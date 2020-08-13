It’s been exactly five months since Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor and there have still be no arrests or charges, despite Kentucky officials publicly claiming they think “there shouldn’t be another Breonna Taylor.” Today, the Taylor family met with the Kentucky Attorney General for the first time. Taylor family attorney Ben Crump joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber discussing his meeting with Kentucky officials and his concern their “playbook is delay, delay, delay.”(This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 8/13/2020.
Why No Charges In Breonna Taylor's Killing After Five Months? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
Why hasn’t MSNBC covered the Cannon Hinnant story?
@darknite 123222 The cops that killed George Floyd were not arrested the same day and it took three months to arrested the killers in GA. You are trying to create a false comparison.
@Helen Short TONY TIMPA. Dies the exact same way under 13 minutes of being pinned. But he was white, and media doesn’t get to fabricate a racial narrative. Never heard his name have you?
https://youtu.be/_c-E_i8Q5G0
But in you liberal media spoon fed world cops just target blacks right. All this “systemic racism”. Never mind the case over Floyd had a black police cheif. I’m sure that cheif sits on his hands while his cops only target minorities. At least that’s the narrative you people eat..
News flash… This story we are on… Wasn’t racial.. You sure seem to think it is.
@cj p Police brutality is the same, doesn’t matter the color.
@Helen Short A little boy was shot in the head. A little 5-year-old boy who was riding his bike around his neighborhood. That doesn’t seem important to you? No big deal, because it wasn’t a cop that did it? Or did his neighbor shoot him in the head like he did give a crap? Did the bullet not penetrate his skull with enough force to stop his circulation? Look up his name: Cannon Hinnant.
@KnuckleHunkybuck Unless we do something about our gun culture, innocent people will continue to die from gun violence. It’s a huge deal, but unless we’re all willing to do something about it, we have to learn to live with it.
*”Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Martin Luther King Jr. – “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” 1963.*
1963 works for me I was there and there was always a fight to be fraught!
I find it odd that the NRA and other 2nd Amendment gun lovers aren’t foaming at the mouth in outrage over how a registered gun owner tried to protect himself from the police breaking in unannounced but instead his GF was shot and killed.
@cj p Here’s my story 😤😤😤🤪
@cj p That logic degree you got at Trump University is not helping your cause. This is false equivalence. The man who was shot came to the door with a gun in his hand. Breonna was sleeping in her bed and shot after the cops busted down her door. You don’t see the difference?
@cj p Republikkklans sponsor tyrannical governments murdering real Americans.
@Don Druin her boyfriend came to the door with a gun. He was the gunfight. She was hit by stray fire. Not much diffrence.
@Coco Crisp you’re the reason I lean right. Wackjobs like you.
Just one of thousands of cases per year, most never even heard of by anyone but the families and friends of the victims of police murder and barbarity.
I’ve been all around the country (and much of the world) and the only time I have ever felt, and do feel, truly unsafe is when I see American police officers. And I’m a white straight male.
US cops are lawless thugs who can do whatever they want to anyone. That is an essential criteria of a police state, as is 25% of the world’s incarceration with just 4% of the world’s population.
David Dorn, too.
They’re running out of time in Louisville, KY!
What do you mean?
Both Louisville and Frankfurt, Kentucky might burn!
Again, we see injustice in one of our most progressive and Democrat Party controlled cities. When we look at killings of innocent Black people by police, we see these have happened in our beautiful progressive cities like New York City, St. Louis metropolitan area, Baltimore, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Louisville. These are cities and often time states in solidcontrol by our party so we cannot blame it on Republicans.
Like Walt Kelly said when he drew his famous cartoon character Pogo, “ we have met the enemy and he is us.”
Criminals have been known to cover up for each other…some cops, especially fit that description and that is worse than “regular” street criminals covering up for each other. I believe, people say, some of them are good people. Ain’t that something!?
There’s no way anyone can disagree about what I just wrote but some will surely darn try down below. SMH
And for those I say, save yourself the humiliation by considering context. Read for comprehension. That should stop you from making a fool of yourselves.👍
It is just a shame that in the year 2020 we are still witnessing the abuse and murder of citizens of this country by rogue cops. Everyone should be responsible for their actions. It is past time to get that part right. And the blatant ugliness of this president who really doesn’t care is reason enough for us to say to donny YOU ARE FIRED.
Imposing double taxes is also anti-constitutional: trade tariffs imposed by Trump (and everybody else) are additional tax on us when we buy imported goods; charging interest on mortgages by banks to purchase housing, which the bank did not build or did not finance to build, is another double tax, because bank did not create any value (housing) for the society, they did not even give us any real money, like gold or even cash, they simply typed some imaginary numbers into our bank accounts; similarly, charging rent by so-called “investors”, for occupying properties, which “investors” did not build, is also a double tax, because no new housing was created; the so-called “health insurance” is another tax, on our health, because you will not have medical treatment for your medical issues after you got sick and lost your job as the result, unless you keep paying monthly tax/premium, even though you were paying all your life previously.
We are charged double taxes to protect and feed these parasites. Please somebody tell me how every parcel of this land was acquired or created. Go all way down into the records to see: those were thieves, murderers, and good for nothing low lives. This is our nation’s land, which was stolen from us, but if they still want to own it – they have to protect it by themselves – not on my taxes account. They should be charged by square foot, to satisfy the military industrial complex appetite (another parasite). We don’t have any land, so we don’t have anything to loose. I want my taxes go to my health care and my kids’ education. Similarly, if so called “investors” want to lease the land or rent the place (house or apartment), which they did not build, the tenants should be exempt from their taxes. Otherwise, this will be double taxation, which is anti-constitutional. If we put restrictions on these investors-parasites to own property in our cities, the real people could own the place to live at affordable prices, and spend the remaining income to stimulate the economy, instead of supporting livelihood of the parasites. Do you see what the “investors” are doing by stealing cheap properties from the “market”? They force us to rent, instead of living peacefully in our own places. This goes even further. Banks give these parasites free money to “invest”, so we are deprived from affordable housing. Instead, we are forced to buy mortgages and go to slavery owned by the banks – parasites. If parasites want to rent properties or sell mortgages, they have to build it first. We have housing crisis, which is caused by the “investors” and the banks, so why nobody is massively building affordable housing, that, by the way, will creates jobs too? Can anybody explain?
“Get it right” , indict! Stop hiding behind a statute that has no limitation. Execute the Laws, rather that the victims!
The police doesn’t want there to be another Breonna Taylor either, thats why they killed this one in the first place.
Why us cannon hinnant not being discussed?
Cannon Hinnant.
Have you heard his name? Are you hearing his name at all from the establishment news organizations that have been so heavily concerned with cases of injustice and the consequent rage of Americans?
Cannon, 5, was shot in the head Sunday afternoon near his home in Wilson, North Carolina. WRAL-TV reported that police were called about 5:30 p.m. regarding a “shooting in a neighborhood in the 5100 block of Archers Road.”
According to his mother, Cannon was playing outside with his two sisters, ages 7 and 8, just being kids, when the girls saw 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms, their next-door neighbor, shoot their brother directly in the head.
What happened to that gorgeous little boy is disgusting and needless. The man who committed that crime is behind bars and will be prosecuted accordingly lawfully. Breonna’s death was a result of a botched no-knock warrant by law enforcement and no one has been held accountable for the senseless death in her own home. It’s a different set of circumstances. Read the facts…
Murder is murder … Even for local government employees who are racist and not conforming their actions to Law … ⚔⚰🇺🇸
POLICE HAVE “”””NO”””” BUSINESS IN ANYONE’S HOME OR CAR……………………PERIOD!
One circumstance is if their is claims that a abducted person “MAY BE” being held hostage in the home in question…………….PERIOD!
Otherwise,,,,,,,,,STAY OUT OF PEOPLES HOMES/VEHICLES!
America’s a Hypocrit Nation not the Land of the free with liberty and justice for all !
Nobody is going to be arrested. The cops were fired upon by the boyfriend. This slimeball melber didnt mention that.
no mention about the 5 year old who was executed for riding his bike on a neighbors lawn, were are all the pro athletes, politicians,entertainers, news networks, so called justice groups, just silence, silence=complicity
There’s no need for any charges.