October 29, 2019

 

While speaking in Chicago to a gathering of international police chiefs on Monday, the president tore into the host city, saying Afghanistan is a safer place than Chicago. Aired on 10/29/19.
26 Comments on "While In Chicago, President Donald Trump Compares City To Afghanistan | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Francesca | October 29, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    He knows nothing about this city. Also, the gun laws don’t factor into the equation when Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin provide such easy access routes for guns to get into the state/city.

  2. Praetor_Fenix420 | October 29, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    They toss the bed bugs into soup when they are done dining on hotel guests in a circle of life kinda thing.

  3. Tim Alford | October 29, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Too bad he won’t go there and walk around 😂😂

  4. snowflake melter | October 29, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    OH NO ! IT’S A WONDERFUL PLACE 🎠🎡🎢🎪 ! IT’S A NEW SPECIAL KINDA ” DISNEY WORLD !” I CAN’T WAIT TO VISIT ! 😔

  5. bingo_fuel | October 29, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    MSNBC every day: tRuMp iS sO rAcIsT!!!!!

  6. Simon R | October 29, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    like Tronald Dump knew anything about anything, im amazed that some people still support that guy.

  7. Crystle Lackey | October 29, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    How many people have been killed under your leadership?

  8. KCs Funhouse | October 29, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Illinois doesn’t break the top 8 of states with toughest gun laws. #1 is actually California.

  9. Youneeda Lotsalove | October 29, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    ANYONE ELSE 2020

  10. Benjamin Sandoval | October 29, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Trump Hates The United States and American People

  11. Margaret Paton | October 29, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    1800 bedbugs hot line for Trumps supporters

  12. Anna Solatan | October 29, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Look at Trump he is all bloated up he is ill! he looks sick and i truly believe he is sick physically and mentally. Lock him up!

  13. delia ratcliff | October 29, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I am sure trump has a lot of friends in low places in Chicago.

  14. Rob123 Houton | October 29, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    🎃Trump🎃👹🎃👹🔥🔥🔥🔥

  15. malenotyalc | October 29, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Trump still hasn’t paid dozens of cities for his rallies. Chump cannot even pay his bills yet is fundraising 24/7/365.

  16. Rose Harvey | October 29, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Off to Kabul with Trump. Let him show the truth about Chicago. A few rounds of golf with the Taliban sounds like a good idea.

  17. Jacob Lamoor | October 29, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Chicago is BEAUTIFUL. If you can’t see that you must be looking at Chicago.

  18. tina Haynes | October 29, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    So what makes Chicago unique ?
    Maybe they need to build bunkers and set up 50 calls.
    Other cities in the civilized world don’t have these kind of troubles.
    So it must be some other kind of issue.
    Maybe it’s the way Americans promote guns and violence.
    Just wondering?

  19. Sylvia Rogers | October 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    He’s the president who supports everybody in the nation having a gun. This is HIS fault.

  20. TheKyubiisaan | October 29, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    He really wants to get rid of gun laws when instead he could just apply them to the states directly adjacent.

