What do the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center mean about where Hurricane Dorian is headed and when it may make landfall? We talk about that and more with MSNBC Meteorologist Bill Karins.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Where Is Hurricane Dorian Going And Where Will It Make Landfall? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
To us panhandlers, this was uploaded around midnight. Great.
Just as a add-on, anyone also in the panhandle or people from micheal who are still in school will get out since, just like with micheal, they are used as storm shelters. This will likely apply to any other schools in areas of effect. Do not stay on the east coast or central. Go north if you can, storm surge will badly effect anyone on the peninsula.
Sucker bigger than state if Ohio. Please leave now before it hits Cat 5. Don’t wait. No power pitch black at night storm Serge water to the roof. Be safe. Get out. NOW
Started heading out as of 9 pm Aug 30th 2019 be safe everyone
@Daniel Hernandez hope where ever you ended up it doesn’t come there,not making landfall in Florida gonna hug the coast like Matthew 😇
No
Rather stay with my belongings 🍻🌀⛈⚔🏹🛡
jage relax
I’m in Polk county ready like a mofo got 2 weeks of charcoal and a grill all I need now is gas and beer
Just a way of promoting sale, “Keep it for future” lol.lol or use it…😁🤙😴👍🏼😃
Ger – let me guess your like 50
This person is going to be this cool their whole life
Now look we might not even get hit 😂😂😂 😂😭 there goes 2 hours of preparing I’ll never get back
Floridians: Eh just a Cat. 4 I remember walking my dog outside during Irma.
(That’s actually what I did)
Unhandy FRRR😂😂😂😂
As long as your house wasn’t built in the 70s or 80s and no big oaks in your yard you will be fine
God bless you
😂💀💀💀💀
Same this is worse though
I like the European model better, but Home Depot and Walmart like the US model better. Hmm.
How are you just gonna sit there and make a claim like that and not post a link?
Moi I want a model from China next think that would work much better,🙄all these models just making you go out and buy stuff and run left your home
@B’ jasia smith China is definitely the up and coming player in weather, as it is in space. But batteries, extra gas, bottled water, canned food–we should all have those on hand all the time anyway (for power outages, or whatever surprise disasters we might encounter), so I’m not sure why people are complaining about buying them. Bottled water does not go bad. I always have a 7-day supply for the household, and a bug-out bag in my car trunk with 48 hours supply for me alone.
Exactly every one is hoarding crap just to return it after like always. The stores love it and the price gouging is awful should be looked into as well.
@Moi pretty nice spending when you dont have to defend yourself.
Hope , Dorian stays on top of Epstein island .
Starting to feel it in Nassau and the rain and wind is crazy 😩 if anyone house isnt safe please get out and go to shelters, pray for Bahamas and Florida im praying for a landfall 🙏
@Scottishdog that is so uncalled for
chrissy baby I think he’s talking about the hurricane, it’s a meme
@Dan Wruck sweetie hurricanes get its strength from the sea do ur research
@Night Towel praying for you and all florida/bahama/se coast
Casa Nova thank you
Florida just gonna call it hurricane jit
Jeremy Phagoo u right
Bruh.
I’m from Canada. Im praying for everyone at risk. Hopefully it misses you guys. Stay Safe
Thanks MixManMike95
MixManMike95 thanks mike
Hope it doesn’t
@Tunz Tunu – I’m jealous. I’m too much of a coward to suicide. Why can’t Oregon have hurricanes.
Thank you! I’m in Florida and I’m terrified!
My Best Friend moved to Florida I hope he and everyone else is safe!
Not making landfall in Florida there,🙄
B’ jasia smith 🙄 you’re really dumb. They said it could change. If it’s still hitting us
B’ jasia smith it’s still hitting Florida as a direct hit
If it change go back and again it’s not it’s too far off shore it come on land, regular rain and little wind it’s a storm not an hurricane, taking the coast like Matthew in 2016
prepare for the worst, hope for the best…….
S.O.P. Go for it
Hopefully it misses Florida you guys If it does hit you hope everyone stays safe
This news sounds like two guys writing a paper about something they never studied the night before. Clearly not Floridians.
Everyone at my house for my hurricane party 🎉
🍸
Address please LOL
How about an after hurricane fund raiser party ? I’ll show up for that one .
Im glad that the hurricane didnt hit me in puerto rico while i was in a trip staying with my family
Why do people wait until the last minute to get simple supplies?
…., maybe they had to wait for their paychecks on Friday so they could afford to buy the supplies they will need.
Some people are living from paycheck to paycheck.
You see leave it to the media to help stress people out. Hiding in your Bathroom really. I went through in 3 major hurricanes Francis, Gene and Wilma, we never hid in the bathroom.
Dorian where’s u goin I’m tryna miss school
*The amazing wisdom of meteorologists:*
*First- Hurricane Dorian could directly hit most of Florida*
*Since then- Hurricane Dorian will miss most of Florida and maybe hit GA/Carolinas*
Stop separating innocent migrant kids from their parents. The hurricane is coming to America, because of the innocent cries for help.