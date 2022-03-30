Recent Post
- Woodward: Telephone-addict Trump likely used phone during Jan. 6 gap in phone record
- ‘Anxious to let my features show’: Asian American woman shares fear of harassment
- When asked about Ukraine, Trump ranted about windmills
- Report: Trump phone records show 7-hour gap on Jan. 6
- Chris Wallace breaks silence on why he left Fox
59 comments
Why do you think Trump keeps bringing up windmills? – Chris
It’s because of oil and coal and Russia as both of them also the sardis who he is close to
U will cease to exist cnn
Please will. CNN send a camera crew to the windmills and check to see exactly how many dead birds there are. This could make quite a story.
Donald suffers from the windmills in his mind and the vicious circle he got caught up in 😉
@Alfred George
The trees wouldn’t explode if they would just take the forest.
Bet you he hates that song!
It’s a legit issue, solar is much better. CNN only shows clips because trump being smart won’t make headlines
Someone please write a law that requires each hole on all golf courses to have at least one windmill.
😆😆😆😆😆
Oh, he would just pick up the ball and drop it in the hole anyway. Then he’d demand a trophy. What a wuss.
🤣🤣🤣
Brings a whole new meaning to ‘Tilting at windmills. ‘
If they’d have put an oil rig off the coast of his golf course in Scotland that was visible from the fairways he would have hated oil rigs. If they had sunk a coal shaft close by his golf course he would have hated coal mines. It’s as simple as that. If they were to suddenly build solar farms near any of his courses he would suddenly hate solar. It’s all about him not getting his way and spiting his dummy out as a result.
Hey Stephen, let’s talk about your short comings….
@Gerard Flynn I’ll bet you haven’t either….
@Scott Harrison sounds like your the obsessed with Trump…. Talk about something you understand….
@Paul Bird as who says?? FOLLOWER!!!!
@Mary Norman You’re oversimplifying the fuel market. Gas prices are a reflection of energy demand. Often low prices indicate a slowing economy. Presidents have zero bearing on either fuel prices or supply.
It is safe to say he wont be holding a rally in Altamont California.
That’s too bad. I know a motorcycle gang out that way that could keep him and his followers “safe.”
@Jeremy Schildcrout is the the same smell bad biker gang that Marjorie Taylor green gave the clap to 😃😄😆
@William Royer That one went right over your head. 😄
I live 5 minutes away from there. I hope not. lol
they are wind turbines not windmills. windmills are there to help grind grains or saw wood etc. , wind turbine is to generate electricity. also wind turbines are cool, they give a sense of quite to the surrounding area like a Lighthouse.
yep.. I know 🙂 I was like.. is he gone total “Don Quixote” already? What is this about?
Cuz he’s still spiteful of the windmills on his golf course. The dude can’t let things go and needs to take revenge. That’s how this dude is.
That’s soooo funny… you’re right.
“it’s my American right to spread disinformation, and propoganda… I’m a expert on tourism…no windmills”.
He hates “windmills” ever since he bought coastal land in Scotland by lying and promising to honour various land-planning stipulations, and observing the rights of existing small-holders on the borders of his holding. He then bullied these and employed various illegal harassing tactics (like cutting off their legal entitlements to water and power services) and bulldozing the land beyond their boundaries to cut off their access to roads and blotting out their previously pristine views of the coastline, putting up oversized fencing etc). He was legally told to undo these trespasses, but continually delayed redress. He fought the construction of an offshore (well off-shore) Wind-farm because it would spoil the golfers’ view, even though if he had bothered – and paid for – the normal due diligence legal planning searches, he would have known of the plan (and probably did, but thought he could fight it in the courts – where he lost). He has continually fought the local council’s valuations of what local taxes he needs to pay – blaming the wind-farm, of course – and pleading poverty because the club has never made a profit – just like most of his clubs. It has also never created the jobs for local people which he wildly exaggerated when making his application to build the club, nor increased prosperity for the local area whatsoever – in fact, it has probably been a drain on local finances because of the extra services/road maintenance/lighting etc. Nearly everyone locally hates him.
@Joboygbp Edwards Job. This is much bigger than Trump ,( whom I support bigly), and Biden / democrats. Enjoy the new world . Stay tuned .
@Dan Wright Now I’m intrigued!
@Mike Kelly Mike. If your not ‘intrigued’. Your comatose . Lol
Ahhh, that explains a lot. Interesting how he use that tactics everywhere. He acts like a true mobster or crime boss. In the end everything is about him
@Marinda Marinda. Yes. It’s interesting how it’s ‘explained ‘. Ingenious , really. Creative actually.
Hasn’t it already been established that Mr. Trump is a longtime fossil fuels investor? Oilfield workers that I’ve encountered vocally loathe renewable energy, and obviously see it as a threat.
@phiksit please do some research. Oil companies spend more $$$ yearly than any other sector out there . Why ? Because oil companies are energy companies they will make and sell any energy you want .
@zoultron Zoultron If that was true they wouldn’t have lobbied as strongly against solar power market development subsidies….they’d have bought (or invested in) solar companies. With the exception of Equinor (previously known as Statoil) they haven’t really done much of that.
@Drew Northup and what so hard to believe about it ? If you sold oil then everyone was slowly going let say solar panels all you would do is switch over . Not that hard if you already make a crap load of $$
The whole of the uk was laughing when trump lost his court case against the wind turbines, all the locals mocked him and laughed at him
As they should
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat Why wouldn’t they? Condon told them.
@Richard Cranium The only green condon likes has a flag.
@Bioniq Bob IKR
As a young boy of 12, Donald was publicly humiliated on the final hole of a mini put.
It has stayed with him.
Someone who is lost and confused and makes fun of Churches and God and Christian’s ✝️
He couldn’t get his ball to go thru the windmill at the put-put golf course.
Had a hole in one today. 180, Par three with 5 iron..
Your point being?
“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” — A Psychological Analysis of Adolph Hitler: His Life and Legend,” the 165-page document, which was initially classified “Secret,” was declassified in 1968 and published in book form in 1972.”
Sounds pretty much like Biden to me.
It’s like when Brexit just happened and everyone was on their toes to hear Trump’s opinion. Then he started talking about the newly renovated hotel rooms and new curtains on Trump’s Scottish golf course.
“I am an expert on tourism”…….No matter what Trump claims to be super-informed about, he commences to stumble to form adult level English sentences concerning that subject and also reveals that he’s never read anything about the subject.
Preach brother
He’s got a lot more in common with Don Quixote than I ever imagined, and he’s tilting at windmills if he thinks he’ll get re-elected in 2024.
When he lies and the sues to make his lie look true, (invariably losing) he becomes obsessed with trying to make the lie real. The true act of a sociopath.
“If it doesn’t blow, you can forget about television for that night” said the crazy on the bus who’s an expert on everything. No, I’m kidding it was the President of the United States of American.
That wasn’t the point. The point is he completely dodged a question about the war in Ukraine. Probably because he doesn’t want to offend Putin.
The closest that a wind turbine is typically placed to a home is 300 meters or more. At that distance, a turbine will have a sound pressure level of 43 decibels. To put that in context, the average air conditioner can reach 50 decibels of noise, and most refrigerators run at around 40 decibels.