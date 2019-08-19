New York Magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti joins Morning Joe to discuss his new piece ‘The most influential Democratic donors.’ Debenedetti talks about whose money the 2020 hopefuls are trying to secure.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Who Are The Most Influential Democratic Donors? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
MSNDNC stop this! Talk about only the Reps donors so that people hate trump!
Hmmm. We THE people with COMMON sense not hating. Were definitely hungry to c Trump win 2O2O. WHICH HE WILL. Other than that were pretty much EATING GOOD. NO BODY HUNGRY.
The only donors should be individual citizens up to the federal limit. Everything else is bribery.
A Princeton study has shown that Senators are 50 times more likely to do the wishes of their big donors than their constituents 🤬🤮
In an ideal world, it would be all of us. Not some handful of billionaires.
Wouldn’t it be a bit late for the ones that are already getting big donor support?
Influential donors are lobbyists & shills with an axe to grind. There should be a law where no one person or entity can donate more than say $100.00.
The dems would be in trouble without union donations
PRISON GUARDS SLEEP LIKE TEACHERS LMFAO
EPSTEIN WAS MURDERED!!!! TO MANY EXCUSES LMFAO
CLINTON BODY COUNT RISES
#RUSSIAdjtTROLLattack here; lol, why? answer to yourself, then, VOTE.
CHICAGO SHOOTINGS HAPPEN EVERYDAY!!!! NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!!!
Desperado5501 , it does not fit the narrative , 2020 will be 100% about Racist America for the Dems
The People Who Want To Rule The World.
PUBLICLY FUNDED ELECTIONS!!! then we can focus on the people not big business
MISFUD WAS WESTERN ASSET !!!! MUELLER TEAM LIED !!! NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!!
Soros and Koch brothers.
You’re welcome.
The way they dance around the influence of big donors
Tanzania Plans To Build A Cable Car On Mount Kilimanjaro……….50,000 trekkers climb Mount Kilimanjaro each year and, in a bid to boost tourism in Tanzania, plans have commenced to build a cable car on the iconic mountain.
Rich folk playing both sides.
If Bloomberg can’t donate to Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, then he is no different than the GOP donors whose only value is the accumulation of wealth for the wealthy at the expense of American democracy. Money corrupts and he’s an example, along with the Koch’s who have corrupted minds in that they’ve completely abandoned the ability to reason humanely.
omg he is that thin skin LOL
No amount of money will help Biden gather more than 30 supporters.