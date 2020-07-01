WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGH MCENANY HOLDS PRESS BRIEFING (LIVE) | USA TODAY

White house press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press briefing

President Donald Trump criticized a proposed Black Lives Matter mural to be painted outside Trump Tower a "symbol of hate" Wednesday while denouncing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who ordered the phrase painted outside Trump's longtime office.

