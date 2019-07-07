What’s Masai Ujiri’s new plan for the Raptors now that Kawhi is gone?

TOPICS:
What's Masai Ujiri's new plan for the Raptors now that Kawhi is gone? 1

July 7, 2019

 

Raptors HQ's Daniel Reynolds breaks down the Kawhi Leonard decision and what Raptors GM Masai Ujiri could do next.

25 Comments on "What’s Masai Ujiri’s new plan for the Raptors now that Kawhi is gone?"

  1. The Juice | July 6, 2019 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Maybe it’s time the Raptors start going after some of the Canadians in the NBA who wouldn’t mind playing here? 🤦🏾‍♂️. Just a thought.

    • flashz flash | July 6, 2019 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      The only Canadians worth getting at the moment are rj Barret and Jamal Murray and they aren’t going anywhere

    • The Juice | July 6, 2019 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @flashz flash Masai fleeced the Knicks once already he should do it again!

      Tell somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody that knows Jamal Murray he should come home! Show’em what Canadian tampering looks like lol

    • The Huxley Agnostic | July 7, 2019 at 3:01 AM | Reply

      They’ve been nabbing some for the g league, that they might be able to develop, and bring up, like Siakam, Fred, and Powell. They’ve got Boucher, Notice, Kabongo, and now Wigginton.

    • The Juice | July 7, 2019 at 5:32 AM | Reply

      @The Huxley Agnostic nevermind

  2. Kenneth Guzman | July 6, 2019 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Paul Green lel

  3. X | July 6, 2019 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    What a bitter sweet summer

  4. Owolabby Azeez | July 6, 2019 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    If you’re scrolling through the comments I hope you have a phenomenal day. Get ya bread and all the crumbs too. Stack and act broke 🙌🏾💯

  5. Jeyaram lol | July 6, 2019 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Paul green 😂 she reading of a script or someone told her stats and facts and she not said it wrong like most reporters recently about the raptors 😂

  6. Soyboy ForJihad | July 6, 2019 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    She is giving women commentators a bad name. She has no idea what she is talking about

  7. Big House | July 6, 2019 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Dear Rosen would not have gotten better staying in Toronto

  8. puirYorick | July 6, 2019 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Breakup?

    Leonard wasn’t a relationship. He was a reluctant rental that worked out well. You knew that, right? Stop acting all heart broke-back over dude. He’s gone. Wish him well for old times sake then go about yer business.

  9. AST | July 6, 2019 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    We need a superstar, can’t win a championship without one.

  10. Sean J | July 6, 2019 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Paul Green?? Lol

  11. BB Cute | July 6, 2019 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    2:45 *Paul Green* will be MVP!

  12. Boss Love | July 6, 2019 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Enough already!

  13. Sonny | July 6, 2019 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    who’s paul green

  14. Tommy To | July 6, 2019 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    This reporter is brutal. Glad Clippers got Paul Green. How does DeMar DeRozan feel?

  15. yjm je | July 6, 2019 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    They should not be having this lady talking sports she’s clueless

  16. Ronnie Patton | July 6, 2019 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Paul Green? Gimme a break.

  17. #02588 #02588 | July 6, 2019 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    Should have offered a stake in msle for a dollar

  18. Ulysses Grant | July 6, 2019 at 11:41 PM | Reply

    Lol Paul Green

  19. Chewy Bacca35 | July 6, 2019 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    PAUL GREEN

  20. Fran | July 7, 2019 at 6:16 AM | Reply

    Paul George and Danny Green have a baby named Paul Green

