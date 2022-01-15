When will Omicron wave peak? Plateau could be ‘weeks’ away, according to Ontario officials

Quebec says it has reached its peak for Omicron cases, while Ontario’s plateau could be weeks away. Genevieve Beauchemin reports.
47 comments
When the flu and cold season ends. Just like all the years before.
🤥
@Neo Anderson Whats the matter?,the truth hurts you worth less coward🤣??
Talk to a vax cultist, they will take 10 does if the gov tells them too.
Never will peak….and if it does there will be a new and more contagious disease they can flog.
And when will all the restrictions be removed?
when the b0000ter hits 70%. you must not be paying attention. Remember last year when they tricked them by saying :herd immunity”, we are in this together” ” do the right thing” How are you enjoying the lock down this gov imposed on you.
Stop firing healthcare workers!!!
@Jessie Fayne Quebec is doing it too, Canadian’s “at least we’re not American” attitude is pathetic.
@Vaccines Save Lives you know that getting paid isn’t a defense at Nuremberg eh?
Vaccines Save Lives is obviouly a vax cultist. Imagine being that brain washed…lol. He must be missing church.
@babbalonian2 25 cents a post, fed cheques and Benny’s.
@Jessie Fayne Quebec did that too
These clowns are desperate 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Anti-vax clowns 🤡🤡
Unv6ccinated cases 686
Partially v6ccinated cases 167
Fully v6ccinated cases 2035
Source ” H0spitalizations by v6ccination status” Ontari0
@babbalonian2 Even by your numbers the 12% of the population that is unvaccinated (half of that is below the age of 9) are DISPROPORTIONATELY MORE LIKELY TO BE HOSPITALIZED
@Yggdrassil Vax cultists,,,🤪
It is not difficult to predict the future when you create it.
@Yggdrassil Anti intelligence don’t realize you are the problem.
@George Simon Can you explain how without falling into a conspiracy theory? Tinfoil hat anti-vax
@Yggdrassil Anti intelligence don’t realize you are the problem.
@George Simon Did you just have a stroke?
@Yggdrassil Anti intelligence don’t realize you are the problem.
Look up operation lockstep
STANFORD Professor JOHN P.A. IOANNIDIS estimates the coronavirus mortality at 0.23% worldwide
Omicron causes a very unique symptom;
Naivete
Ok so can I go back to the gym then? I’m getting fat and unhealthy over here.
The better question is: when are you coming out with the next variant?
Just before Easter
It’ll be called the Socialcommiecon Variant
I call them “scariants” now.
When the flu and cold season ends. Just like all the years before.