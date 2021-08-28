Why off-label COVID-19 vaccines are a bad idea for your children | Just the FAQs

COVID-19 cases have spiked among children especially those under 12 who are unvaccinated. Here’s how to protect them. RELATED:
After a year of virtual school, students and parents alike were excited for the return of in-person learning. But just as quickly as the new school year started, many children were sent back home after a slew of COVID-19 outbreaks forced them into quarantine.
In Florida, school districts around the state, including in Jacksonville's Duval County, are closing schools as cases rise. New Orleans School District saw 299 active COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 students and staff in quarantine, according to district data. A Mississippi public health official said about 20,000 students across the state are in quarantine.
