White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds briefing | USA TODAY

Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing for the press corps at the White House following reports that corroborate a story about entities linked to Russia intelligence operations providing bounty payments to Taliban-linked killings of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Also, this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, testified before Congress stating that the new case daily numbers could reach 100,000. Fauci has repeatedly urged states to follow federal guidelines for reopening, including in his last appearance before the Senate health committee when he warned in May that failure to do so would led to "some suffering and death" that could be avoided.

A number of states paused their reopening plans last week as the U.S. set records for the number of new cases in one day. Texas closed bars and limited restaurant capacity, while Florida banned drinking at bars.

