  1. Raid Trumps property. Make sure everything is accounted for. Hold Trump under house arrest since he is now a national threat. Indict him hold him accountable and let this nation heal and move on.

  3. As we have seen over the last 5 years you have to assume the worst about why Trump took the documents and what he has done with them – especially the ones that are missing.

    3. Probably, some of those documents are in his yacht or airplane that his security personnel put it in ready to be deliver to some millionaire to buy them.

    1. Please tell me that you are referring to the systems of the privileged and the rest of us and not how anyone is picking on 45.

  5. He didn’t come “dangerously close”
    Trump: “They even took my passport”
    Common Sense: Where was your passport?

    1. @Bill Miller I just surveyed several Fox segments from today, each whining loudly that Biden didn’t talk about the laptop in his speech. They seem to be oblivious about how pathetic their position is.

    3. What I’m thinking is the DQJ looked at the last flight out of the country on passports. Where did he go and what top secret documents went with him? And when. He could have been selling those documents to foreign enemies during office.

  6. Ultimately, he was either serving his ego or he was serving Putin. Either way, Putin loves that Trump is harming America.

  7. “Blind loyalty to a single individual is fatal to Democracy.” — President Biden, Independence Hall, 2022.

    1. @Jay Goren  Is that unfunny ad hominem supposed deflect from the fact that you can’t define what a woman is? Or perhaps you can’t actually disprove anything I’m saying so that’s all you got.

    1. @Ann James Yes, and it’s being addressed, so what is your point other than trying to deflect from the topic here? NEWS FLASH: 100% of intellectually honest people don’t give a sh it what letter comes after a criminal’s name. Investigate and confirm, present to a Grand Jury and if a True Bill is returned indict, then try, and when convicted, PUNISH. Is that a difficult concept for you?

  9. “To make money.” Whenever Trump does something, the only explanation ever needed is “to make money.” It’s why the private and public sectors shouldn’t mix.

  10. Trump once said knowing the difference between classified and confidential information should be the qualification for president. Oops

  11. trump immediately needs to explain to the FBI where are the contents of the now-empty 43 classified folders.

    2. @René Atilano Fontánez but he doesn’t. We the people own them and they are cataloged and stored in the National Archives. He has already sold our secrets or he was about to. He must be tried for potential espionage or selling State Secrets.

  12. The American public need to know why he took them and what he was going to do with them given that he, apparently, didn’t read any of the classified stuff he was sent during his presidency.

  13. Why is it okay for Trump to be divisive and talk trash about large portions of the country, but it is terrible if Biden calls fascists “semi-fascists?”

  15. I have so much respect for Olivia Troye. She exudes un-wavering directness, a very high level of professionalism and amazing in-depth knowledge..

  16. Heard a great joke the other day. A traitor, a grifter and a pampered loser walk into a bar. The bartender looks up and says, “what’s it gonna be Mr trump?”.

    1. @M Hall Naaaah the Trump one was better lol keep you janitors day job and stick to what you know……cleaning up after humans lol

    5. @M Hall Typical Trump supporter is to deflect and insult because they can’t admit that they’ve been bamboozled.

    1. @BX B and worries me the most to the point which of our overseas allies or our brave men and women of the armed forces that will have their lives at risk !!!

  18. He took the documents for the same reason he does every he does. To use for his own self interest to gain leverage, power and money.
    He wears his narcissism and greed right there on his sleeve. There’s nothing to contemplate when it comes to his motives.

  19. More importantly where are the almost 50 highly classified documents that were found to be missing from their folders. If this was anyone else, they would be locked up in a secure facilty being questioned by the Secret Service as to their whereabouts and based on the evidence available already found, they would be facing some serious jail time for treason.

  20. The world knows why he took these documents. He’s transactional in all he does. This is serious! He should be in jail period!!

