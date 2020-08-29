Why did Kellyanne Conway decide to leave Trump’s White House?

Natalie Jennings, editor of the Washington Post's 'The Fix,' discusses Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway's decision to leave the White House.
‘you think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is kellyanne conway,’ her daughter.
@john bacon she got famous on tiktok and twitter for bashing both of her parents
john bacon yeah she posted it on TikTok
@john bacon she even filed for an emancipation
hahahaa shes a fn legend
this comment is from tiktok lol
The daughter’s move toward emancipation was a blight on Trump’s campaign. More dysfunction with the Dumpster fire.
Apparently Conway knows a sinking ship when she sees one.
So why did it take her so long? That ship has been on fire and sinking for a few years.
Careful, these scurrying rats may be spreading a plague.
Too late.
@Sorcerer’s Apprentice 🙈
After 3.5 years of propping up trump, they are not protecting themselves from upcoming voter wrath.
dungeonfrek: Yes, nobody wants the Trump Virus, that’s for sure!
So when is the tell-all book coming??
Probably around the same time Nikki Haley, and Sarah Sanders release their books.
If by chance I get any of theses books for free…..will make great toilet paper at my house!
Conway’s husband is also stepping back, from his Lincoln Project (dedicated to Trump’s defeat in November). Looks like the Twitter ranting of their daughter — who asked for “emancipation” and despises the conservative politics of both her parents — caught their attention. Things must be pretty grim at home for them to drop everything less than 3 months before the election (and, for Kellyanne, on the first day of the RNC).
Second Guess The Lincoln project will be fine. Many stars are on the Lincoln Project
Auckland. NZ
@John Lightfoot I don’t disagree — but my point was it’s unfair (if not blatantly partisan) to blame George Conway for his wife’s decision to leave her job, while saying nothing about her role in him doing the same.
My other point (given their daughter’s highly strung Twitter activity) was that, for a change, a couple of high-profile types appear to be on the level in citing “focus on family” as the reason for stepping back from public life.
Second Guess I agree with you. Kellyanne is over the top with her sycophant and boot licker approach. I like George Conway.
Auckland. NZ
@MrPippinsays I agree. Nobody is “allowed” to be right winged.
John Lightfoot What does “Auckland, NZ” have to do with anything???
Cloned evil bot
The queen from “Mars Attacks” quits … cue the music
Dam….you really put your finger on it ! Lol
Ack ack.
Her obit will read that she was the person who coined the phrases, “Alternative facts” and “The Bowling Green Massacre”.
Don’t forget the microwave is spying with a hidden camera inside it.😁😂
@Ella Mone You are so funny, love it!
This is Trump cleaning up house, the fifth column.
Who freaking cares .
I actually thought that hag died.
IOW she said: “dude, this election is really messy, even for me. Leave me out of it”
She’s leaving for 2 reasons:
1st: she’s tired of a contemptuous relationship with her husband who *hates* Trump.
2nd: she tired of backing the worst president ever and wants to be able to sleep at night again.
Rats jumping ship is not new 🙂
Victim of another self-absorbed, entitled-feeling adolescent
Time for a “Fresh Look”……..what else.
She has been so loyal and amazing.She will be missed.Thank you KellyAnne ❤️
0:17 curious
She should run for president. The next 8 years.
all of a sudden she rmembers she has children?