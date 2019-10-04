‘Whoomp! There It Is… The President Has Confessed Publicly’ Says Ari Melber | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
‘Whoomp! There It Is... The President Has Confessed Publicly’ Says Ari Melber | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 4, 2019

 

MSNBC's Ari Melber comes on Morning Joe to preview his Sunday, 9 p.m. ET special report on the impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/4/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

‘Whoomp! There It Is… The President Has Confessed Publicly’ Says Ari Melber | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "‘Whoomp! There It Is… The President Has Confessed Publicly’ Says Ari Melber | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Eskil Tester | October 4, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Trump is a textbook traitor.

  2. Joscelyne K | October 4, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Ari is the perfect comedic “straight man”

  3. Robert Raines | October 4, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    How does Ari come up whit this?

  4. Alan Weber | October 4, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Trump complains Obama investigating a political candidate is illegal… but then he publicly (and privately) has tried to get Biden investigated by anyone who can investigate anything… Only Trump…

  5. MrGreggery | October 4, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Thomas Jefferson — “When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

    • Mr.söze the real | October 4, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Smart man 👍

    • Jan Brogan | October 4, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Yes and the GOP is showing it’s absolute corrupted ethics. Anything to stay in power even standing up for the most corrupt amoral president.

    • Real Talk76 | October 4, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Founders saw all of this coming. Jefferson also said… “If once the people become inattentive to the public affairs, you and I, and Congress and Assemblies, Judges and Governors, shall all become wolves. It seems to be the law of our general nature, in spite of individual exceptions.”

    • Sicklady | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      MrGreggery —wow, our founding fathers are truly genius. They didn’t just laid the strong foundation of a democratic nation in our constitution but building a buffer to prevent corrosion and attacks on the republic institutions

    • BombShell Reloaded | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Boom

  6. Biggus Dickus | October 4, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Al Capone wasn’t dumb enough to admit to tax evasion in public 🤦‍♂️

  7. chevalvivant | October 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Bribery is corruption.

  8. Real Talk76 | October 4, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Trump routinely confesses in public and then spins his way out of it with the help of the crime syndicate that he has assembled in the White House.

  9. allelbows97 | October 4, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    he didnt “confess”………he did it LIVE ON TV! twice in fact. ohh dumbty trumpty………

  10. Marky E | October 4, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Guilty as charged, and yet the TrumpTrolls and Bots are going ape pretending they can’t see or hear properly.

    • Swashfrog Sailor | October 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Marky E, it occurs to me that the bots and trolls contribute more to trump’s confirmation bias than to the discomfort of rational, intelligent, human beings.

  11. Gary Davidson | October 4, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Thank you Barr for allowing trump to crime on like you did epstien

  12. Hope Constance | October 4, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    When Trump said he and Kim Jong Un “fell in love”, he became an absolute traitor. No honorable POTUS would say such a thing about the leader of North Korea.
    *Impeach Donald Trump.*

  13. Don Anderson | October 4, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    I wonder if anyone still takes the Constitution for granted anymore?

  14. Ivan McBleedy | October 4, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Either Trump is dumb enough to admit to his crimes in public, or he thinks his supporters are too dumb to understand.

    Could be both.

  15. John Doe | October 4, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Trump is like the child that gets into trouble for stealing a cookie and then immediately goes back and takes another one and thinks it’s ok.

  16. Dennis Janda | October 4, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    The media is still trying to CYA over two years of the Mueller failure..What happened to the Kavanaugh impeachment ??..How’d that work out ??..See a Pattern here !!

  17. Deja Vu | October 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Ari you are so funny!!!!

  18. Shellbombs | October 4, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    I whooomp therefore I am.

  19. Anthony Marazza | October 4, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Trump is exactly what this ‘soft’ America needs.

  20. Sammie Jo | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    We should have a vote in this,, we are the people and we have been completely ignored by this administration.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.