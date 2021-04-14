What’s In It For You?: Breaking Down Biden’s Infrastructure Plan | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

What's In It For You?: Breaking Down Biden's Infrastructure Plan | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

April 14, 2021

 

Stephanie Ruhle all week breaks down what's in President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package. Electric vehicles make up just 1 percent of cars on the road, but the administration hopes to change that with Biden's new electric vehicle proposal. Watch to learn how the legislation could impact you. Aired on 04/14/2021.
#InfrastructurePlan #Biden #MSNBC

What's In It For You?: Breaking Down Biden's Infrastructure Plan | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

Related Articles

49 Comments on "What’s In It For You?: Breaking Down Biden’s Infrastructure Plan | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Peter C | April 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    JUSTICE FOR TARA READE.

  2. Dennis Vidot | April 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Peter Hollins
    The Science of Self-Learning: How to Teach Yourself Anything, Learn More in Less Time, and Direct Your Own Education (Learning how to Learn

  3. Peter C | April 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    JOE BIDEN – FREE THE KIDS IN CAGES.

  4. Jasmany Foch | April 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    This is what happens when you steal an election from the American people.

  5. V L | April 14, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    President Biden will transform USA from a Fred Flinstone universe into a Jetsons universe. His commitment to Making America Great Again is amazing.

    • sss rrr | April 14, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Nobody hey I got a question for you. Why have all these massive billionaire owned corporations turned democrat within the last year or so🧐
      I know the answer, I just want to hear what you have to say about this.

    • Mr. Nobody | April 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @sss rrr prove your claim then we`ll talk. Which corporations in particular?

    • Jock Young | April 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @sss rrr
      There are rich elites on both sides. I agree that Democrats have to often been complicit in the corporate/Republican agenda. But it looks like they’re trying to do some good things now

    • sss rrr | April 14, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Nobody Facebook, Amazon, google, all the tech giants. Coca Cola, Disney, Walmart, Marriott, JLP Morgan, Pfizer, Merck, delta airlines, capital one, sonic. Want me to list more?

    • Mr. Nobody | April 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM | Reply

      @sss rrr Zuckerberg is a registered voter and is neither a republican nor democrat. Jeff Besos is non partisan and has donated to both democratic and republicans. Has an on going feud with #45 so likely wouldnt vote for him. You still didnt answer my question you just listed a bunch of names. Who changed to democrats in the last year and wheres your proof of this. I can say that list is a list of corporations that believe in a flat earth but it doesnt make it so. YOuve made a claim and have backed it up with nothing.

  6. Joe Davenport | April 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    You think Elon Musk is rich now? Just wait.

    • Polar Opposite | April 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      Not to mention pelosi and other dems are heavily invested in these companies. It’s not about the environment, it’s about how much personal money they will lose if it doesn’t pass.

    • Charles T. | April 14, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

      @Polar Opposite that a complete lie. The only losers are fossil fuel companies and the GOP member that are getting kickbacks and campaign contributions from them. Electric vehicles are the future of the world and will bring many millions of new jobs to America that Fossil Fuel will not.. The real winner is the American people and the environment with MUCH less pollution from oil and leaky pipelines and tanker spills… This is a win in all areas.

    • Reid Earl | April 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @Charles T. Your ignorance is overwhelming! What are we going power all those electric car with? Let me guess solar panels or mabe a current bush! Idiot’s

    • Polar Opposite | April 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Charles T. I see you are drowning in the kool aid. Come up for air man your getting delirious.

  7. M.J. Fields | April 14, 2021 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    I look forward to the investment into Elderly and Disabled care. It will finally give me the infrastructure to have a real quality of life.

  8. Jackson R | April 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    When you spend the whole time talking about electric car subsidies, that you forget to say that more money is being put towards elderly homes rather then any actual infrastructure in the bill.

  9. Dog Poo Fairy | April 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    What’s Biden’s plan to get kids out of cages?

    • Reid Earl | April 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

      No plan! He is too stupid. Where are we going to get all the power for these electric cars? Solar panels!

    • Dog Poo Fairy | April 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @Charles T. “but Trump but Trump…”

    • Jock Young | April 14, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      @Reid Earl
      Why don’t you ask the engineers and other experts who have been working on this problem for decades? We know how to make it work; we just need the political will.

    • Reid Earl | April 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young Do you own a electric vehicle? If it is so feasible why isn’t it so popular. Every time the government gets involved we get screwed!

    • Progressive Humanist | April 14, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      @Reid Earl Your ancestors surely railed against electricity. “Where is it? Do you own a light bulb? If it’s so feasible, why isn’t it popular? Kerosene and whale oil are everywhere and cheap! If the government gets involved in electric infrastructure (or roads, or telecommunications, or now the internet, or anything besides of course the military) the common person gets screwed!”

      (meanwhile, the poor and rural people once again get welfare from the responsible, employed, intelligent citizenry who develop and install the massive infrastructure, and pay for it with their taxes, so the rural/poor world can again come out their 3rd world decades or centuries behind hellhole they’d be stuck in if not for the charity of the citizens who actually make the country run).

  10. LLM | April 14, 2021 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    Just outline what you think would NOT be considered infrastructure. That might easier

  11. Chris Young | April 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

  12. Charles T. | April 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Electric Cars means ZERO dependency on oil for transportation…. GOP will throw a fit because it means that all of their mega donors from gas/oil companies will take huge losses in the coming years eventually going bankrupt…. But it does mean million more jobs in renewable energy and many many news careers as well…

  13. CONSTANTINE ANGEL GUTIERREZ | April 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    me likes it

  14. HOT RODS BY NEEDFULTHINGZ | April 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    That’s cute 🤣🤣🤣
    better for the environment,
    Do you know How much fossil fuel & other types of energy it takes to make a battery, let alone a whole car?

  15. neo | April 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    I can’t make a living because biden won’t help the legal American citizen. He makes it impossible for me to succeed in my own country…

  16. Wandering Questions | April 14, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Build all the charge stations ya want. Ya still need a lot more power plants on that rickety old grid.

  17. yoko habpin | April 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Dr.Boycott any and all business that require Vaccine Passports… Even if you did a vaccine …. Airlines and airports for example could easily have vaccinated and non- vaccinated flights …. They just don’t want to….. And shouldn’t be getting anymore bailouts for running of their customers

    • CShield | April 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      Jesus, you’re pathetic. Like flies on sh1t, I’ll be on you, no matter how many times you post then delete this same comment. Airlines are under no obligation to put their employees at risk just to pacify your selfishness. Stay home. Where’s your other account? This one…

      don faug
      1 week ago
      Boycott any and all business that require a “Vaccine Passport” even if you do get vaccinated .. Useless you wanna help split society even more…. Airlines can easily have vaccinated and non- vaccinated flights they just don’t want to … And they shouldn’t be getting anymore ( payoffs ) I mean bailouts for running of their own customers ….either

  18. Esoteric | April 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    We like uncle Joe because he is the most popular president in history by the vote count.

  19. PJ Celeste | April 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    What’s in for me? Higher taxes. There is no such thing as anything “free” from the government.

  20. TheChonaman | April 14, 2021 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Wardrobe malfunction Steph. Your staff isn’t doing you right. Wrinkles, folds, bulges, etc. Great reporter, love your commentary and intellect but get your staff on the ball. That’s the media personality world, for better or worse.

