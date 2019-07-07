Why did Queen Elizabeth skip baby Archie’s royal christening?

TOPICS:
Why did Queen Elizabeth skip baby Archie's royal christening? 1

July 7, 2019

 

CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen discusses Archie's christening and why Queen Elizabeth didn't attend.

45 Comments on "Why did Queen Elizabeth skip baby Archie’s royal christening?"

  1. Mike Ansley | July 6, 2019 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Because she is old and probably has health problems. Leave her alone.

  2. Cee Jay | July 6, 2019 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Mehgan love her Man. Happy to see😉

  3. Ac711 | July 6, 2019 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Prince is Harry’s Grandfather, not great grandfather!

  4. Lorax Dave Walters | July 6, 2019 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Archie’s descendants will probably have a similar drama to my not too distant ancestors. Prince Phillip is a genetic cousin I learned from a DNA test backed up the Brandreth-Gibbs family history. Some Brandreth wasn’t Royal enough to keep titles in the region, so she went to Leigh-On-Sea and married a Gibbs, but kept her name.
    A few generations later my ancestors were struggling so they went to Canada. The father of the man who went to Canada was Sir Thomas Brandreth-Gibbs, knighted by Queen Victoria.
    If the power hungry folks were better towards poor people, I would be interested in further investigation of my family.

    • Catsnmi2 | July 7, 2019 at 7:04 AM | Reply

      How interesting. Maybe you should delve deeper…..?

    • jcsgodmother | July 7, 2019 at 9:07 AM | Reply

      It is a photoshopped picture of Harry when he was a baby. They don’t have a baby from the surrogate yet.

    • Lorax Dave Walters | July 7, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      @Catsnmi2 if I travel to the UK, I would delve deeper. I have some family who have done the genealogy research and toured the pile of rocks at one site (Brandreth), a semi standing ruins (Gibbs Castle) and the buildings that were Brandreth-Gibbs (one is now a duplex and the other has a bunch of offices but still looks like a large manor house). I just don’t have much family connections.

    • Lorax Dave Walters | July 7, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      @jcsgodmother how did you come by this information?

  5. Mrs Pat | July 6, 2019 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    love this family. beautiful baby.

    • jcsgodmother | July 7, 2019 at 9:05 AM | Reply

      It is a photoshopped picture of Harry when he was a baby. They don’t have a baby from the surrogate yet.

  6. Elect Lady Gloria | July 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    As a fan I am not disappointed at their decision. As they stated the godparents requested to remain unknown. Just imagine how much the press would hound them if they knew who they were. So out of respect for the godparents wishes they chose to honor their wishes.

  7. Amanda Robbins | July 6, 2019 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Love to Baby Archie👸🏻

  8. Remember Meme | July 6, 2019 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Same reason she skipped louis! Shutup causing problems

    • Loremhie Bohol | July 6, 2019 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      no dear…it’s not same reason at all…. this one should be special to Harry as it is his first born…

    • Beverly McCaskill | July 6, 2019 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      I agree with the above. that they do not know what they are talking about. Don’t they listen to what was said , that the godparents don’t want anyone to know who they are. ppplease shut them and all the haters

    • Caroline Filby | July 7, 2019 at 4:08 AM | Reply

      Remember Meme well put. 👏👏

  9. Lynn Adamson | July 6, 2019 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Neither of the commentators really know anything…..they just like to make up stuff.

  10. Ineta Wright | July 6, 2019 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    Gorgeous picture of Archie

  11. K. Day | July 6, 2019 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Beautiful baby!!

    • jcsgodmother | July 7, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

      It is a photoshopped picture of Harry when he was a baby. They don’t have a baby from the surrogate yet.

  12. I Brownie | July 6, 2019 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Omgoodness that baby is so adorable, so beautiful🤗
    That intimate picture of them with him, I’m finally see what they wanted. I’m rather happy they decided to do it this way, what a special little child may the Lord bless you and your family sweet Prince💕

  13. Ruth | July 6, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Really….who cares. Just gossip.

  14. Avian Lezama | July 6, 2019 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    STOP SPECULATING.

  15. Norma Bonner | July 6, 2019 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    Everything Harry has done as for as his engagement, marriage, baby and babys’ name has been a contribution to his grandfather (Prince Phillip). Harry stated he wanted to marry early so his grandfather would be there. So hats 🎩off to Harry and 3 cheers 🥂all around. 😘 The 80% Harry and his wife is contributing to the Monarch could be a comparison to the past, so split and continue to grow the Monarch. That’s the goal huh? 😳

  16. S C | July 7, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Prince Phillip is Prince Harry’s grandfather, NOT great grandfather.

  17. mollie childress | July 7, 2019 at 5:57 AM | Reply

    The  Duke of Edinburgh  is Harry’s grandfather… NOT his great Grandfather!!! Come on  “News” people. Who are supposed to know so much.

  18. simone bye | July 7, 2019 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    prince Phillip and the queen are at balmoral in Scotland not sandringham

  19. Tina Rushfield | July 7, 2019 at 7:20 AM | Reply

    Sandringham is the SAME SIDE of the country and only 4 hours away, if you don’t know what you’re talking about don’t say anything! Oh, and leave them alone……

  20. Valerie Nucera | July 7, 2019 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    She apologized last week or before as she had a previous engagement

