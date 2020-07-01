Why inmates are allowed to make below minimum wage in the U.S. | Just the FAQs

TOPICS:
Why inmates are allowed to make below minimum wage in the U.S. | Just the FAQs 1

July 1, 2020

 

Prisoners are allowed to make below the minimum wage because of loophole in the 13th Amendment.
RELATED:

Ever eager to exploit a cultural rift, President Donald Trump deployed troops and federal officers, and signed an executive order last week, to safeguard aging relics of America's slave-ridden past because "the left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage."

For what heritage is he the self-appointed guardian? The nearly 1,800 monuments, statues and plaques, and names of schools, streets and military bases across the nation celebrating a Confederacy that a century-and-a-half ago defended America's original sin of slavery.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis, and the historic protests there and throughout the USA, these Confederate shrines have come under renewed scrutiny. They shouldn't be removed by vigilantes, but it is time for them to come down, especially those erected during the Jim Crow era as a way to intimidate African American communities.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

9 Comments on "Why inmates are allowed to make below minimum wage in the U.S. | Just the FAQs"

  1. day6creation breathing | July 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    do not watch. Just Being Free. blm

  2. Mrs Rashid Sajjad | July 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    cm javein me

  3. Akinbami Olamiposi | July 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    🙄🙄🙄🙄

  4. Jason Tempel | July 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Class War 101

  5. Truth BeTold | July 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    misleading title. removing slavery did not lead to it bad laws did it.

  6. Prince473 | July 1, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    If you are an American and dont know this already or think this is all fabricated, shame on you.

  7. Shaggy Shabangs | July 1, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Lame video… What about the VICTIMS of crime?

  8. kangah yao jeremie | July 1, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Today you cannot speak about the Lord Jesus Christ because you have not known the Lord Jesus Christ. But the one you have known is prophet Kacou Philippe. #prophetkacouphilippe

  9. Krc Bokakhat | July 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Today I am giving a very important news about coronavirus in India Ayurvedic medicine have been found to control coronavirus extension from people to people so I am very proud to inform President trump you can take a same Ayurvedic medicine to prevent your coronavirus cases in US I do not know much English but I am trying to inform you so that many people life can be saved…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.