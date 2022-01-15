When will Omicron wave peak? Plateau could be 'weeks' away, according to Ontario officials 1

When will Omicron wave peak? Plateau could be ‘weeks’ away, according to Ontario officials

47 comments

 

Quebec says it has reached its peak for Omicron cases, while Ontario’s plateau could be weeks away. Genevieve Beauchemin reports.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

47 comments

    1. when the b0000ter hits 70%. you must not be paying attention. Remember last year when they tricked them by saying :herd immunity”, we are in this together” ” do the right thing” How are you enjoying the lock down this gov imposed on you.

      Reply

    1. @Jessie Fayne Quebec is doing it too, Canadian’s “at least we’re not American” attitude is pathetic.

      Reply

    3. Vaccines Save Lives is obviouly a vax cultist. Imagine being that brain washed…lol. He must be missing church.

      Reply

    2. Unv6ccinated cases 686
      Partially v6ccinated cases 167
      Fully v6ccinated cases 2035
      Source ” H0spitalizations by v6ccination status” Ontari0

      Reply

    3. @babbalonian2 Even by your numbers the 12% of the population that is unvaccinated (half of that is below the age of 9) are DISPROPORTIONATELY MORE LIKELY TO BE HOSPITALIZED

      Reply

  9. And when will all the restrictions be removed?

    Reply

  15. And when will all the restrictions be removed?

    Reply

  16. The better question is: when are you coming out with the next variant?

    Reply

  17. It is not difficult to predict the future when you create it.

    Reply

  20. When the flu and cold season ends. Just like all the years before.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.