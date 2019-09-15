The White House has confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son and potential successor of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
White House Confirms Son Of Osama Bin Laden Killed In U.S. Operation | MSNBC
I thought he was already killed
BM32 just because you do business with the family don’t mean you support their kids activities . Derp
No, The Bin Laden who died in 1998 was killed by Obama. 😁
@Ronald Obama lied too.
Bin Laden was what? …some crisis actor working for the CIA.
There is a selfie of him holding an M60 and Zbigniew Brzezinski,
allegedly taken in Afghanistan, …or Langley.
@BP BP you know nothing of how we women are treated stop buying into the zionist controlled media
@BP BP he had 13 sons 10 daughters…and no not all sons are dead
All the evidence I see are just news reports
All the evidence i see on these “mass shootings” are news reports and really bad paid actors.
Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy the Prince of Venice is a high level banking authority and the primary owner of the Venetian Mafia. Prince Emanuele Filiberto is pure evil and extremely malicious. Venice was a major banking and merchant center for centuries. The Savoy’s top white collar Venetian mobsters are the wealthy Cipriani family which own restaurants, bars, clubs, and hotels with Maggio Cipriani as a current member. The Ciprianis were found guilty of tax evasion in the United States and they used private bank accounts in Luxembourg. The Ciprianis paid a fine to get out of prison. The Ciprianis also employed the convicted mafia financier Dennis Pappas as their Vice President of Cipriani USA. Princess Bianca of Savoy-Aosta is married to Count Giberto Arrivabene-Valenti-Gonzaga of Venetian nobility and they reside in Venice today at their Palazzo Papadopoli and co-manage the Venetian Mafia with their daughters Viola and Vera. The Arrivabene-Valenti-Gonzaga family are close friends with the Visconti di Modrone family of Milan. George Clooney was married at their Venetian palazzo and is friends with the Venetian noble Count Giovanni di Volpi Misurata. The Venetian Mafia are managers of Hollywood. Count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo is a noble of Venetia and married the actress Jessica Chastain. The Venetian Mafia and thier associates are all involved in child trafficking networks. Prince Emanuele Filiberto and female members of the Venetian Mafia claim they are the head of the New World Order. The ones claiming to be the head are never the real head. That claim is motivated by narcissism and insecurity. The Brandolini d’Adda family are a Venetian nobility which are married with the French Rothschilds. Count Guido Brandolini d’Adda works at Rothschild & Co in the United Kingdom. The Rothschilds are money launderers and financiers of human trafficking networks and likely have some ancestry from Venice. Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy the Prince of Venice is the head. The Guistiniani family were Doges of Venice and today Count Nicolo Guistiniani is the Knight of the Order of Saint Lazarus and Saint Maurice which is a military order run by the House of Savoy. The Del Bono Venezze family are top Venetian nobles with Count Vittorio del Bono Venezze and his sister Countess Beatrice del Bono Venezze. The House of Savoy are the royal family of Italy and they were kicked out of Italy for installing the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini so they moved to Geneva, Switzerland where their ancestors ruled for centuries. In the past few decades they have been let back into Italy. They have residences in Italy, France, and Switzerland and connections with various bankers and billionaires. The Prince of Venice’s father Prince Vittorio Emanuele IV of Savoy the Prince of Naples was charged and imprisoned for murder and later released and also investigated for corruption, making bribes, slot machine rackets, and exploitation of prostitution. Prince Vittorio is the Prince of Naples where Camorra is headquartered. Its likely that all Camorra mafias pay tributes to the Savoys as well as the Massimos with Prince Carlo Massimo whose mother was a Savoy-Genovese. Prince Vittorio’s wife is Princess Marina Doria from the wealthy banking family of Genova also called Genoa. The Dorias ruled as Doges of the Republic of Genoa. The name Genovese means someone from Genova, Italy and the Savoys established a Savoy-Genovese branch. Genoa or Genova, Italy and Geneva, Switzerland where the Savoys reside have the same name which means New City. Nova means new. Gianluigi Aponte is an Italian billionaire that was born in Naples and now lives in Geneva and he owns Mediterranean Shipping Company the second largest shipping company in the world. The Apontes which are worth about 8 billion are agents of the Savoys and work with Camorra in infiltrating ports for criminal trafficking including human trafficking. Prince Emanuele Filiberto has worked as a Swiss banker at the Republic New York Bank in Geneva and at the private Banque SYZ in Geneva.
Boochbeard like you are so important they are going to show you the body . 😂😂🤣
@Boochbeard I haven’t seen any proof of anything either.
Bin Laden was what? …some crisis actor working for the CIA.
There is a selfie of him holding an M60 and Zbigniew Brzezinski,
allegedly taken in Afghanistan, …or Langley.
@I speak The truth The body of Gadaffi was shown.
Boochbeard that wasn’t Obama
Doesn’t know how to say “De-t-ail”.
Hes been dead for like 2-3 years
Well, how many times can he die? What did he die from?
No, that’s your brain that’s been dead for yrs.
Amadeo Giannini founded the Bank of Italy in California which was later renamed the Bank of America. The Bank of America is still under the original charter of the Bank of Italy today. America was named after the Amerigo Vespucci a Florentine explorer financed by the Medici banking family. The BOfA is the second largest bank in the United States with assets estimated at 2.2 trillion. Amadeo Giannini was the son of Italian-Genoese immigrants and was financed by Genoese businessmen. Genoa was a powerful banking center in Europe for centuries. Wealthy banking families from Genoa include the Doria, Grimaldi, Spinola, Cattaneo-Della Volta, and Pallavicini families. Prince Andrea Cattaneo della Volta works in banking and the oil industry. The Cattaneo della Volta family were Genoese debt collectors. The Pallavicini family are still bankers today with Prince Moroello Pallavicini and his brother Prince Sigieri Pallavicini and he has worked with Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Prudential Financial and Lehman Brothers. The Pallavicinis own a investment firm today called Global Wealth Management. Merrill Lynch is a division of Bank of America. The Bank of Italy or now Bank of America made loans to the wine industry in California as well as to Walt Disney. Roy E Disney was a Vatican Knight of St Gregory. Giannini was a member of the Board of Directors for Columbus Savings & Loan. The Doria family of Genoa financed Christopher Columbus. Amadeo Giannini also made loans to FIAT in Italy after WWII. John Elkann is Chairman for FIAT and married to Donna Lavinia Borromeo. Pierre Casiraghi is married to Beatrice Borromeo and his mother is Princess Caroline of Hanover and she is the daughter of Prince Rainier III of Monaco from the Genoese House of Grimaldi. The central bank of Italy is called the Bank of Italy. The Borromeo family were noble landowners, merchants, and bankers that did business in Venice and Florence. The first Director of the Italian Bank of Italy was Bonaldo Stringher who was from Venice. Luigi Einaudi was the third Director of the Bank of Italy and from Piedmont. The Borromeo family ruled right near Piedmont and still own islands in Lake Maggiore. Amadeo Giannini was really working for these north Italian bankers as a proxy to establish one of the largest banking institutions in the United States. The International Banking Act of 1978 was established right before the Bank of Italy or Bank of America went public on the Stock Exchange. Anne Finucane is the current vice-chairman of Bank of America. Katy Knox the President of Bank of America Private Bank was Jesuit educated at Boston College. Brian Moynihan is the CEO of Bank of America and today they use this bank like a mafia to control other businesses through financial extortion.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/theymadeamerica/whomade/giannini_hi.html
Amadeo Peter Giannini has been called “America’s banker.” His Italian father traveled home from the California gold fields, then brought a Genoese bride back to San Jose in mid-1869, via the brand-new transcontinental railroad. His mother was also an adventurous soul, leaving her family and homeland with a man she’d known for only six weeks. Their son Amadeo, born in San Jose in May, 1870, would take his own risks in the world of banking.
As a young man, Giannini succeeded in the wholesale produce business, but grew bored. Angered by the era’s typical banking practices — making loans to and servicing only wealthy clients — he founded the Bank of Italy in San Francisco in October 1904
After a disastrous earthquake and subsequent fires levelled much of the city in 1906, Giannini created new confidence. He set up a temporary bank immediately, collecting deposits, making loans, and proclaiming to all that San Francisco would rise from the ashes.
In 1928, Giannini put his banks into a giant holding company he called Transamerica Corporation, reflecting his new ambition. In 1930, he formed the Bank of America, which would eventually become the largest in the United States.
https://sites.google.com/site/kondabhaskarreddy/a-p-giannini-founder-of-bank-of-america
Giannini raised $150,000 from his stepfather and ten other friends, and opened the Bank of Italy.
Columbus Savings & Loan Association asked Giannini to join their board of directors.
https://books.google.com/christopher+Columbus+Francesco+Doria
In this book The Life of Christopher Columbus by Francesco Tarducci is states that Francesco Grimaldi and Francesco Doria financed the Genoese born Columbus’ voyage to the New World
https://www.crunchbase.com/ipo/bank-of-america-ipo–fde177fd
Stock Performance
NYSE:BAC
Stock Symbol
BAC
Stock Exchange
NYSE
IPO Date
Jan 13, 1978
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/i/international-banking-act-of-1978.asp
The International Banking Act of 1978 was the first legislation enacted in the U.S. to bring domestic branches of foreign banks operating in the U.S. into the framework of Federal banking regulation. Until then, foreign banks operating in the U.S. had been subject to various state laws with no unity nationally in how they were treated. This had given foreign banks both certain advantages and certain disadvantages compared to US banks. For example, foreign banks had the advantage of being able to branch interstate, but suffered in trying to attract retail deposits because they could not offer FDIC insurance.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrill_Lynch
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is an American wealth management division under the auspices of Bank of America. Along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the investment banking arm, both firms engage in prime brokerage and security dealings.
https://www.athenainvestments.com/management/sigieri-diaz-della-vittoria-pallavicini/
Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini
With 18 years experience in the financial markets with Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Prudential Financial and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini has worked in a variety of investment fields, including wealth management, brokerage, venture capital and investment management.
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pallavicino&prev=search
The Pallavicino of Genoa had Nicolò as their progenitor (son of Alberto (“the Greek”) and grandson of Oberto I Pallavicino known as “the Pelavicino”, whose son Giovanni married Maria Fieschi and who in 1225 was elected councilor. The family assumed considerable prestige and importance in the Ligurian capital, so as to have among its representatives, in addition to numerous senators, three doges of the Republic of Genoa
@curtis heard it will not go pass them – Everything just for election polls and ratings / Obama got Osama And of course Trump will do anything to be credited for the son of Osama / Just watch how his blind followers will spin it… they forgot that bin laden had many sons / kids… lol
@Izreal Zeus The only comment worth reading here.
Politicians:Son of Osama bin Ladin killed
Bane:So show me the body
@Mr. Sarcastic Hehehehehe This is what American media and ur President Obama show u at that time but he was not killed by America he died due to his own death with disease… America lost war against Taliban also
@Diss Info You saw ??? He died with his disease not murdered by American Government
India America and isreal or original terrorist in world
@SumTingWong their mangled…not there mangled….yeah fought killing 100’s of thousand innocent women men and children that had nothing to do with 9/11
@Jawad Malik indeed
Something don’t feel right about this 🤔
@Nicolas ~ So you ignore all of donald trump’s Lies, and his blatant, bold corrupt behavior, and his lawlessnes, and his gloading during his hillbilly racist/fascist rallies, and he loathes his fellow U.S. Citizen’s, and U.S. Allies, and Constituents, while embracing dictators, etc.,?
randy m you trying to think is the problem
He’s only one of like 30 sons. Big deal
@Rory The Red really when has there been another so called terrorist attack by a foreigner …no its your home grown terrorists aka white kids shooting up schools oh and your police the biggest gang walking streets killing african american men
@Theodore Marakas you’re pathetic to blame his children wow the world doesn’t need you you aren’t any good
0:14 couple of hour a hours ago from a offices not his Twitter feed office
LMAO if Trump confirmed it and there is no proof then I don’t believe it
It doesnt matter if its fake or not.. nothing will change
@Nowhatamsaying ~ you and donald trump must love Obama, you’re always mentioning him, and trying to compete with Obama.
@Nicole Love but can you obama c*** suckers shut up about Trump and his supporters?
Lol,, which son? He probably had about 140 sons and 250 daughters.
Naa its more like 20 to 24 kids he had from 4 wifes.
Hllywd55 wtf are you talking about? Isis is a different group
@Mike Smith
He was a …Busy man, it seems:/
0:00 “death of osama bin laden, SON” why she deliver the line like she an old rapper schooling us.
She’s appealing to the youth, who should be paying attention! OG rappers have more skills than mumble crappers.
America should not have did that. His sons did nothing to America.
😂😂😂
Donald James : How many of us are JUST finding out Bin Laden had sons, right now, I wonder? 🤔 Obama still tops Donny on this one 😁
Next they are gonna say that Osama Bin Laden’s cousin’s milkman’s brother has taken over Al-Qaeda’s martian branch
Ohoho. Is that why#ToddlerInChief established a Space Force?!
//this is where the eye roll emoji goes
Join us for the #WeThePeopleMarch next Saturday if you’d like to let our elected officials know how much you detest the current adminstration. This might be our last chance for a massive protest before #mangoMussolini and his kompromat-blackmailed #GOPtraitors steal the 2020 elections and turn the US into a police state. Please don’t let democracy die.
https://www.wethepeoplemarch2019.org/solidarity-marches/
Pathfinder red Mike PIMPEO just refuses to grow up
Funniest thing is Osama bin Laden’s cousin is a hard liner, has killed American Journalists, yet we still sell him weapons. I am talking about the Saudi Royal Family, which Osama bin Laden is a part of.
Pathfinder red Mike PIMPEO But only if trump can proclaim him higher than a ten. 😃😃😂
It’s the boy who cried wolf again.
Nothing to see here
😂😂 “killed during the first two years of trumps presidency”…. yeah okay. Sounds like they found out he been dead and trumps tryna take credit for it.
credit for what?
its not like he is out there with the seal teams
just like obama who claimed credit for getting bin laden
obama was safe in the white house when it happened
and i dont hear trump taking any credit for it
i bet he gives the credit to the people on the ground
What credit is there to take? That would be like saying that Bill Clinton takes credit for releasing osama bin ladin in the 90`s………and that’s a fact.
@vince kelly , you’re absolutely spot on. Just remember, facts and rational thoughts escape the minds of people whom are on a constant prowl for something to be angry about.
@Vlad Martz – The Vladfather my point exactly
I don’t see trump brag about taking credit for the death of osama’s son, unlike obama and his administration releasing a photoshoped photo of them in the war room to keep track of the “operation” (which they never did).
Trump later on Twitter gonna be like:
“Yes I killed him”
More like “Yeah I shot that fool!”
But he wont. N you’ll just prove yourself a fool. Again.
Tyler Street uh Issa joke fam 😭😭
I don’t see trump brag about taking credit for the death of osama’s son, unlike obama and his administration releasing a photoshoped photo of them in the war room to keep track of the “Binladen operation” (which they never did).
Saudi arabia is burning to the ground that might be a reason
I agree! Seems like too much of coincidence 🤔
This is nothing -wait until the country makes error attacking IRAN.
That was a huge celebration of America when President Obama eliminated Osama Bin Laden like he promised.
@Jordan That is trump is trying to get the same reaction….. the man is obsessed with Obama lol
The mission that killed Bin Laden was being planned before Obama was President.
I do not believe Trump’s confirmation. Trump only lies.
@0:11 “This came from a white house statement officially, not from his Twitter feed”
But I have to ask if it’s written in Sharpie…