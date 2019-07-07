Why did Queen Elizabeth skip baby Archie’s royal christening?

CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen discusses Archie's christening and why Queen Elizabeth didn't attend.
Because she is old and probably has health problems. Leave her alone.
@Catsnmi2true
@Catsnmi2 Is that why she didn’t go to Prince Louis christening either.
Mike Ansley please watch videos of Jim Nduruchi re Kenya a Commonwealth Country
Mike Ansley
Probably never came because of the cost of the security for the queen , the queen has probably read what people are saying about the cost & tax money ….. 🇬🇧🇬🇧
Catsnmi2 lmao…you are delusional
Mehgan love her Man. Happy to see😉
Prince is Harry’s Grandfather, not great grandfather!
Ac711 Archie?
Irene Davo the reporter said Philip was Harry’s great grandfather….he obviously meant to say Archie and made an error
Archie’s descendants will probably have a similar drama to my not too distant ancestors. Prince Phillip is a genetic cousin I learned from a DNA test backed up the Brandreth-Gibbs family history. Some Brandreth wasn’t Royal enough to keep titles in the region, so she went to Leigh-On-Sea and married a Gibbs, but kept her name.
A few generations later my ancestors were struggling so they went to Canada. The father of the man who went to Canada was Sir Thomas Brandreth-Gibbs, knighted by Queen Victoria.
If the power hungry folks were better towards poor people, I would be interested in further investigation of my family.
How interesting. Maybe you should delve deeper…..?
@Catsnmi2 if I travel to the UK, I would delve deeper. I have some family who have done the genealogy research and toured the pile of rocks at one site (Brandreth), a semi standing ruins (Gibbs Castle) and the buildings that were Brandreth-Gibbs (one is now a duplex and the other has a bunch of offices but still looks like a large manor house). I just don’t have much family connections.
@jcsgodmother how did you come by this information?
love this family. beautiful baby.
As a fan I am not disappointed at their decision. As they stated the godparents requested to remain unknown. Just imagine how much the press would hound them if they knew who they were. So out of respect for the godparents wishes they chose to honor their wishes.
Yes Ma’am Me too!
They would probably be harassed as well, so it is better they are not known.
I agree with you!
Why would the press hound godparents, for Pete’s sake? They’re only Godparents.
@Catsnmi2 If you believe that then you know nothing about the press here in the UK.
Love to Baby Archie👸🏻
Same reason she skipped louis! Shutup causing problems
no dear…it’s not same reason at all…. this one should be special to Harry as it is his first born…
I agree with the above. that they do not know what they are talking about. Don’t they listen to what was said , that the godparents don’t want anyone to know who they are. ppplease shut them and all the haters
Remember Meme well put. 👏👏
Neither of the commentators really know anything…..they just like to make up stuff.
I AGREE
DITTO‼️‼️
Gorgeous picture of Archie
Yes and no Down
Beautiful baby!!
Omgoodness that baby is so adorable, so beautiful🤗
That intimate picture of them with him, I’m finally see what they wanted. I’m rather happy they decided to do it this way, what a special little child may the Lord bless you and your family sweet Prince💕
Really….who cares. Just gossip.
STOP SPECULATING.
Everything Harry has done as for as his engagement, marriage, baby and babys’ name has been a contribution to his grandfather (Prince Phillip). Harry stated he wanted to marry early so his grandfather would be there. So hats 🎩off to Harry and 3 cheers 🥂all around. 😘 The 80% Harry and his wife is contributing to the Monarch could be a comparison to the past, so split and continue to grow the Monarch. That’s the goal huh? 😳
Prince Phillip is Prince Harry’s grandfather, NOT great grandfather.
The Duke of Edinburgh is Harry’s grandfather… NOT his great Grandfather!!! Come on “News” people. Who are supposed to know so much.
prince Phillip and the queen are at balmoral in Scotland not sandringham
Yes, probably hunting naked trafficked children through the forests as they are wont to do!
Sandringham is the SAME SIDE of the country and only 4 hours away, if you don’t know what you’re talking about don’t say anything! Oh, and leave them alone……
She apologized last week or before as she had a previous engagement