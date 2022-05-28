Recent Post
33 comments
I don’t understand the greed of some human beings. We are destroying each other instead of creating a better and more prosperous world for everyone.
Probably sooner than the grief Palestinians have been feeling for decades at the hands of America’s support for Israel.
In the end….it doesn’t really matter……it’s already been written……now we just have to wait for it to unfold……..
HEARTBREAKING.
This is to painful to watch, it is heartbreaking, all this because of one evil !!!
@Lucky Luke what?
@Ashley and german what? You don’t understand English?
@Lucky Luke not whatever rubbish you were spouting, no. Nato wasnt allowing Ukraine to join, and now its expanded even moreso. Btw, Ukraine didnt want to join Nato until Russia invaded.
@Ashley and german I think he was referring to “don’t respond to the Russian-speaking bot@ trying to blame Zelensky. “Don’t feed the troll” means don’t engage with him, it only encourages them to troll more. You are both on the same side.
@Dazey Day no, the guy I was respinding to deleted his comment. It was essentially blaming the US for Nato expansion, and rather oddly went onto say that if Mexico joined Nati, the US would bomb them….or something like that!
Poor citizens of ukraine!!! I cried too. I wish & hope this putinwake up for hes greedy monster.
He’s 😈 😈
This is awful , my heart goes out to these people. What an horrible thing to see innocent people being this devastated, for one man’s inadequacy
@G.B. Miller 3:31 “You arm us so we fight Russia in our country? Have I got that right? I don’t understand this war. We are afraid of death.”
Proxy war to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.
‘When is this grief going to end? When Land Lease will work in full force and our army will receive heavy weapons with the help of which it will throw fascist Russia beyond our borders. Thanks to our American friends and all the countries that help us, for not leaving us alone in this bloody war. If we do not stop them here in Ukraine, all this will be waiting for Eastern Europe. Our stocks of weapons are depleted, and so are theirs, but time is on our side, we simply cannot survive without your help.
LMFAO don’t worry Biden will protect you !!!! If he can remember what country you are in 😅🤣😂
R.I.P. Ukraine Victims 💐🙏💐
Valentin is living in a country he doesn’t appreciate, so why does he remain. Someone should help him find his way back to russia .
Please take medication . I’m a nurse in USA 🇺🇸 it’s much harder, in fact very difficult to rest and numb . 😇😇😇😇👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 People who are nutrition deprived and aging need help from medicine to rest and heal. 💊❤️🩹💪🏻👳🏼♂️🎚🎚🎚🎚🎚⌛️⏳💡💡💡sending Love… prayers
There is so much suffering in the World and almost all of it is totally preventable. This sweet couple are just heartbreaking to watch. Anytime someone says “it’s better they just kill me” is another time the World has failed 😔
My heart goes out to these Courageous people.
may god helps
HEARTBREAKING so much
It will never end. Humanity makes sure of that.
Ukrainian lears say Ukrainian troops may retreat from eatern region as Russian advance , an order disclaiming the Zelensky President`s responsibilty to Protect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers
Heartwrenching , so much terror , pain & grief because of one evil man’s greed for power & total control …
What is happening to our World ….. full of hate & anger …
So much respect for all those brave souls of Ukraine ….may glory & victory be their’s
Zoe , Canada
One year ago, most part of the whole World including the UN gave a deaf ear to millions of Tigreans crying for help when they were crushed by two dictators, Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and Isayas Afewerki of Eritrea. Killed, tortured, their women raped, father and yound men killed in a day light, women, children and the elderly fled their homes, killed and thrown into rivers, besieged so that they die of hunger and lack of medicine etc. The perpetrators were admired, given World peace prize (still not revoked), given a green light to do all the attrocities… still the World is hesitant to call it by its name… why ? Bc the attrocities were not even close to them, except for few too human people. What is striking is, both Ukraine and Russia were supporting the perpetrator dictator Abiy Ahmed… Ukrainian drones and Russian arms were in use in the Tigrai Genocide.
The UN, the then Trump Admin and many others thanks the Isayas Afewerki of Eritrea when he was commiting genocide…
The whole point is: the evil you tolerated or impowered to hurt others comes next to your doorsteps…
I am very sorry for both the Tigrai as well as Ukrenian victims…
Someday at Christmas men won’t be boys
Playing with bombs like kids play with toys
One warm December our hearts will see
A world where men are free
Someday at Christmas there’ll be no wars
When we have learned what Christmas is for
When we have found what life’s really worth
There’ll be peace on earth- Stevie
When your leader realizes that he is outmatched, but he don’t care about nothing but his ego
I hope terror acts come to an end . I hate seeing our mothers , father’s and grannies crying .
Can’t we let them enjoy their old age in peace .It so heartbreaking 😥
😞 so sad. Praying for you Ukrainians. May God help and protect you. Stay strong.
Victory for the Russian warriors!!!