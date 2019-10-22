NBC News' Richard Engel explains why the Kurdish people think President Trump's decision will mean the end of their homeland. Aired on 10/22/19.
Why Kurds Fear Trump's Decision May End Their Homeland | MSNBC
The Trump administration is a disgrace to this nation, you do not turn your back on your allies, the Obama administration had a good relationship with the Kurds, Trump ruin everything that the kurds fought for.
Oba*** Man The Kurds that WE as America has been helping since Desert Storm in 90-91? How much longer should we stay? Oh and lets not forget, Obama helped ISIS go from the “jv team” to over 100,000, not to mention destabilize the middle east with bombing 7 countries.
trumpf is a disgusting person.
@Jake MacHine Red hatted Trumpists are Terrorists, the same as ISIS.
liberals are Terrorists, the same as ISIS.
@NPC#8675309 Liberals aren’t shooting up Schools, Churches, Mosques, Synagogues, Concerts and Newspaper offices, Red Hatted Trumpsters are, Ivan.
Gus Kale Another SHEEP who thinks the word Trumpf actually means anything.
It doesn’t take a degree from Trump Scaminar University for these people to know they got fvcked hard.
Turkey invaded a foreign country and they are going to annexed 22 miles into Syria.
Or more
Oba*** Man Well being that Turkey is part of NATO then NATO should be the ones doing something, NOT AMERICAN LIVES.
TRUMPEACH ASAP!!
Remember the Obama administration did not give green light to Turkey Erdogan to invade Syria, in fact Turkey wasn’t involved in the Kobani liberation against isis.
45* is all for the “cleansing” of brown people.
Fake news and a stupid comment.
Obama inherited 2 wars and before he was finished , he was bombing at least 7 brown countries.,
Trump decided not to attack IRAN and wants to stop all wars.
@Jake MacHine That explains why he’s leaving Troops in Syria and sending new Troops to Saudi Arabia to protect their Oil Fields, Ivan.
But Obama…is gone, Jake.
Your fearless orange leader is going to destroy the earth. He is sending the troops from Syria to Iraq.
He’s got two towers in Istanbul. He’s just doing Erdogan a favor. He sent 5000 troops to Saudi Arabia.
Thanks to the most corrupt, incompetent administration of all time.
We can bring them to America.
Quick recap: Nobody has treated the Kurds ‘well’, from Turkish resentment and discrimination to chemical attacks by Saddam Hussein. The Syrians are simply the least abusive.
Trusting Trump 👉is like trusting the Nile crocodile 🐊
The ominous music is superfluous.
This makes me so sick to my stomach
Aisha Abdulla Then GO HELP THE KURDS.
Two million Kurds in Northern Syria.
They have lost Eleven thousand fighting against Isis with the United States.
Cadet bone spurs doesn’t understand.
Power corrupts 2 Million Kurds and our 150 or even 1,000 that some claim is gonna do what? That would be like taking an 8 man football team in ND and playing Alabama.
Trump is enemy of the people
“Thanks for dying for us, now get over it.”
ChRump is destined to be a failure. A guy who inherited $400 million dollars and blew it. Who had casinos go broke. Who is indebted to the Russian mafia. Who became president and blew it.
K So ets see if I have this right. Somehow Donald’s dad’s wealth always changes when you clowns comment on it. According to FORBES he was worth around 150-200 Million when he died. He had a wife a brother and 2 sisters. Yet you’re to say his dad said SCREW THEM, Donald gets it all PLUS another 200-250 Million out of thin air? Let’s not forget Donald was worth up to a BILLION when his dad died. But as usual, you clowns just spew some BS and think it’s “real”
Who knows where this will end…this is an invasion
Trump destroys everything he needs to go back to maralogo.
trusting Trump is like trusting Joseph Stalin or Hitler or kim Jong – un..