TOPICS:
August 21, 2019

 

Now that Julián Castro appears to have qualified for the next 2020 Democratic debate, we take a look at the field of candidates and attempt to figure out what’s next.
60 Comments on "Who’s In, Who’s Out & Who’s On The Bubble For The Next 2020 Debate. – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. BizWiz | August 21, 2019 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    *My first choice is Bernie Sanders, but I would vote for any of those candidates in place of Trump.*
    _No third party, no wasted votes._

    • simon says | August 21, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

      @Vincent Strother haahahahaaaahaaaaa but Hillary and her clone creepy Biden can? Stop believing the crap the MSM is putting in your head, educate yourself ffs !

    • Kevin Tewey | August 21, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      Centrist is a wasted vote
      so you better get Bernie Sanders nominated
      or you were going to get Donald Trump I’m telling you

    • Kevin Tewey | August 21, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

      Airborne Ranger You’re spouting complete garbage
      and I can prove it

      because you won’t give me a source

      if it was it would go back to Milton Friedman and he has been debunked

      you are totally programmed you don’t know anything about Bernie Sanders

      he has 1,500,000 individual donors
      he is far from washed up

      he is the leading candidate
      he is the most popular congressman in the entire country

      Donald Trump is just the communist for the super rich only trickle down is a lie

    • Kevin Tewey | August 21, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

      Vincent Strother

      Boy
      Bernie Sanders is not even true socialist
      even then socialism is not “when the government does things”
      It is when the workers take over the means of production

      Donald Trump is the communist for the super rich only
      and if you believe in trickle down you are really foolish
      because Milton Friedman has been debunked
      and tax breaks for the super rich went into stock buybacks

      Donald Trump economy is crushing

      Bernie Sanders wants to give the power back to the people that’s why he has 1,500,000 individual donors

      and doesn’t need corporate money like your whores

    • Kevin Tewey | August 21, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

      Vincent Strother

      Bernie is already beating Donald Trump in Texas
      and he is beating Joe Biden in New Hampshire
      and many other states

      Bernie Sanders has 1,500,000 individual donors is speaking three times a day
      and does not take money from the corporation like your candidate does

      your man takes bribery

  2. J walsh | August 21, 2019 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    Trump IS the chaos everyone vote 2020! 👣💙

  3. John Carruthers | August 21, 2019 at 7:32 AM | Reply

    Biden won’t motivate the young to vote , nor I suspect will Harris.

  4. Larry D Ragland Jr | August 21, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    If they go for Biden, we will lose again.

  5. tecums3h | August 21, 2019 at 7:49 AM | Reply

    Can’t wait to see Trump debate the final winner.

    • fajar hidayanto | August 21, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      Yang2020

    • Rachel Villaron | August 21, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      I don’t think he will debate! He has broken every norm for a president…I doubt he will want everyone to see just how much he doesn’t know even after four years in the job.

    • Hector G. | August 21, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      People have proven that they do not care about reason, they just want someone to go up there and be rude while spewing all the lies people want to hear with no real plans on how to get anything done.

      So no, it does not matter who debates the orange.

    • David M | August 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera Haha, you’ll see, sucky video game girl🤯🔫

    • David M | August 21, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Candy JohnsonCanoli You sound like a 4 year old downs kid.

  6. Lazlo Hollyfeld | August 21, 2019 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    Joe Biden cannot pull it off. He will lose.

    • Josef | August 21, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @Real Talk76 LOL Good luck with that… there’s always 2024

    • Real Talk76 | August 21, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      @Josef Yes, with a Democratic incumbent most likely.

    • Howard G | August 21, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @Jacob Oliver I like Warren, but I don’t know about the Midwest and the South. I’d love a Warren/Harris ticket 🎟, but I don’t think the country ( Esp. big money) would go for 2 women, and a Black woman.

    • Zen Tai | August 21, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      bernie is strongest in the places most essential. bernie is waaaay morr electable than biden

    • Jacob Oliver | August 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Howard G I think it’s high time for some women in the highest office.

      Although, once again, I think you’re 100 percent correct….

      The South and Midwest aren’t ready.

      Which is sad.

      But anything is possible, my friend. As you said – revolutions are messy.

      This election may be messy.

      And reality is often stranger than fiction. Anything is possible. Even in America.

      I believe in our country.

      (But I fear your assessments are correct)

      We shall see!

  7. Adelheid Swan | August 21, 2019 at 7:58 AM | Reply

    We’re scared of more than just a second term for Trump—we’re scared that the system will continue to devalue, disenchant, and disenfranchise the working poor. The hardest part about persistent poverty is living with the fear, vulnerability, and uncertainty. Less scary is not enough!

  8. Orlando Velastegui | August 21, 2019 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    Exactly I’m a Democrat but, I don’t believe Joe Biden can pull it off!!! Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, even Julian Castro I believe can pull it off and I trust them without hesitating one bit.

  9. Elizabeth G Enat-Hung | August 21, 2019 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    We need Bernie

    • David M | August 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      That old bag is so decrepit he can’t even point his finger, it just sort of hangs there supported by his thumb and his weak crybaby supporters.

  10. Terri Freeman | August 21, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    Stop pushing Biden, WE ARE ELECTING SECULAR PRINCIPLED PROGRESSIVE LEADERSHIP.

  11. Dr M D Aden | August 21, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    No one is excited about uncle joe, the corporate media can’t help him, senator Bernie Sanders for nomination, period.

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 21, 2019 at 8:42 AM | Reply

      Agreed.

    • Jacob Oliver | August 21, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      I can get behind Bernie but I’m also interested in Marianne Williamson.

      You’re probably right though. Sanders.

      Period.

    • Howard G | August 21, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Remember the country is different from our friends. If you spent any time in the South or the Midwest you should now how they are. You drive 10 mins outside of Chicago or Detroit it’s cow town. Our nation is rural vs urban. I’ve driven across the country and Michigan, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho, AZ, Colorado, Oregon, and the South– thanks to LBJ as well as so many states is so conservative. I think if Fox was outlawed our political sense would be so much better.

    • Jacob Oliver | August 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Howard G you are correct.

      But Fox is confirmation bias in full effect. If they weren’t doing it….someone else would.

      It’s big money.

      I live in Louisville, Kentucky.

      I know all about being in the heart of Trump country.

  12. Joe Rodriguez | August 21, 2019 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    Tulsi Gabbard has reached over 2% in 42 different polls, yet the media that the DNC has chosen is not reporting her.

  13. Cobalt | August 21, 2019 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    So it’s the poll that picks the president… I got it now. So polls that has nothing to do with whether a person taking the poll can vote or not gets to determine who the candidate for the Left will be? This just seems fishy to me!

  14. Fat T | August 21, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    Independent donors are real numbers. Polls arent real numbers… And selecting certain polls over others is doctoring numbers even more. We will forever call this the Tulsi rule and it’ll stick in our minds like the 2016 Bernie shafting long after this election.

  15. Jeremy Gregorio | August 21, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren after the front runners and the rest are either running for a cabinet seat or being propped up by the establishment

  16. Vince Miller | August 21, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Don’t serve me a sh17 sandwich and expect me to eat it. I will not vote for Biden, Harris or Buttigieg when we still have the champion in our stable from 2016. Run Bernie in 2020 or expect to lose again! Millions upon millions of 1st-time voters, Millennial voters, and Liberal Independent voters will flock excitedly to the Nov 2020 polls for Bernie. — Voter turnout for Bernie in the 2020 General would probably deliver a Democratic Senate majority.

  17. She's my President | August 21, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    MSNBCannibal theater; Andrea Greenspan VS Mothra

  18. Sasha Magdaleno | August 21, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Joe Biden is not our pick. STOP pushing your Joe BS. Joe is just a Dem version of Trump.

  19. Cynthia Ferguson | August 21, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Biden is old school pay for play. Research Hunter Biden and Ukrainian energy…corruption.

  20. Bob Goldschneider | August 21, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I think the only candidate who has real solutions for the massive job losses that will hit this country over the next five years is Andrew Yang. If you want an indicator on how fast this will impact working folksy look up Tony Seba, PhD out of Stanford, on technology convergence and disruption.

