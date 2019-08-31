What do the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center mean about where Hurricane Dorian is headed and when it may make landfall? We talk about that and more with MSNBC Meteorologist Bill Karins.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Where Is Hurricane Dorian Going And Where Will It Make Landfall? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC