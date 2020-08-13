It’s been exactly five months since Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor and there have still be no arrests or charges, despite Kentucky officials publicly claiming they think “there shouldn’t be another Breonna Taylor.” Today, the Taylor family met with the Kentucky Attorney General for the first time. Taylor family attorney Ben Crump joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber discussing his meeting with Kentucky officials and his concern their “playbook is delay, delay, delay.”(This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 8/13/2020.

Why No Charges In Breonna Taylor's Killing After Five Months? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC