What’s Masai Ujiri’s new plan for the Raptors now that Kawhi is gone?

Raptors HQ's Daniel Reynolds breaks down the Kawhi Leonard decision and what Raptors GM Masai Ujiri could do next.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Maybe it’s time the Raptors start going after some of the Canadians in the NBA who wouldn’t mind playing here? 🤦🏾♂️. Just a thought.
The only Canadians worth getting at the moment are rj Barret and Jamal Murray and they aren’t going anywhere
@flashz flash Masai fleeced the Knicks once already he should do it again!
Tell somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody that knows Jamal Murray he should come home! Show’em what Canadian tampering looks like lol
They’ve been nabbing some for the g league, that they might be able to develop, and bring up, like Siakam, Fred, and Powell. They’ve got Boucher, Notice, Kabongo, and now Wigginton.
@The Huxley Agnostic nevermind
Paul Green lel
What a bitter sweet summer
If you’re scrolling through the comments I hope you have a phenomenal day. Get ya bread and all the crumbs too. Stack and act broke 🙌🏾💯
Paul green 😂 she reading of a script or someone told her stats and facts and she not said it wrong like most reporters recently about the raptors 😂
She is giving women commentators a bad name. She has no idea what she is talking about
Dear Rosen would not have gotten better staying in Toronto
Exactly
Breakup?
Leonard wasn’t a relationship. He was a reluctant rental that worked out well. You knew that, right? Stop acting all heart broke-back over dude. He’s gone. Wish him well for old times sake then go about yer business.
We need a superstar, can’t win a championship without one.
Paul Green?? Lol
2:45 *Paul Green* will be MVP!
Enough already!
who’s paul green
This reporter is brutal. Glad Clippers got Paul Green. How does DeMar DeRozan feel?
They should not be having this lady talking sports she’s clueless
Paul Green? Gimme a break.
Should have offered a stake in msle for a dollar
Lol Paul Green
PAUL GREEN
Paul George and Danny Green have a baby named Paul Green