The White House has confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son and potential successor of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.

White House Confirms Son Of Osama Bin Laden Killed In U.S. Operation | MSNBC