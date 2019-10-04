MSNBC's Ari Melber comes on Morning Joe to preview his Sunday, 9 p.m. ET special report on the impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/4/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
‘Whoomp! There It Is… The President Has Confessed Publicly’ Says Ari Melber | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump is a textbook traitor.
Ari is the perfect comedic “straight man”
How does Ari come up whit this?
Trump complains Obama investigating a political candidate is illegal… but then he publicly (and privately) has tried to get Biden investigated by anyone who can investigate anything… Only Trump…
Thomas Jefferson — “When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”
Smart man 👍
Yes and the GOP is showing it’s absolute corrupted ethics. Anything to stay in power even standing up for the most corrupt amoral president.
Founders saw all of this coming. Jefferson also said… “If once the people become inattentive to the public affairs, you and I, and Congress and Assemblies, Judges and Governors, shall all become wolves. It seems to be the law of our general nature, in spite of individual exceptions.”
MrGreggery —wow, our founding fathers are truly genius. They didn’t just laid the strong foundation of a democratic nation in our constitution but building a buffer to prevent corrosion and attacks on the republic institutions
Boom
Al Capone wasn’t dumb enough to admit to tax evasion in public 🤦♂️
Bribery is corruption.
Trump routinely confesses in public and then spins his way out of it with the help of the crime syndicate that he has assembled in the White House.
he didnt “confess”………he did it LIVE ON TV! twice in fact. ohh dumbty trumpty………
Guilty as charged, and yet the TrumpTrolls and Bots are going ape pretending they can’t see or hear properly.
Marky E, it occurs to me that the bots and trolls contribute more to trump’s confirmation bias than to the discomfort of rational, intelligent, human beings.
Thank you Barr for allowing trump to crime on like you did epstien
When Trump said he and Kim Jong Un “fell in love”, he became an absolute traitor. No honorable POTUS would say such a thing about the leader of North Korea.
*Impeach Donald Trump.*
Don’t forget his private meeting with the Russians in the Oval Office.
Hope Constance You took that seriously? Lmao wtf is wrong with you liberals
I wonder if anyone still takes the Constitution for granted anymore?
Either Trump is dumb enough to admit to his crimes in public, or he thinks his supporters are too dumb to understand.
Could be both.
Trump is like the child that gets into trouble for stealing a cookie and then immediately goes back and takes another one and thinks it’s ok.
The media is still trying to CYA over two years of the Mueller failure..What happened to the Kavanaugh impeachment ??..How’d that work out ??..See a Pattern here !!
Ari you are so funny!!!!
I whooomp therefore I am.
Trump is exactly what this ‘soft’ America needs.
We should have a vote in this,, we are the people and we have been completely ignored by this administration.