Where is the Footage? Floyd Green Saga Continues | TVJ News – Oct 5 2021

24 comments
Did they find the teacher from Brown’s Town yet?
Tricks are in trade and duppy or ghost don’t know nothing about life .
Why are they asking for the footage that everybody has the video is even being play while they ‘re saying that it can not bien found
They are looking for a way out.
BUT IT’S GOOD THAT THE COURT ASK FOR FULL VIDEO SURVEILLANCE BECAUSE IT WAS A MUCH BIGGER PARTY THAN WHAT SEEMS TO APPEAR IN THE VIDEO, BELIEVE ME. DANDRUFF OLD-NEST WAS THERE WITH HIS WIFE AND OTHER PARTY LEADERS.
Because they don’t want to charge him
It is very important for the police to stop associating themselves with politics to be able to carryout their duties in a professional manner.
I am trying to understand corruption it is okay for leaders in the Caribbean especially Jamaica politician to be corrupted because they appointed by the queen so the rest of the world must turn a blind eye while all the criminals they are in the Caribbean America ignore what is happening
Why do they think that all Jamaicans are idiots?
The man say him guilty and resign so what with the video
It’s SUSPICIOUS THAT this FOOTAGE
CANNOT BE FOUND.
FOOTAGE OR NOT; ALL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES SHOULD
BE DISMISSED FROM THEIR POST
IMMEDIATELY.
POOR EXAMPLE.
THAT HOTEL MANAGER PUMP A LOT OF MONEY INTO THE JLP AND FUND THEM ALL THE TIME.
What is the significance in finding the actual footage? if floyd and the councillor were asked to resign what would be the purpose of the actual footage, to prove what? If a decision was already made, which means they believed the footage and based on it were asked to resign, wouldnt finding the fotage a useless task?
Like seriously! To be honest I was looking for something like this to happen. Anything to do with politicians and the rich in Jamaica is corrupt. The poorer class always get the end of the stick.
True talk says the government get reed of that a ready this is how Politician Work.. they all the same ..we need a new party
What a coincidence
. The man apologize to the world already so why do they need video footage from the hotel,when it is all over the media.
Kmt this country and police them a real joke …..one sided law system
SO WHAT ARE WE WATCHING!??
ACTORS IN A MOVIE!!!
DRINKING THEMSELVES
TO UNCONTROLLABLE
DRUNK!!!!! LUSTFUL!!
BEHAVIOUR! LAUGHTER!
DANCE AND GOD KNOWS
WHAT ELSE! DISGRACEFUL!
THESE PEOPLE EARN A GOOD WAGE ON TAXS PAYER’S MONEY!!!!!
Will this hotel be charged like ricks cafe for accommodating such a large group and not following the correct social distance protocols in the restaurant?
The disenfranchised Jamaicans is full time to realize that the legislature doesn’t function on the behalf or interest of the underclass in the society, it’s a plaything in the hands of the powerful and money classes. That them call Justice
Andrew tell the police dem fi get rid of it , tell the judge to ask any YouTube dem have the video , corrupt at its finest
The DPP and the commissioner should step down
Top tier Politician: “Hello! JCF and DCP Fitz Bailey?” “Yes, this is DCP Bailey, who this?” Top tier Politician: “That’s not important, just make the Hotel’s CCTV video disappear, so no other politicians can get in trouble and I will let you retire with a fat pay check for the rest of your life.” ” DCP Bailey: ” I will think about it!”
These people that got tickets if was me I would never pay it until they arrest these ministers and their friends trust u just Jamaican people are to afraid of the government