Why Smerconish says he can't see Biden running in 2024 May 21, 2022
KH won’t win an open primary and that is good for Dems, as she would not be competitive in a general election
@Robert Stone Are you one of those people who said JRB couldn’t win against DJT? If yes, I think your input is irrelevant.
81,000,000 to 74,000,000.
7,000,000 more.
@Josh Dun I see those in nursing homes tipped the scale with 100% voter participation. 🤫
CLINTON
“Running”, you mean still alive, right?
its like weekend at Bernie’s
Whether You like Him or not, He will be 80 in November, almost 82 at the time of 2024 Election!
No one should serve public office at such an old age
Strange. He speaks like he’s just 3.
I would vote for Him again, fark all this Age discrimination bullshit.
@Josaphat Daniels me to I love fuel prices the most then Afghanistan what a good job .
Wow. CNN with actual good political takes for once.
They are liberally biased but usually honest
We really, really need term limits and a mandatory retirement age (65) for elected officials. Current U.S. politics is like watching the Alzheimer’s wing of the nursing home organize a square dance. Police departments, fire departments and the military have such mandatory retirement ages and if your not convinced consider what that crazy boomer Putin is doing to the world.
Moscow Mitch needs to retire now!
@spinupallmissiles Then why did he feel it necessary to take a basic cognitive function test an make it public. Remember person Woman TV?
70 to me is an okay age limit. Totally agree that something needs to change. Dianne Feinstein is like 88 and she apparently wants to keep going even though she needs help doing her job. We need to be encouraging the elderly politicians to retire. Biden, McConnell, Pelosi, Waters, Feinstein, etc. Republican and Democrat. Including Trump. We need to stop leaning on to people that are 70 and over. Get more fresh bodies at the top.
@Done With It Donnie Trump Moscow Mitch and Chuck Grassley needs to retire!
@Mikpalena
24.86% of Americans think the country is on the right track. Ouch!!!
LBJ had been prez for 6 years, big difference.
Maybe it’s time for more parties or at least outliers in the parties. Shame Bernie is too young.
More but not too many. Look at the nightmare of Algiers.
The two parties need to go.
Kamala Harris will never be ready. Period.
Democrats will never be ready* there i fixed it for you.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 what is better now than two or three years aga, Ace? Ill wait…………..
@Geta Clue TRUMP IS GONE SO THERE YA GO YA DIDN’T HAVE TO WAIT LONG DID YOU✊😎😂🤣😅🤣😂
of course, he won’t be running in 2024, he can’t even walk properly in 2022
his diapers are to tight…give him a break
Well, that was fun…I am a full blown Democrat and my immediate family are full blown Republicans. We disagree on most things, but we agree that neither the R or D party are offering good options. Our democracy is falling apart and we need a strong, smart, moral, compassionate leader, that the majority of our country could at least stomach. I say, bring on the floods.
If your a democrat then why are you complaining about all these problems? This is what you guys wanted right?
@Jo Sm there is a pretty good accounting that he/she can find online.
The blatant waste of money was unbelievable…
Biden reminds me of my grandfather, when he was in his late seventies. His health & memory was fading, and he looked just like Joe!
@MR ARTMAN66 👈😂🤣😂🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤣🤡🤡🤣
For the first weekend ever, I couldn’t afford to take my kids to McDonald’s. Sounds stupid but I feel devastated.
Sorry to here that, Greg. I grew up poor and I can tell you that what matters the most to your kids is your love for them. Go hiking or work in the garden with them, teach them a skill or play backyard football. Just spend time with them. The other thing you can do from now on . . . don’t vote for democrats . . . this should never have happened and we don’t want it to happen again.
Thank a biden voter !
Just wait till you can’t afford to make burgers at home. You will wish school was year around.
It’s the same everywhere. Stay strong brother.
arguing over money, while tax payers burn ,is malignant
This guy called Geriatric Joe a “decent and honorable man.” And Jeffery Dahmer is a vegetarian.
Dalmer , apparently didn’t eat animals.
Just because you are a horrible president doesn’t mean you are a bad person
His firm grip on the obvious is astounding & he gets paid for these observations.
I’ve been saying it since his inauguration speech, he needs to announce this as a one-term deal for so many reasons, give the dem candidates a chance to run. Don’t spring it on them at the last minute.
Biden has every right to run for another term, I don’t care if He is one hundred years old.
Just remember. This was the guy CNN wanted you to vote for.
