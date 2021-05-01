Who’s Responsible for the Weapons at Wedding?

TOPICS:
Who's Responsible for the Weapons at Wedding? 1

May 1, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

13 Comments on "Who’s Responsible for the Weapons at Wedding?"

  1. Ric-Kyle Wong | May 1, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Well said….

  2. Natural image official | May 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  3. kk chanel | May 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Mi raw him get old eee mon a so long mi nuh see him sir a weh u did deh are a me

  4. Nola Blake Reyes | May 1, 2021 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    I don’t see quite understand. What is the outcome of the firearms being brandished st a wedding by the officers? We’re those weapons personal licence firearms, no, what are the consequences for such action from both individuals?

    Where were their frame of mind? What is the message? What do they hope to achieve from such action?

  5. Natasha Thompson | May 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Question?

    What if that weapon is their personal weapon?

  6. Natasha Thompson | May 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    They didn’t or was going to harm anyone so y exposing the couple’s life🤷‍♀️ Mr. Smith 👍

    • Taf Thompson | May 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      They wasn’t acting professionally and it’s their personal weapons I don’t think the were abiding by the FLA guidelines. If they did want to brandished weapons on their wedding day, why didn’t just get married in the uniform and it would look more sensible.

  7. A Williams | May 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    These 2 Police officers displayed poor level of Professionalism.

  8. Rashbourne Baldwin | May 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Nobody seems to ask this question. Who was the marriage officer.? Did he find that odd. Can the police investigate 🔎 itself.? Can the Devil investigate Satan 🔎.? Come on people get real..

  9. Courtney Chang | May 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    All that never call fah smh you can have fun in many different ways no bro wrong move

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.