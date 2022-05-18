50 comments

  1. Imagine how sociopathic and utterly depraved someone has to be to shoot people just trying to buy groceries, but livestream themselves doing it. Truly sickening to the highest degree.

    1. @One 0 eight The witch hunt you mean. What goes around…..

      Self hatred. You keep trying to convince yourself. Seek counseling. Really. I’m beginning to worry about you.

    2. @Dirty Forty Nine awe when it’s trump it’s a witch hunt lol 😂 he sure has a lot of witches around him.
      How far do you go playing the victim ?

  2. *I WONDER WHY THIS ALWAYS HAPPENS EVERY 2 YEARS RIGHT BEFORE ELECTlONS 🤔*

    3. This shooter is a typically duped part of the “replacement” base he wants to activate for midterms.

  3. It is truly sad what is happening these days, No one has the right to take life based on race. Black or Brown or White or Asian we are all red inside.

    2. The outside color should not matter. We all need to learn to be red, white and blue inside again. This is the problem.

    3. @Jena Latz uhh yea obviously black people who live in the wealthiest country in the world are going to be the most wealthy…. Thanks for stating something obvious

  4. These are people. Period. Stop trying to divide us. Stop standing on the backs of victims for self serving political aggrandizement.

  5. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t black” – Biden

  6. “Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?”- Thomas Sowell

    1. @My Channel dunno what that means. All I know is I’m not going to pay for something that somebody else did. It’s absurd

    2. @Here2 Play Like taxes? It’s not absurd, it’s basic humanity that you’re too self absorbed for.

  8. I wish he would have said that at Robert Byrd’s Funeral when he read the Eulogy. 🤷‍♂️

  9. What about Darryl Brooks that was a hate crime why didn’t he denounce that oh I get it it’s only when it’s against black people it’s a hate crime.

    2. And Asians too. Remember they got a hate crime bill. Oh and so did Pacific Islanders. I sure wish I was an Asian or a Pacific Islander so I could get a bill too..

  10. Was it a poison when Darrell Brooks and Frank James, committed there hateful acts? The energy seems much different this time.

    2. @FrancoMon Cama when you are ready to be serious , we can have a conversation
      Stop burying your head in the sand please, this is serious

  12. Okay let see how true that is when my sister comes home for paying the price for disobeying a direct order and I’m the witness of the direct order disobeyed 😡

  13. 07:20 i wonder from where Rashawn Ray got his statistics regarding terrorism in the US and what exactly he classifies as terrorism. When it comes to violence of black people in comparison to white people and violence of black against whites or vice versa, the actual numbers are very different to what he is saying.

  14. I hate the fact that they turned it into a political conversation at the end. Talk about what happened and how to fix it. Not about how it affects politicians and how they look.

    1. @Benito Salazar sadly all the news channels do this though. Some are way worse than others but everything they talk about always ends up with politics instead of news

  16. From Waukesha, we know all too well the horror of domestic terrorism based upon racism and hatred of people for the color of their skin. Our thoughts and love go out to our fellow Americans in Buffalo. We are so saddened by this tragedy and hope that hatred and racism can be erased one day and we can stand together to make that happen. No other Americans should ever have to endure what the citizens of Waukesha and Buffalo have endured.

  17. There are dangerous nuts everywhere on the streets of all colors and nationalities. We use to institutionalize these people for life, now they just let them run loose.

  18. Have a private meeting with a veteran Biden. I’m an Irish/ Nigerian slave and this is a slap in our face. Every other race is negative or obsolete. Sorry that’s not how the world works. Everyone has been a slave and everyone deserves respect

