Why Legal Expert Finds Inspector General’s Message Remarkable | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Why Legal Expert Finds Inspector General's Message Remarkable | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 30, 2019

 

According an Office of the Inspector General report released Thursday, former FBI director James Comey violated policy by leaking memos, but DOJ will decline to prosecute. Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare joins Morning Joe to discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Why Legal Expert Finds Inspector General's Message Remarkable | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

2 Comments on "Why Legal Expert Finds Inspector General’s Message Remarkable | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. IGot TheJuice | August 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Someone comment I dont want to be first

  2. Biggus Dickus | August 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Mr. Comey, you will have the last laugh when baby Donnie is charged with obstruction after serving in office. I’m laughing already. Hahahahaha.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.