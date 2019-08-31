Where Is Hurricane Dorian Going And Where Will It Make Landfall? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Where Is Hurricane Dorian Going And Where Will It Make Landfall? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

August 31, 2019

 

What do the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center mean about where Hurricane Dorian is headed and when it may make landfall? We talk about that and more with MSNBC Meteorologist Bill Karins.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

60 Comments on "Where Is Hurricane Dorian Going And Where Will It Make Landfall? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Table Salt | August 31, 2019 at 2:16 AM | Reply

    To us panhandlers, this was uploaded around midnight. Great.

    Just as a add-on, anyone also in the panhandle or people from micheal who are still in school will get out since, just like with micheal, they are used as storm shelters. This will likely apply to any other schools in areas of effect. Do not stay on the east coast or central. Go north if you can, storm surge will badly effect anyone on the peninsula.

  2. jage | August 31, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    Sucker bigger than state if Ohio. Please leave now before it hits Cat 5. Don’t wait. No power pitch black at night storm Serge water to the roof. Be safe. Get out. NOW

  3. dabest productions | August 31, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    I’m in Polk county ready like a mofo got 2 weeks of charcoal and a grill all I need now is gas and beer

  4. Unhandy | August 31, 2019 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    Floridians: Eh just a Cat. 4 I remember walking my dog outside during Irma.
    (That’s actually what I did)

  5. Valerie Price | August 31, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    I like the European model better, but Home Depot and Walmart like the US model better. Hmm.

    • John Null | August 31, 2019 at 6:59 AM | Reply

      How are you just gonna sit there and make a claim like that and not post a link?

    • B' jasia smith | August 31, 2019 at 7:06 AM | Reply

      Moi I want a model from China next think that would work much better,🙄all these models just making you go out and buy stuff and run left your home

    • Moi | August 31, 2019 at 7:35 AM | Reply

      @B’ jasia smith China is definitely the up and coming player in weather, as it is in space. But batteries, extra gas, bottled water, canned food–we should all have those on hand all the time anyway (for power outages, or whatever surprise disasters we might encounter), so I’m not sure why people are complaining about buying them. Bottled water does not go bad. I always have a 7-day supply for the household, and a bug-out bag in my car trunk with 48 hours supply for me alone.

    • Alex G | August 31, 2019 at 7:53 AM | Reply

      Exactly every one is hoarding crap just to return it after like always. The stores love it and the price gouging is awful should be looked into as well.

    • Nick Levine | August 31, 2019 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      @Moi pretty nice spending when you dont have to defend yourself.

  6. A B | August 31, 2019 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    Hope , Dorian stays on top of Epstein island .

  7. chrissy baby | August 31, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    Starting to feel it in Nassau and the rain and wind is crazy 😩 if anyone house isnt safe please get out and go to shelters, pray for Bahamas and Florida im praying for a landfall 🙏

  8. Jeremy Phagoo | August 31, 2019 at 3:39 AM | Reply

    Florida just gonna call it hurricane jit

  9. MixManMike95 | August 31, 2019 at 3:53 AM | Reply

    I’m from Canada. Im praying for everyone at risk. Hopefully it misses you guys. Stay Safe

  10. FBI | August 31, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    My Best Friend moved to Florida I hope he and everyone else is safe!

  11. MrMus TangMan | August 31, 2019 at 4:28 AM | Reply

    prepare for the worst, hope for the best…….

  12. Clemence Maluwa | August 31, 2019 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    Hopefully it misses Florida you guys If it does hit you hope everyone stays safe

  13. Rob Cloney Jr. | August 31, 2019 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    This news sounds like two guys writing a paper about something they never studied the night before. Clearly not Floridians.

  14. Jones Brothers | August 31, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

    Everyone at my house for my hurricane party 🎉

  15. CalebandMicheal Plane | August 31, 2019 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    Im glad that the hurricane didnt hit me in puerto rico while i was in a trip staying with my family

  16. Jerome Lund | August 31, 2019 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    Why do people wait until the last minute to get simple supplies?

    • Marsha Perez | August 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      …., maybe they had to wait for their paychecks on Friday so they could afford to buy the supplies they will need.
      Some people are living from paycheck to paycheck.

  17. Jeremy Dunn | August 31, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    You see leave it to the media to help stress people out. Hiding in your Bathroom really. I went through in 3 major hurricanes Francis, Gene and Wilma, we never hid in the bathroom.

  18. chicken nuggets | August 31, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Dorian where’s u goin I’m tryna miss school

  19. ObamaisnextLincoln | August 31, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    *The amazing wisdom of meteorologists:*
    *First- Hurricane Dorian could directly hit most of Florida*
    *Since then- Hurricane Dorian will miss most of Florida and maybe hit GA/Carolinas*

  20. Dainty Minnie | August 31, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Stop separating innocent migrant kids from their parents. The hurricane is coming to America, because of the innocent cries for help.

