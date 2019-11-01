The panel discusses Thursday's move by the House to move forward on impeachment, House Speaker Pelosi's remarks about impeachment and her appearance on late night television. Aired on 11/01/19.
What Yesterday's House Vote Says About Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The COMPLETE OBLITERATION of the GOP is the only remedy for an inept complicit self serving TREASONOUS “organization”.
As you point out, the present day GOP stands against America.
@Kevin Mcneil ….for supporting the Republicants
@Shawn McAllister absolutely correct… you need both parties to keep from going too far in either direction. The problem is today’s Republican party. They don’t really have a platform other than defend Trump under any circumstances and to oppose everything Democrats try to do regardless of what it is. Real Republicans like Eisenhower wouldn’t be members of today’s hypocritical, conspiracy theory following, personality cult band of idiots.
I forgot also science denying
I like when Pelosi reminds US of our history and the Constitution. These crimes that Trump has committed is very very un patriotic. It is the definition of Treason
Perhaps not treason, but definitely bribery, extortion and other high crimes and misdemeanors which are grounds for conviction and removal from office.
@adam guy Copying the propaganda and lies and tactics of prior fascist demagogues like hitler to undermine democracy and raise up fascism. The highest treason in a democracy is undermining democracy and trying to become king. If thats not enough hes also guilty of every crime you claim hes not. You have heard the crimes, you just refuse to believe.
@Michael Talley We are and have been under attack by Russia, so yes treason fits as we are at war just as we were during the cold war.
@Jka Vill wrong flag comrade. This is your flag 🇷🇺.
Demonrats communists should all be lock up
If Trump causes a gov shut down to advert impeachment if I was in charge of Congress I’d keep the impeachment going through the shutdown regardless.
Lol. He’s not going to shutdown anything. At worst the corrupt House impeaches him and the corrupt Senate clears him. Sorry. Cheers from Toronto
I would donate my money to keep congress open working on impeachment
Your not in charge of Congress.And let the IMPEACHMENT crap go to the Senate where it ends up in the trash
@Philip Teague As if “turning off the lights” will stop a bowel movement.
These Republicans clearly cares more about being re-elected than doing what is right. Disgusting behavior because they should be serving the public and not themselves.
@foreigner fan Ok russian troll bot what did Biden do? Evidence required.
@foreigner fan really
@Eric F Get lost Boris
@Tessmage Tessera I could not agree more. Repubs have to go!.
Well it’s a gamble for them. If Trump get impeached in the congress they will most likely not get reelected either. But that is a big if.
The Republicans can get away with murder because when booing the potus is deemed unpatriotic it’s crazy. The Republicans are the unpatriotic folks that keep America from moving forward.
Yep, they crash the economy everytime they get into office and create a huge mess Democrats have to fix. They do this on purpose, so Democrats can’t pass bills that might just advance the American public’s interests and wellbeing. Truly devious, and smart.
All the Republicans are CORRUPT!!!
Trump will win in 2020
they have no idea that they are in a cult. party over country has been brewing since rush came on the radio in 90’s to program their thoughts. they are told to hate Nancy and they do but not know why and don’t care. Insanity from hate causes republicans
Speaker Pelosi was so eloquent on Colbert last night. You can tell when she speaks that she cares more about the Constitution and this country than herself – the exact opposite of the orange menace.
Trump makes a lot of people look better. Nixon’s approval polling began to rise as soon as the loser Trump came to office.
Hurray for Nancy!
Witchhunt. Snifff. Very unfair. Snifff. Hamberders. Snifffff. Covfefe.
I wouldn’t go that far. If she cared more about the country then herself she would have pushed impeachment when trump was proven guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.
He’s selling us out to Russia as we speak
And the only thing surpassing your monumental ignorance, is your magnificently indoctrinated Treasonous Socialist Rat Delusions that have rendered you absolutely incapable of distinguishing fact from fiction..Now scurry back to your Treasonous Socialist Rat hole and wax your girlfriend’s balls..
@Buck Browning are insults all you orange turds have?
@Jeff Putin
LOL! A little late for that. Trump already sold us out!
GOP last week, make it public, this week we vote against that…..MORONS all of them
The argument they gave for voting against it was ridiculous.
“Because it wasn’t public from the start…. ”
(Although it *was* open to Republican committee members)
So why have they cried about it for a month?
It’s all soooo transparent. No matter how flexible they make the rules for the impeachment hearings, Trump and his GOP will NEVER cooperate.
Yes the Congress must do something or there will not be a Congress.
Gohmert is a wacko bird and if wacko birds had military ranks he would be an 8-star general.
– Steve Schmidt
Repubs: a bunch of slaves void of morals and values. These cowards will not lift a finger. Period.
Democrats are actively trying to bring in socialism to u.s. and you call republicans slaves? hahaha your’e a tool
EASY PEASY PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER TO VOTE 196 OUT PERIOD.
Amash is a wise and courageous Republican turned Independent. My respect to him and the others alike.
The gop are scared of trumps mean girl tweets. VOTE Blue for real leadership in 2020!!
The GOP & its morally depraved members are a complete embarrassment to this nation & our political process.
“Oh, take the keys and lock Trump up, lock Trump up, lock Trump up! Oh, take the keys and lock Trump up! He’s….a…traitor!”
That THEY ARE COWARDS and put PARTY OVER NATION!
Republicans are offended by A TANNED SUIT.
The Republican speeches were so extremely off any reason, logic and facts that they were a disgrace to democracy and America.