Recent Post
- Watch what Trump said in 2016 about mishandling classified information
- Why former GOP lawmaker says Biden doesn’t owe an apology
- Franken calls Trump team’s response to DOJ investigation ‘lame’
- ‘Gold, gold, gold’: A look inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
- Why NASA cancelled launch of massive new rocket
65 comments
Going to space is a big deal! Just make sure you get it RIGHT, that’s what matters! It’ll happen, when it’s safe. Looking forward to the launch, whenever it happens.
NASA is lost without it’s 1960’s German Genius Scientist
Lol they can’t do it now do you really think they went to the moon before…
@Censored Opinions
I was referring to the the stagnation of manned space travel beyond low-earth orbit.
When we get do that point, give me a call.
By the way, just so you know, I’m older than NASA itself so, I’ve lived through it all.
I even built a 1/100 scale model of the Saturn 5 launch vehicle with the Apollo payload. I was a total space geek as a kid.
Thank you, Isaac Asimov!
@Joe Cosentino well, the ISS is inside the van allen belts, so we can’t get any data about radiation dosage on the way to the moon that way, and artemis will use a very different mision architecture than apollo, so we can’t use that radiation data very well, not to mention that there are solar cycles meaning there is an eb and flow in radiation from the sun.
Also apollo did also have a tonne of test flights, and apollo also had insanely many close calls, these days we have the technology and the testing abilities to make sure there are no close calls like there were on apollo, even if that means things take a bit longer.
It is also important to note that back then nasa had 4.5 percent of the federal budget, and they had way less to spend it on, nowadays its 0.5 percent, and nasa is doing a tonne of stuff all at the same time, so funding artemis is way harder.
@Kids Fun Videos they had 4.5 percent of federal budget then, 0.5 percent now. And the saturn V had even more teething issues in the runup to the first test launch.
“Thanks to the telescope and the microscope, religion no longer offers an explanation for anything important.”
Christopher Hitchens
@random If I have to tell every single one of you people myself, I will. Science does not posit ex nihilo creation. Nor is the false dichotomy that it either has to be the current scientific understanding or YOUR particular magic man that is the answer to the question. False dichotomy, a fallacy. You didn’t even try.
@random Who said I did? but I sure don’t believe in a book around some belief system 💀 my opinion get with it are get left behind
@Censored Opinions look at how beautiful and ordered our world is. From the heavenly ✨️ things in space right down to the millions of cells in our bodies.. we were created. Grand Design. The fine tuning of the laws of Nature.. not a coincidence.
The stress amongst the launch crews must be at an all-time high. It will probably go a lot higher when Artemis does eventually take off, but in a good way.
Crew? It’s UNMANNED. It’s literally the equivalent of launching a satellite which Musk does 200x a year.
@tri catfilms but Orion does have 2 rocket boosters and unique launch system for moon flights.
@tri catfilms crew (maybe he meant) as in command center. chill ok?
Hydrogen is hard to work with. Has a tendency to leak past seals. Gonna probably get put back in the VAB.
@Marie Lucas reported.
@Lurking Grue Me too
“Hydrogen is hard to work with” when it’s pressurized, like in vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells. I’ll settle for batteries – just like I do in all my other devices.
Haven’t we had over a hundred years of practice with hydrogen? Seems like there shouldn’t be any excuses anymore.
@Zach Braxton It still likes to get into every metal, reacts with everything, has to be extremely cold, etc. It is just a b*tch to work with, even today.
They should give Elon Musk a call for HELP 😂
Lol, why would they do that? He was already selected to provide the vehicle that will land on the moon… StarShip. So far, the only thing working on it is “The Flop” but only one successful landing. The other 3 crashed or blew up.
Or initiate Operation Paperclip 2022 😀
@Neb the ones that blew up were expected to do so they were looking for telemetry data to finetune the sequence to land. They then accomplished that.
Nobody else has.
He and the SpaceX team are building the Lunar Lander for Artemis III
“8 inches big”. the line is !!!
If it takes over a year to bring charges for an obvious theft of classified material, I can imagine how long it will take to launch this rocket !!
@Eddie Kulp get over it. His laptop doesn’t affect security
@c7042 Except Elon is yet to even test fire his version. The last guys to try Spacex’s configuration was the Soviets with the N-1. It didn’t end well.
The Starliner redefines complex engine management.
There is a reason airliners don’t run dozens of engines…
Yeah, a 4 mile crawl would be more stressful than a thrust into space ?
Glad they’re taking safety seriously! Watching Challenger blow up when I was in grade 2, I was so traumatized! If they’d listened to safety concerns back then instead of blowing them off, those astronauts and that teacher might very well still be alive. Even if it’s an unmanned mission, getting it right matters!
NASA is lost without Genius Wernher von Braun
I remember seeing it in sixth grade. They wheeled one of those huge old audio/video carts into the gym so the whole elementary school could watch. I don’t remember feeling traumatized… I mostly remember some of the jokes going around for weeks afterward i.e.
“Did you know Christa mcauliffe had blue eyes??? -one blew this way and one blew that way.”
or “They asked Christa Macauliffe if she wanted to take a shower before her trip and she said “no. I think I’ll just wash up on the shore.””
Perhaps the jokes were somewhat therapeutic…
@Upintilldawn There is no other reason that Spacex gets delayed other than that spacex is not ready yet. There are no ‘democrats’ preying on the downfall of starship or whatever conspiracy theory you concockt.
@Upintilldawn Name them.
No launch today? Ill have to watch reruns of the Apollo missions!
It’s literally rocket science, everybody chill, let’s make sure the investment can actually get off the ground safely, no matter how much time it takes.
Maybe Starship could tow it into space…
@Ryan Johnson I’m no fan of the mercurial, obnoxious Elon Musk, but I’ve lost faith in the over-priced and disposable NASA Artemis project.
It never will.
Another dozen years is fine…
Indeed!
Oh boy as a witness as a 3rd grade student to the challenge explosion I am glad they are so strict that was a tragedy
You realize no one is on board this rocket right?
@Butterfly yeah no
@E What is up with your comment to Butterfly? They were right. There isn’t anyone on this rocket. Your reply is so ambiguous, “yeah no”. Do you mean yes you didn’t realize, no you did realize, yes there are astronauts, no there aren’t? So confusing.
@Derrick Wolters Why do you bother?
“It’s about 8 inches big…!”
(blink, blink)
” …The line is…! “
It would have been funny if she would have held her hands 4″ apart, while saying “8”, big”.😂😂
@D Mitchell …not for her bf! 😆👍🏾
Glad I’m not only one thinking that lol
“It’s about 8 inches big 😳…the line is!”
That’s what she said.
😂
“It gets bigger, it’s expands a bit”
@A Void always does when you have a skilled partner
“Pump it with hot and cold liquid”
This is a huge undertaking! We haven’t done this for years (I was always opposed to relying on Russia to get our astronaut into space). We need to be patient and wait until success can be guaranteed (well almost).
I like how she described 8 inch line 🤣
She did a hecka good job explaining all that
how would it be reported if it was a Chinese rocket
if this happened to China or Russia, the discussion would have been focused on how they aren’t technologically at par with the US.
“Yes, the problem was right here, at the base, where the two large spherical tanks attach…”
1 Robert Herman Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I think NASA made the right call. I remember the Challenger disaster decades ago caused by the fact that management at the agency did not listen to the Morton-Thiokol engineers telling them it was too cold for the solid rocket booster o-rings to seal perfectly. They had the data. They knew the relationship between temperature and the o-rings but management ignored the warnings and flirted with danger. The result was a catastrophic loss of the vehicle and everyone on board. I never want to see that happen again in my lifetime. PAY ATTENTION TO THE ENGINEERS!