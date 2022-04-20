49 comments

    2. @Douglas Reagan Look at last year video were Joe and Jill addressed to the military “ Joe had his back at the audience , hundreds of military and Jill said “ turn around Joe” . No fake News but true facts. My hat to those that are proud of this administration.

  3. He’s weak is why! He’s still trying to please those who want to see him fail instead of riding with those who help elected him. The days of taken the high role are over! Sometimes a person has to stand up to the bullies and fight dirty. Give them a taste of their own medicine!!!

    1. And the pendulum swings… from one incompetent side back to the other. Well I for one can proudly say I’ve never been a registered Democrat or Republican. I also always mocked the rah rah team sports attitude in HS. Sadly those of us who never bought into tribalism are still subject to its whimsies and failures. No hope that we’ll ever get a government that can get anything done…

    2. @Old Crow TJ Alaska is sort of the same. Except if the dems build a case against police corruption with our perento case we let then head off, and we sway less on 2A then you guys

  4. The 2022 cycle once again sees the momentum moving against the perceived establishment. He’s doing pretty well among a group of status quo centrist democratic voters who always go for the party leadership and is losing his margins in large part on left who saw him as better than his predecessor but remain extremely dissatisfied. Single axis analysis is, to put it bluntly, shallow.

    1. Emily, go back to checking in cars and taping down the rear window wipers over at the local car wash. Oh, and your community college psych teacher posted a reminder that the paper is due tonight.

    1. If that’s true, then, for the love of God, SHOW THE CENSORED COMMENTS, SHOW THE CENSORED COMMENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    2. @Mark Huntly They are the most protected species on earth.Just wish they were the most endangered….

    3. @Anton all left wing media called him that. He also bragged about it on numerous occasions at the beginning of his presidency

  8. Many could have predicted the need to make this video even before the last Presidential election. Its a pity CNN couldn’t have predicted it back then themselves……….

    1. LOL. I wanted to have faith in him but the longer he is there things seem to be bleaker and bleaker. Really screwing this country and the people

    2. @J R to be a half decent person with Americans interest and well-being at the forefront. But personally think he is a terrible president and it’s sad.

    3. @J R wanted to have faith but I was wrong. VERY wrong 🫠. What do you think the outcome of midterm elections will be? (If you don’t mind me asking of course)

    4. @J R I did too! After he got sworn in I wanted to have a positive mindset but yeah hasn’t be that way in a WHILE and don’t suppose it will turn back to that until he is gone lol

    3. @Bryan C Am just saying what’s going to happen. This is my opinion and if you don’t like it move on!

  12. There’s not much relationship between polls and courage in a dream world leadership. Fortunately I understand it’s politics in popularity can be a shield for much wrong ✌️🕊️

  13. I heard both them bunny’s got home safely, that should get him a few votes 🇺🇲, he would get a vote from me but I’m more of a cat person, let us pray 🙏

  15. 4:36 it’s not going to matter if there are no voter protections to make sure the outcome of the election is determined by GOP cronies and not the voters. something which is already being done as we speak.

  17. For the Democratic Party, things look bleak indeed. We will see how bad things are for Democrats & how good things are for Republicans in November of this Year.

  18. I have to wonder how many people who were unemployed during the pandemic and got stimulus checks and benefits were counted in this poll. Is it a case of “what have you done for me lately”? Or might the numbers be better during the actual election? One can only hope.

  19. In all my years walking this earth, I’ve never been polled. I come from a large family and have yet to cone across a single family member that has been polled. None of my friends have been polled. Have any of you ever been polled? I’m really curious, and would like to meet you.

  20. Well your buddies at CNN voted him in ,and put him on a high stand ,now your seeing Biden needed to retire

