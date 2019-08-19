Who Are The Most Influential Democratic Donors? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 19, 2019

 

New York Magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti joins Morning Joe to discuss his new piece ‘The most influential Democratic donors.’ Debenedetti talks about whose money the 2020 hopefuls are trying to secure.
Who Are The Most Influential Democratic Donors? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

23 Comments on "Who Are The Most Influential Democratic Donors? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Stay Hungry | August 19, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    MSNDNC stop this! Talk about only the Reps donors so that people hate trump!

    • Chris Cull | August 19, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      Hmmm. We THE people with COMMON sense not hating. Were definitely hungry to c Trump win 2O2O. WHICH HE WILL. Other than that were pretty much EATING GOOD. NO BODY HUNGRY.

  2. Michael RCH | August 19, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    The only donors should be individual citizens up to the federal limit. Everything else is bribery.
    A Princeton study has shown that Senators are 50 times more likely to do the wishes of their big donors than their constituents 🤬🤮

  3. Ro G | August 19, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    In an ideal world, it would be all of us. Not some handful of billionaires.

  4. Boyd Gilbreath | August 19, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Wouldn’t it be a bit late for the ones that are already getting big donor support?

  5. P J | August 19, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Influential donors are lobbyists & shills with an axe to grind. There should be a law where no one person or entity can donate more than say $100.00.

  6. Desperado5501 | August 19, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    PRISON GUARDS SLEEP LIKE TEACHERS LMFAO

  7. Desperado5501 | August 19, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    EPSTEIN WAS MURDERED!!!! TO MANY EXCUSES LMFAO

  8. Desperado5501 | August 19, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    CLINTON BODY COUNT RISES

  9. altitude illume | August 19, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    #RUSSIAdjtTROLLattack here; lol, why? answer to yourself, then, VOTE.

  10. Desperado5501 | August 19, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    CHICAGO SHOOTINGS HAPPEN EVERYDAY!!!! NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!!!

  11. Ron Wuerch | August 19, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    The People Who Want To Rule The World.

  12. holmesb88 | August 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    PUBLICLY FUNDED ELECTIONS!!! then we can focus on the people not big business

  13. Desperado5501 | August 19, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    MISFUD WAS WESTERN ASSET !!!! MUELLER TEAM LIED !!! NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!!

  14. 天皇老子 | August 19, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Soros and Koch brothers.
    You’re welcome.

  15. Dafelle Roscoe | August 19, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    The way they dance around the influence of big donors

  16. mister_love | August 19, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Tanzania Plans To Build A Cable Car On Mount Kilimanjaro……….50,000 trekkers climb Mount Kilimanjaro each year and, in a bid to boost tourism in Tanzania, plans have commenced to build a cable car on the iconic mountain.

  17. Quiet Entropy | August 19, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Rich folk playing both sides.

  18. bellamoon | August 19, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    If Bloomberg can’t donate to Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, then he is no different than the GOP donors whose only value is the accumulation of wealth for the wealthy at the expense of American democracy. Money corrupts and he’s an example, along with the Koch’s who have corrupted minds in that they’ve completely abandoned the ability to reason humanely.

  19. Leimomi Martin | August 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    omg he is that thin skin LOL

  20. James Christianson | August 19, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    No amount of money will help Biden gather more than 30 supporters.

