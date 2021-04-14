Stephanie Ruhle all week breaks down what's in President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package. Electric vehicles make up just 1 percent of cars on the road, but the administration hopes to change that with Biden's new electric vehicle proposal. Watch to learn how the legislation could impact you. Aired on 04/14/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#InfrastructurePlan #Biden #MSNBC

What's In It For You?: Breaking Down Biden's Infrastructure Plan | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC