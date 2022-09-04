Recent Post
- Why Lofgren says Trump’s speech was ‘weird’
- Commentator breaks down how Trump’s speech could affect elections
- Reporter reveals what Republicans are saying privately about Trump home search
- Why ex-Trump officials think Trump had classified docs in his home
- One issue has these GOP swing state voters undecided about who to vote for
78 comments
Raid Trumps property. Make sure everything is accounted for. Hold Trump under house arrest since he is now a national threat. Indict him hold him accountable and let this nation heal and move on.
Yes! . . . Yes! . . .Yes!
“Presidents are not Kings and Trump is not the President.” ~Judge Chutkan~
Best quote in 2021!😁✌💙
@Douglas Reagan I have the best words. United shuuu..rrrsh of America. –donnie bone spurs
@lilly pad you don’t speak for the Lord, Red. Repent your heresy.
@Elizabeth Stanley “where’s kaley”? Wherever she is, she’s lying for money, Red.
@Maloy Audy I speak as a child of the Most High GOD..Saved by grace not works so no one can boast.
As we have seen over the last 5 years you have to assume the worst about why Trump took the documents and what he has done with them – especially the ones that are missing.
@Ann James Why? Did he steal and conceal top secret documents?
@Ann James TROLL
Probably, some of those documents are in his yacht or airplane that his security personnel put it in ready to be deliver to some millionaire to buy them.
Thank you for calling out our two systems of justice. It’s gross how we allow this to be done.
Please tell me that you are referring to the systems of the privileged and the rest of us and not how anyone is picking on 45.
@Kitty Walker you sound very privileged to me. Trump 2024.
He didn’t come “dangerously close”
Trump: “They even took my passport”
Common Sense: Where was your passport?
@Bill Miller I just surveyed several Fox segments from today, each whining loudly that Biden didn’t talk about the laptop in his speech. They seem to be oblivious about how pathetic their position is.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
What I’m thinking is the DQJ looked at the last flight out of the country on passports. Where did he go and what top secret documents went with him? And when. He could have been selling those documents to foreign enemies during office.
Ultimately, he was either serving his ego or he was serving Putin. Either way, Putin loves that Trump is harming America.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
“Blind loyalty to a single individual is fatal to Democracy.” — President Biden, Independence Hall, 2022.
@Jay Goren Is that unfunny ad hominem supposed deflect from the fact that you can’t define what a woman is? Or perhaps you can’t actually disprove anything I’m saying so that’s all you got.
@Vicky P You forgot the /s
@Bob Evans Bot
Short answer: To profit from them.
Long answer: To profit from them.
He’s not a complicated person…
@Ann James Yes, and it’s being addressed, so what is your point other than trying to deflect from the topic here? NEWS FLASH: 100% of intellectually honest people don’t give a sh it what letter comes after a criminal’s name. Investigate and confirm, present to a Grand Jury and if a True Bill is returned indict, then try, and when convicted, PUNISH. Is that a difficult concept for you?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍🏿👍🏿spot on !
@Ducati Paso
Profit doesn’t only equate to monetary gain.
“To make money.” Whenever Trump does something, the only explanation ever needed is “to make money.” It’s why the private and public sectors shouldn’t mix.
Or to extort the country out of convicting him? 🤔🤨
He was going to sell the stuff to Putin.
Trump once said knowing the difference between classified and confidential information should be the qualification for president. Oops
DE-classify?! He’s never had class to begin with….nor a brain.
Trump is a JOKE!
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
trump immediately needs to explain to the FBI where are the contents of the now-empty 43 classified folders.
He will say: I own them.
@René Atilano Fontánez but he doesn’t. We the people own them and they are cataloged and stored in the National Archives. He has already sold our secrets or he was about to. He must be tried for potential espionage or selling State Secrets.
@Mike A third, moderate party would be fine with me.
@brad rielly 👍❤️
The American public need to know why he took them and what he was going to do with them given that he, apparently, didn’t read any of the classified stuff he was sent during his presidency.
Maybe he felt like reading it
Really?.
But Putin would have tossed him a dime for it.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Why is it okay for Trump to be divisive and talk trash about large portions of the country, but it is terrible if Biden calls fascists “semi-fascists?”
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
I call him a traitor. Probably selling the documents to our enemies.
Speculation
I truly believe he’s holding them to be used as a get out of jail free card.
@Juan Escobedo barb just said hes a traitor so how can he be innocent
@Mike Kelley lol
I have so much respect for Olivia Troye. She exudes un-wavering directness, a very high level of professionalism and amazing in-depth knowledge..
@Pam Jarman a True Patriot does not come and go with the change of the wind.
@Ann James why are you people so obsessed with Hunter, Hillary and Obama? Get a life.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Heard a great joke the other day. A traitor, a grifter and a pampered loser walk into a bar. The bartender looks up and says, “what’s it gonna be Mr trump?”.
@M Hall Naaaah the Trump one was better lol keep you janitors day job and stick to what you know……cleaning up after humans lol
@TJ COMBO 👈. Lol. Naw mine was more accurate with the demented potato head he is outflow valve.
As a ‘Claassified’ folder stands on display nearby.
@T. R. Campbell When you’ve been fooled it
@M Hall Typical Trump supporter is to deflect and insult because they can’t admit that they’ve been bamboozled.
The fact that he had top secret documents in his desk points to criminal intent.
@BX B and worries me the most to the point which of our overseas allies or our brave men and women of the armed forces that will have their lives at risk !!!
@aaron aaron You seem to have a problem with justice.
@Nil Nil Bad analogy…try again!😄
@Barbara Hill I was going to ask that…(the reading comprehension is pretty bad eh?)
😄
He took the documents for the same reason he does every he does. To use for his own self interest to gain leverage, power and money.
He wears his narcissism and greed right there on his sleeve. There’s nothing to contemplate when it comes to his motives.
Geotiene!!!, Geotiene!!!!, Ah hahahahahahahahaha
More importantly where are the almost 50 highly classified documents that were found to be missing from their folders. If this was anyone else, they would be locked up in a secure facilty being questioned by the Secret Service as to their whereabouts and based on the evidence available already found, they would be facing some serious jail time for treason.
It’s Trump’s own law.
Why is Trump free?
I wonder if the GW Bush approach might work on him telling what he did with missing documents:
Waterboarding
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
The world knows why he took these documents. He’s transactional in all he does. This is serious! He should be in jail period!!
I agree with you, Michele . . . 100%!!!
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
You want Melania’s job