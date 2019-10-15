John Bolton was so disturbed by the efforts to get the Ukrainians to investigate Trump's political opponents that he called it a 'drug deal,' former White House official Fiona Hill reportedly told Congress on Monday. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/15/19.

Who Is Fiona Hill, The Woman Who Testified Monday? | Morning Joe | MSNBC