Why inmates are allowed to make below minimum wage in the U.S. | Just the FAQs

Prisoners are allowed to make below the minimum wage because of loophole in the 13th Amendment.
RELATED:
Ever eager to exploit a cultural rift, President Donald Trump deployed troops and federal officers, and signed an executive order last week, to safeguard aging relics of America's slave-ridden past because "the left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage."
For what heritage is he the self-appointed guardian? The nearly 1,800 monuments, statues and plaques, and names of schools, streets and military bases across the nation celebrating a Confederacy that a century-and-a-half ago defended America's original sin of slavery.
In the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis, and the historic protests there and throughout the USA, these Confederate shrines have come under renewed scrutiny. They shouldn't be removed by vigilantes, but it is time for them to come down, especially those erected during the Jim Crow era as a way to intimidate African American communities.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
do not watch. Just Being Free. blm
cm javein me
🙄🙄🙄🙄
Class War 101
misleading title. removing slavery did not lead to it bad laws did it.
If you are an American and dont know this already or think this is all fabricated, shame on you.
Lame video… What about the VICTIMS of crime?
Today you cannot speak about the Lord Jesus Christ because you have not known the Lord Jesus Christ. But the one you have known is prophet Kacou Philippe. #prophetkacouphilippe
Today I am giving a very important news about coronavirus in India Ayurvedic medicine have been found to control coronavirus extension from people to people so I am very proud to inform President trump you can take a same Ayurvedic medicine to prevent your coronavirus cases in US I do not know much English but I am trying to inform you so that many people life can be saved…