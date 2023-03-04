Recent Post
28 comments
🙏🏾
So so sorry.
How can your heart not break for these families? It’s just horrendous and senseless. You took a child’s opportunity to live her dream.
So sad 😞 😔
Wow two families there’s no black no white just grief and sadness. They can both feel it and the blood runs BLUE in both families, but what’s more devastating is that it runs BLUE WHEN YOUR DEAD. I’m praying that both of them have healing in god and then each other, and continue to speak about their loved ones in the positive manner they lived. Love all
My heart goes out to these families. Open carry and permitless carry is insanity, and obviously politically motivated.
@Jay Mass first of all, thank you for your service….same with your son…..I don’t know what the answer is, it just seems like there is just too much craziness in this country right now….but thank you for educating me alil….never too old to learn !
Not when done responsibly………..
@Gail Butcher but when they make it so easy by say passing laws for say……….HOW SO?
@Gail Butcher Put sanctions on prosecutors who release violent criminals with little to no repercussions for a start………
Oh this just hurts my heart God please over bless this family
So sorry you guys for your loss my prayers are with you
This is heartbreaking. The most painful outcome is nothing will be done. People do not think gun violence is far away from affecting you. It is everywhere and closer than you think, till something is done by we the people. Otherwise we are cannon fodder for these greedy politicians.
😢❤
It’s sad that their elected officials haven’t reached out to them to offer their condolences. Not all that surprised though. From what I gather about DeSantis is that he’s not much of a compassionate guy. He seems to only want political gain through pettiness and draconian legislation.
My heart aches for this man and the families.
Sorry for the loss
2 families that lost their children, this shouldn’t have happened. My heart aches for all of them.
AGREED! I noticed Biden didn’t make fun of them…….
It’s not fair. 😢
This is so sad
Honestly this whole Stereotype about black fathers always baffled me. I dont know one black father thats not in there kids lives. Its like they only promote poverty and bad areas. My father has always been in my life. This is so sad these people should not be going through this. Dylans mom almost broke me
The perpetrator who caused this harm is a animal
I feel that fathers pain.. Rest easy