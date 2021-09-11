Why Is This Former Democratic Senator Trying To Help Millionaires Avoid Taxes?

Five months ago, former Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp called estate tax loopholes "one of the biggest scams in the history of forever.” So why is she now going on TV to make the case against reforms?
Fix the tax problems by taxing every dollar that comes into a business no matter what kind of business or where main office is located. Make the percentage the same for all companies and individuals religious or not.
@Elaine Barker
Actually every vehicle on the road pays their fair share in the form of fuel taxes and registrations ect
@OriginalPiMan what’s the difference to now. You think poor people aren’t getting hurt from the wealthy people’s windfalls?
If it is going to hurt the poor it would make that hurt a little less knowing it hurt the wealthy too. But it goes back to the wealthy think they are so much better than others.
@Cliff Roebuck
The solution to there being loopholes in a nominally progressive taxation system is not to make it regressive.
Taking 20% of a rich person’s income would hardly be felt.
Taking 20% of a middle income person’s income would be an imposition, but a manageable one.
Taking 20% of a minimum wage worker’s income would be cruelty.
@OriginalPiMan but that isn’t how it works, nobody that’s earning less than $250,000 will be paying these taxes. The other myth is that they pay taxes on all that money but they don’t, they only pay tax for the earnings above the $250,000.
@Jillian Copeland
The OP said to make the rate the same for *all* companies and individuals. It’s that flat rate I’m arguing against.
This is actually why trump ran. jr cried so hard about the death tax daddy ran to shut him up.
Halloween 2017 ,jr teased his daughter about giving her Halloween candy to” kids that didn’t work for Halloween candy” she nearly cried.
I want people to do well, financially. However, obscene wealth is threat to everyone including those that are.
And you would know this how???
Yup. Tax avoidance is a threat to the free market and competition in a healthy capitalist system.
The French monarchy and aristocracy discovered the dangers of obscene wealth and an unfair tax system in 1789!
@Graham Campbell However, a solution was found.
Is obscene even definable? IRS had no 911 on it. Which publication?
Yes, and the country is being run on the backs of the middle class and the working poor.
yep
Always has been. The f…king rich needs to pay NOW!!!!!!! I’m tired of not having anything cause I have to pay taxes and going with out. lF it wasn’t for us middle class and poor this country wouldn’t be was it is today.
My favorite idea for the wealthy is to make the rich pay the exact amount the working poor pay for their Social Security “contribution.” that is 6.3% of every dollar they earn, no deductions, no loopholes. That would pay for every social welfare program imaginable. We would probably have to lower the percentage.
Yup. Raise the cap. The wealthy benefit more than anyone else from social security. Without it they wouldn’t be able to avoid massively confiscatory taxation.
Your payout is proportional to your input, mostly. As it should be. But I will get absolutely nothing for my thousands in contributions and I will gladly accept that. More reason to not work.
And they also get a ss checks Ken langone a billionaire
Let’s tax inheritance as income, as if the person receiving it actually worked for it. Or better yet, considering that they didn’t work for it, let’s tax it FDR-style.
Inheritance often requires years of unpleasant nasty work that would be worth 100 x the inheritance if compensated,
@Scott Covert a gift over 600 is taxed why not that gift?
@Marie Rosario maybe not tax gifts? Seems weird the government is entitled to that.
And that, my fellow Americans, is how corporations gain power over the American people, eventually leading to tyranny and ultimately, authoritarianism.
He is helping the rich to protect his own interest, his millions…period