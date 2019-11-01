What Yesterday’s House Vote Says About Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC

November 1, 2019

 

The panel discusses Thursday's move by the House to move forward on impeachment, House Speaker Pelosi's remarks about impeachment and her appearance on late night television. Aired on 11/01/19.
51 Comments on "What Yesterday’s House Vote Says About Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Bella | November 1, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    The COMPLETE OBLITERATION of the GOP is the only remedy for an inept complicit self serving TREASONOUS “organization”.

    • Jeremy Backup | November 1, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      As you point out, the present day GOP stands against America.

    • Octavio Rodriguez | November 1, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Mcneil ….for supporting the Republicants

    • William Bays | November 1, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Shawn McAllister absolutely correct… you need both parties to keep from going too far in either direction. The problem is today’s Republican party. They don’t really have a platform other than defend Trump under any circumstances and to oppose everything Democrats try to do regardless of what it is. Real Republicans like Eisenhower wouldn’t be members of today’s hypocritical, conspiracy theory following, personality cult band of idiots.

    • William Bays | November 1, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      I forgot also science denying

  2. Elisheba Mitchell | November 1, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    I like when Pelosi reminds US of our history and the Constitution. These crimes that Trump has committed is very very un patriotic. It is the definition of Treason

    • Patrick Kennedy | November 1, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Perhaps not treason, but definitely bribery, extortion and other high crimes and misdemeanors which are grounds for conviction and removal from office.

    • jim bob | November 1, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @adam guy Copying the propaganda and lies and tactics of prior fascist demagogues like hitler to undermine democracy and raise up fascism. The highest treason in a democracy is undermining democracy and trying to become king. If thats not enough hes also guilty of every crime you claim hes not. You have heard the crimes, you just refuse to believe.

    • Ti Man | November 1, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Michael Talley We are and have been under attack by Russia, so yes treason fits as we are at war just as we were during the cold war.

    • Ti Man | November 1, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Jka Vill wrong flag comrade. This is your flag 🇷🇺.

    • Jka Vill | November 1, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Demonrats communists should all be lock up

  3. Misty Sunrise | November 1, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    If Trump causes a gov shut down to advert impeachment if I was in charge of Congress I’d keep the impeachment going through the shutdown regardless.

  4. SLED leohja | November 1, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    These Republicans clearly cares more about being re-elected than doing what is right. Disgusting behavior because they should be serving the public and not themselves.

  5. Success and Victory | November 1, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    The Republicans can get away with murder because when booing the potus is deemed unpatriotic it’s crazy. The Republicans are the unpatriotic folks that keep America from moving forward.

    • The Thing | November 1, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      Yep, they crash the economy everytime they get into office and create a huge mess Democrats have to fix. They do this on purpose, so Democrats can’t pass bills that might just advance the American public’s interests and wellbeing. Truly devious, and smart.

  6. Barbara Ramirez | November 1, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    All the Republicans are CORRUPT!!!

    • Randy Couch | November 1, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Trump will win in 2020

    • Soleigh | November 1, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      they have no idea that they are in a cult. party over country has been brewing since rush came on the radio in 90’s to program their thoughts. they are told to hate Nancy and they do but not know why and don’t care. Insanity from hate causes republicans

  7. Youngstown529 | November 1, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Speaker Pelosi was so eloquent on Colbert last night. You can tell when she speaks that she cares more about the Constitution and this country than herself – the exact opposite of the orange menace.

  8. Am | November 1, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    He’s selling us out to Russia as we speak

  9. Stan M | November 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    GOP last week, make it public, this week we vote against that…..MORONS all of them

    • Dozo G | November 1, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      The argument they gave for voting against it was ridiculous.
      “Because it wasn’t public from the start…. ”
      (Although it *was* open to Republican committee members)
      So why have they cried about it for a month?
      It’s all soooo transparent. No matter how flexible they make the rules for the impeachment hearings, Trump and his GOP will NEVER cooperate.

  10. mark brunette | November 1, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Yes the Congress must do something or there will not be a Congress.

  11. Creator | November 1, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Gohmert is a wacko bird and if wacko birds had military ranks he would be an 8-star general.

    – Steve Schmidt

  12. Jonathan C. | November 1, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Repubs: a bunch of slaves void of morals and values. These cowards will not lift a finger. Period.

    • drinkmoresoda | November 1, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Democrats are actively trying to bring in socialism to u.s. and you call republicans slaves? hahaha your’e a tool

  13. Dana sue Salter | November 1, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    EASY PEASY PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER TO VOTE 196 OUT PERIOD.

  14. Po Sun Lee | November 1, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Amash is a wise and courageous Republican turned Independent. My respect to him and the others alike.

  15. John O | November 1, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    The gop are scared of trumps mean girl tweets. VOTE Blue for real leadership in 2020!!

  16. R C | November 1, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    The GOP & its morally depraved members are a complete embarrassment to this nation & our political process.

  17. Jeff T | November 1, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    “Oh, take the keys and lock Trump up, lock Trump up, lock Trump up! Oh, take the keys and lock Trump up! He’s….a…traitor!”

  18. AliM | November 1, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    That THEY ARE COWARDS and put PARTY OVER NATION!

  19. MsLansones | November 1, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Republicans are offended by A TANNED SUIT.

  20. Michael Kahr | November 1, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    The Republican speeches were so extremely off any reason, logic and facts that they were a disgrace to democracy and America.

