Who has the most to lose in first election debate? Mulcair weighs in 1

Who has the most to lose in first election debate? Mulcair weighs in

30 comments

 

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair breaks down the upcoming TVA debate, saying Yves-Francois Blanchet has the most to lose.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

30 comments

    4. yes yet he had to resign after 2015 election results but Jagmeet had a pass after 2019 results. What a shame!!

      Reply

    4. Get a dose of reality. You vote ndp in office, it is just trudeau 2.0. Why do you think trudeau has continued to destroy Canada over the past 2 years? The ndp has propped up the liberals time and again. In fact, the ndp are far worse than the liberals. You think a $600B deficit was bad under trudeau? Easily doubled with ndp.

      Reply

  7. Who has the most to lose? The public if we get stuck with a government formed by any of these corrupt authoritarians.

    Reply

    1. Unfortunately it is, any other vote besides PC is just a vote for Trudeau. Worry about the other parties after Trudeau is gone and by a hefty margin too

      Reply

  12. After an hour and a half , as yourself what new information you got out of the debate tonight.
    I’m sure you”ll say, “Nothing”, as usual.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.