican that replaced him in Ohio looks like a gremlin.