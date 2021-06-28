Why critical race theory is becoming controversial | Just the FAQs

From Donald Trump to Barack Obama, critical race theory has become a talking point. Find out why it's getting banned in classrooms across dozens of states. RELATED:

“Critical race theory” goes beyond advocating for civil rights or banning discrimination. Proponents see it as a framework to examine how the taint of racism still affects Black Americans and other people of color in matters ranging from who gets bank loans and admission into elite universities to how suspects are treated by police.

Detractors dismiss critical race theory as a method for “teaching kids to hate their country” or to promote “public school wokeness.”

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.