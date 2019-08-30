According an Office of the Inspector General report released Thursday, former FBI director James Comey violated policy by leaking memos, but DOJ will decline to prosecute. Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare joins Morning Joe to discuss.

Why Legal Expert Finds Inspector General's Message Remarkable | Morning Joe | MSNBC