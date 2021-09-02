Who has the most to lose in first election debate? Mulcair weighs in

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair breaks down the upcoming TVA debate, saying Yves-Francois Blanchet has the most to lose.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
30 comments
They call it lack of respect when candidates dodge …OR worse … Quote ..I don’t talk monetary policy
Debate why .3 leaders ….about what …seriously not one has courage to address the issues of the day
Quite the pony tail Tom’s got hiding behind him
Mulcair is an EXCELLENT political analyst. I am very impressed with this segment so far im like half way in.
Yea but he sucked as a politician
@Jumbo Me but he is an excellent political analyst
Totally agree. Despite him being the NDP leader in the past his analysis was extremely non-biased in my opinion.
yes yet he had to resign after 2015 election results but Jagmeet had a pass after 2019 results. What a shame!!
Yes he has found his calling, political policy certainly wasn’t it.
Even though we vote ndp at least Trudeau won’t be in office eh
Did anyone forget that liberal and NDP have a coalition together ??
@Milrlite yup
@Mark Green i juss want Trudeau out lol
Get a dose of reality. You vote ndp in office, it is just trudeau 2.0. Why do you think trudeau has continued to destroy Canada over the past 2 years? The ndp has propped up the liberals time and again. In fact, the ndp are far worse than the liberals. You think a $600B deficit was bad under trudeau? Easily doubled with ndp.
@Carle Sock I agree. Just don’t want another Just like him.
O’Toole’s quality French might make a difference in Quebec if what he says makes sense.
YOUR BE SORRY !!! = O’TOOL
Who has the most to lose? The public if we get stuck with a government formed by any of these corrupt authoritarians.
The party I am voting for isn’t in the debate.
Unfortunately it is, any other vote besides PC is just a vote for Trudeau. Worry about the other parties after Trudeau is gone and by a hefty margin too
You are wasting your vote and it will help the Liberals
WHO CARE,S !!
I wonder if trudeo will get the easy Biden question treatment from the interviewer, like those debates.
Time for a massive dark blue wave in Quebec lets go O’Tool ! Trudeau’s time is over !
Wow…that’s big coming from Quebec. I hope Trudeau will be shown the door for sure.
If Pierre polevier is ever the leader of conservatives it would be the best debate
After an hour and a half , as yourself what new information you got out of the debate tonight.
I’m sure you”ll say, “Nothing”, as usual.
Tom, Jagmeet is a much a fraud as our clown prince.
There is a frantic grey squirrel behind him, very distracting
What time is this going to be aired?