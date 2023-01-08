Recent Post
62 comments
America is a perfect model of the Dunning-Kreuger effect.
The USA’s republicans have gone nuts. To the UK’s viewers they would not care or laugh saying welcome to Britian USA where everything is terrible as your finally maturing into the UK!
@Charles A Smith Too bad the most deserving don’t collect.
A CALLED BLESSED MADE BY TRUMP !
Idgit.
Dunning-Kruger you mean
“Populism only thrives on opposition”. They have NO actual policy ideas of their own to suggest or enact.
@Google Nazi Company And you can say left wing populism is just socialism/communism dressed up nicely. The fact is right wing and left wing populists agree on many issues. One of the establishments great fears is that they would start working together. That’s why they push the cultural issues to keep them fighting.
@walt lock : There is a difference between thinking oneself a populist and preaching populism.
@J lock : That you used the word “groomers” places you failed MAGA camp.
@The Equalizer Better yet, take away his access to all “Social Media”.
@walt lock Maybe so. I certainly agree with your last sentence.
In politics your either part of the problem or part of the solution. There is no middle ground.
I agree and the Republicans choose to be part of the big problem 😠
@Charles A Smith and folks like you and me must suffer for it.
Which side do you put the ones who try to fix all the problems but fail miserably every time? 😼
The problem with your comment is there are things that some people label a problem, and others call a good feature.
I find it absolutely incredible that no laws have been enacted to stop all the lies. At the very least, a liar should not be allowed in any government. A liar should be publically prosecuted and when convicted should be sentenced to a long jail term and not allowed to ever run for political office again.
@RU Serious Keep in mind that ALL of you are watching lefty news. If you bothered to watch the other side then you would be more informed about this entire thing. I didn’t view it as a nervous breakdown at all. I saw it as Democracy in Action. Pelosi made a rule that it would take 50 to vote her out!!! I am a person who doesn’t feel that the Speaker should have all the power. We elect our Representatives to have power and say so. One person shouldn’t have that much power.
@Harold Moore But keep in mind, the votes were anti-trump, but NOT really FOR BIDEN. I hope trump and biden BOTH don’t get re-elected. Biden is a mess!
@Dave Roberts LOL…They don’t cover Biden on CNN either. Face it…the media covers for Biden.
@kay armstrong Nobody cares what you want. Now all of a sudden you don’t want Trump as your president cause you are embarrassed by him now. You made that bed now you lie in it.
The GOP needs stop playing on their supporters ignorance
And why would they do that?
Can you imagine Gaetz making a honest living? Boebert couldn’t keep her restaurant afloat.
Or their own?
@John David Wolf Don’t play dumb. You know he was talking about Joe and his son Hunter.
@kay armstrong
Nope! He was talking ‘bout
Rumpee. Ha ha hehe he!!!
Yes, but the only reason any of them get elected is because they do that. And encourage it.
My thanks to Fareed Zakaria for this excellent commentary. Well stated, that Populism’s folly is that it focuses too hard on what’s wrong at the expense of providing useful solutions. I am more informed for watching this.
It focuses mostly on things the ignorant don’t like, without regard of right or wrong.
Zakaria was just confused watching actual Representative Democracy in action. In order to get rid of the bizarre House Rules that Pelosi had enacted… Enabling her to be the Emperor of the House.
Simply going back to the same Rules that the House had for over 200 years.
Except that Fareed didn’t give any “useful solutions”, just a complaint, like a populist.
@Bato Keto : You are so last generation, now it is take away their social media access.
Discussion devolves into insults on straight jackets. Typical GQP – you learned nothing.
GOP not only does not have a public nervous breakdown but public incompetence, public insecurity, and public self-unconfident, entre among others
How does corruption in the dem larty enable and contribute to the rise of the far right?
What?
Public boys on the schoolyard trying to throw punches at each other.
Newt Gingrich helped cause the demise of his party.
@Sukhbir Sekhon sounds like U don’t.
@Richard Tibbitts he was definitely a part of it.
@natalie harless Do you really think the Democratic Party is sane?? You never hear your media criticize Biden.
@Updated Just Now and it happened in the Democratic Party when the Democratic Senate refused to kick Bill Clinton out of office when he lied under oath about him and Monica!
@MMM Sunshine You aren’t telling the whole truth. Don’t you remember Bill Clinton was IMPEACHED and the Dem Senate didn’t remove him from office? That was the start of Impeachment just becoming an empty word. Just a political tool now. Don’t blame it on Gingrich….blame Clinton for not keeping it in his pants and then lying under oath about it.
Absolute on point. Thank you, Fareed.
Newt Gingrich is responsible for what is happening now. Why would anyone ask him what his opinion is?
A lot of this nastiness began when Gingrich was Speaker of the House. It has since gotten much worse.
Love this guy. Very intelligent.
But not very American in his views. More of a globalist.
Funny Newt is saying this given that he has a lot of the blame
All you heard last year was “wait until we have the House”…..Well they have it and have performed exactly as expected. 🤡😈 🤥
Brilliant story, Fareed. Same problems over here. ‘Big Mouth Morons’ all over the place. Opposing EVERYTHING, driven by negative energy.
Greetings from the Netherlands 🇳🇱.
Nobody is happy anywhere. I support aerial spraying of Prozac as a primary solution!
This is a terrific, well-articulated analysis on the evils of populism (and populists). It seemed ironic to hear Gingrich bemoan his party’s decline: his cynical treatment of Democrats was the seed that grew into today’s dysfunctional Republican party.
No more Ramming Through Bills that are NOT READ by either Representatives or the People.
Zakaria was just confused watching actual Representative Democracy in action. In order to get rid of the bizarre House Rules that Pelosi had enacted… Enabling her to be the Emperor of the House.
Simply going back to the same Rules that the House had for over 200 years.
Evils of populism ? Wow … now, if you said the “excesses of populism” I could have agreed. It is far less evil than capitalism, but as Fareed said, it doesn’t do well if it goes too far.
What the Republicans are doing isn’t populism. You don’t know what that word means.
Newt Gingrich created this entire mess and still waddles around like someone who can comment on the fire he started.
Outstanding analysis and commentary. The best of CNN.👍
A Brit 🇬🇧 here, this is all true and very depressing 😢
Absolutely fantastic segment from FZ, hit it out of the park
A big reason why hard-line conservative politics couldn’t take hold in Australia is our proportional electoral system coupled with compulsory voting. Viable alternative candidates ran in traditionally conservative seats and gained support from moderate conservatives who could not support the radical right views being expressed by some members of the main conservative party. These candidates also gained preferences from those voting for the progressive parties and blocked the conservative party from office. (Note that in Australia our conservative party is confusingly named the Liberal Party.) The system allows for those supporting both extreme right and extreme left policies to get some representation but never enough to gain control of the government.