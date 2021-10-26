Who was Controversial Pastor Kevin Smith? TVJ News - Oct 25 2021 1

Who was Controversial Pastor Kevin Smith? TVJ News – Oct 25 2021

39 comments

 

39 comments

  3. But what is this? This man is idolized. My God don’t you know God glory he will not share with another. This man’ step completely out of line with God’ words, judgements and statues.

    Reply

  4. He was a wicked false god who trick sacrifice kill alot a ppl. Now he has to wait until judgement day God shall judge him for all his wickedness.

    Reply

  8. Kevin smith have been around to long, he gone but he left without telling how many people he kill. He will have to answer for his sins. Condolence to the family who lost their son-police officer. Who had to be sarcastic to save smith from disclosing who in government owe him

    Reply

  9. I can’t understand how people give money to someone like that. What bible was they reading? Nothing he did was biblical. But this is what happens when you place more confidence in man than God.

    Reply

  12. 1 Timothy 4:1-2 KJV
    [1] Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
    [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;

    Reply

  14. Matthew 7:15-20 KJV
    [15] Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.
    [16] Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?
    [17] Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.
    [18] A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
    [19] Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
    [20] Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

    Reply

  17. Lots of us have tough up bringing….and we out here doing the right thing…
    Well a nuff cassava n yam me eat..nuff sardine n mackrel and even wild calaloo….but lots of us chose to fight for a better life doing things the right way…
    Nuff a we don’t even have subject much less doctorate….
    Lots of us grow with no father..90%of jamaican are single parents…so what dis person a try say…kevin know say jamaican ppl a look something fi belive inna and he knows we spiritual so him just a use him big brain on we…

    Reply

