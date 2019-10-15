Who Is Fiona Hill, The Woman Who Testified Monday? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Who Is Fiona Hill, The Woman Who Testified Monday? | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 15, 2019

 

John Bolton was so disturbed by the efforts to get the Ukrainians to investigate Trump's political opponents that he called it a 'drug deal,' former White House official Fiona Hill reportedly told Congress on Monday. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/15/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Who Is Fiona Hill, The Woman Who Testified Monday? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

35 Comments on "Who Is Fiona Hill, The Woman Who Testified Monday? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. I'MPEACH | October 15, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Fiona’s testifying against Orange Shrek?

  2. Emi Kikuno | October 15, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    I don’t know why but Fiona Hill sounds like a superhero name.

  3. Empowerment Now | October 15, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Watching 45 going down makes me happy! 😁

  4. Patrick Kennedy | October 15, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Fiona is a true patriot like Maria Yovanovich. Need more people to speak out against the corrupt whiny manchild and his comrades in his cabinet.

  5. Alexander Vollmer | October 15, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    There is a swamp in DC and the creature watering it is the Don.

  6. Dracula Wolfman | October 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Mike Pence has covered for Trump this entire time. He’s no patriot.

  7. Marc Emson | October 15, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    She’s a national hero, that’s who she is.

    Standing up to the tinfoil-hat tyrant-in-chief as anyone should.

  8. nebulous stargate | October 15, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Trump and the Republicans are nothing but criminals!

  9. Truth_Betold | October 15, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    She’s a saint… Way to go Fiona

  10. west-island kev | October 15, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Too bad it took so long…. thank goodness the giant fraud and his house of cards is finally collapsing.

  11. Biggus Dickus | October 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    War monger Bolton was the adult in the room 😆

  12. J Annibal | October 15, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    These brave professional women coming forward and testifying – where are the dudes with balls???? These women have more balls than any Republican, for sure. And they know it!

  13. Moscow Mitch | October 15, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    THE PLOT DEEPENS… another name-dropped here Mick Mulvaney …looks like he is getting Re-subpoenaed…and this time Jail time!

  14. Bad Kat | October 15, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    F L. Graham… that “man” is a traitor. He flip-flops more than a House of Pancakes. Total sell-out. #FakeChristian

  15. Bryan Montero | October 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    The countdown to lock up tiny hands Trump has started!!! 💥💥

  16. JOKER FACE | October 15, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    *DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*

  17. tina Haynes | October 15, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Rudy’s shadow government sure sounds like a deep state op to me.

  18. Sleeping Dogs | October 15, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    This show has too many people talking at the same time. One person at a time please!

  19. Richard Marsh | October 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Bolton as head of deep state? 😂 That would be funny 😂

    But we all know that it’s actually Bill Barr 😂 😂 😂

  20. Verlyn Harrigan | October 15, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Joe needs to give Mika more respect and not disrupt her when she is reporting, allow her to complete her remarks Joe.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.