Who was Controversial Pastor Kevin Smith? TVJ News – Oct 25 2021

39 comments
Father God I pray that you help the person reading this to have a blessed life and a happy one
same to you
Thanks love, and same to you.
Thank you blessing amen
Thank you and same to you
Thank you ,and the same to you blessing!
Buju Banton said it first. CRASH DOMMY
But what is this? This man is idolized. My God don’t you know God glory he will not share with another. This man’ step completely out of line with God’ words, judgements and statues.
He was a wicked false god who trick sacrifice kill alot a ppl. Now he has to wait until judgement day God shall judge him for all his wickedness.
fleecing the flocks, and raising the young girl’s frocks
What a wicked man!
So many of us never had any father we made it out well
Amen to that. From i was 11 years old my father left and went to America and i never saw him again.
Kevin smith have been around to long, he gone but he left without telling how many people he kill. He will have to answer for his sins. Condolence to the family who lost their son-police officer. Who had to be sarcastic to save smith from disclosing who in government owe him
I can’t understand how people give money to someone like that. What bible was they reading? Nothing he did was biblical. But this is what happens when you place more confidence in man than God.
Late fee? Like how? I just don’t understand. Everyman must know God for himself
So true
Amen Meka
You missed the main part. He was charged in Canada for sexual assault of a boy. Go look it up.
Same so…
OMG HE WAS A
& NOW HIM GET WORSE + HIS GREED FOR MONEY
He had three young men living with him
His followers looking forward to his resurrection on the third day
Not in this life time.
Jim Jones reincarnation
1 Timothy 4:1-2 KJV
[1] Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
[2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;
Yes, yes,yes.
Isn’t it ironic how no one is talking about the person/persons in the other vehicle?
Matthew 7:15-20 KJV
[15] Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.
[16] Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?
[17] Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.
[18] A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
[19] Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
[20] Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.
Amen u know it.
Amen glory
These pple are as crazy as this man,how can u pay for being late to church?
Why this relative of Smith did not speak about the girl who was slaughtered.
Lots of us have tough up bringing….and we out here doing the right thing…
Well a nuff cassava n yam me eat..nuff sardine n mackrel and even wild calaloo….but lots of us chose to fight for a better life doing things the right way…
Nuff a we don’t even have subject much less doctorate….
Lots of us grow with no father..90%of jamaican are single parents…so what dis person a try say…kevin know say jamaican ppl a look something fi belive inna and he knows we spiritual so him just a use him big brain on we…
Charging members for arriving at the church late? What kind of pastor is he?
Geez. I’m mad I didn’t know about him earlier. He’s a straight comedian.
How people do get caught up with these ‘Jim Jones.’