While speaking in Chicago to a gathering of international police chiefs on Monday, the president tore into the host city, saying Afghanistan is a safer place than Chicago. Aired on 10/29/19.
While In Chicago, President Donald Trump Compares City To Afghanistan | Morning Joe | MSNBC
He knows nothing about this city. Also, the gun laws don’t factor into the equation when Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin provide such easy access routes for guns to get into the state/city.
Well, you Chicagoans and Baltimorians need to put your votes where your mouth is.
They toss the bed bugs into soup when they are done dining on hotel guests in a circle of life kinda thing.
His Doral property is infamous for having bedbugs.
Too bad he won’t go there and walk around 😂😂
OH NO ! IT’S A WONDERFUL PLACE 🎠🎡🎢🎪 ! IT’S A NEW SPECIAL KINDA ” DISNEY WORLD !” I CAN’T WAIT TO VISIT ! 😔
MSNBC every day: tRuMp iS sO rAcIsT!!!!!
like Tronald Dump knew anything about anything, im amazed that some people still support that guy.
Thanks ISIS, great story!
@Banned B!!!! yes ISIS is pleased with him too
How many people have been killed under your leadership?
Lol none!
Illinois doesn’t break the top 8 of states with toughest gun laws. #1 is actually California.
ANYONE ELSE 2020
ISIS 2020!
Trump Hates The United States and American People
1800 bedbugs hot line for Trumps supporters
Look at Trump he is all bloated up he is ill! he looks sick and i truly believe he is sick physically and mentally. Lock him up!
I am sure trump has a lot of friends in low places in Chicago.
🎃Trump🎃👹🎃👹🔥🔥🔥🔥
Trump still hasn’t paid dozens of cities for his rallies. Chump cannot even pay his bills yet is fundraising 24/7/365.
Off to Kabul with Trump. Let him show the truth about Chicago. A few rounds of golf with the Taliban sounds like a good idea.
Chicago is BEAUTIFUL. If you can’t see that you must be looking at Chicago.
So what makes Chicago unique ?
Maybe they need to build bunkers and set up 50 calls.
Other cities in the civilized world don’t have these kind of troubles.
So it must be some other kind of issue.
Maybe it’s the way Americans promote guns and violence.
Just wondering?
He’s the president who supports everybody in the nation having a gun. This is HIS fault.
He really wants to get rid of gun laws when instead he could just apply them to the states directly adjacent.