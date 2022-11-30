59 comments

    2. Donald Trump was a solid d- student in school,that’s why he had his grade transcripts removed, Donald even flunked gym class 🤣

      Reply

    3. IN HIS DEMENTED MIND HE THINKS THE “D LIST” MEANS THE THE DONALD TRUMP LIST & HE’S THEY MAIN 🌟 STAR 😂😅🤣

      Reply

    5. The media promoted Trump giving him a megaphone for his narcissism until he nearly over threw the Constitution. They must hold some of the blame. Now Trump will do literally anything to maintain that supply of attention. He is a sociopath desperate to maintain his “power base”. It feeds his pathological ego like a crazed dog.

      Reply

    3. You don’t know the name of D ranked. I love how CNN audiences are so sheepish. CNN has multiple segments dedicated to Trump every day. How did you not realize, he’s an A rank. Everyone knows his name.

      Reply

    1. @Random Internet User I see more bigotry towards whites than any other race. In real life, on tv its different. What about you? Dont lie.

      Reply

    2. @M Hall lets not forget you are a insignificunt troll. It’s spelled like that on purpose, take your time and sound it out.

      Reply

    3. @David Bennett a lot. In the pecking order of who is a more ‘white’ (of anglo/saxon background) and worthy in the eyes of racists, latinos are way down the pecking order list.

      Reply

    2. @💀My True Crime Library💀 so we’re the blm riots but the media and the lefty losers didn’t seem to think that was a problem, fk off!!!

      Reply

    3. @toxic wastetoid I literally just explained to you that whataboutisms are a dumb argument and you reply with more whataboutisms. So dumb.

      Reply

    4. @Saorsa17 We have free will. God doesn’t control us like robots. Sure He knows the outcome at the end and what He’s going to do when the sin gets too out of control. He knows most people love their sins more than him and won’t change. I changed. If I can change with the amount of sinning I was doing anyone can. Just because you won’t or don’t want to change is on you. Once you change you can see how sick in sin people are. Its like being at a party where everyone is drunk and on drugs and you’re the sober one. God knows the majority won’t change, He just doesn’t know who out of us will change or stay the same (free will). And He tells us what will happen if we don’t change our ways. The same way we have laws against murder and we know what’s going to happen if we get caught, we go to jail. God has his laws against sin and lets you know whats going to happen and He knows what you, me and everyone else have done. Only we have a get out of jail free card with Jesus as our lawyer He’ll get our backs if we repent, turn to Him and through Him we will know we have become a changed person, born again and become new. Your choice.

      Reply

    3. The fact CNN has multiple segments a day dedicated to him. Shows he is an A list. You don’t pay attention to D list.

      Reply

  7. Exactly! Cut off their oxygen. And their oxygen is the media coverage. The MEDIA needs to make a choice to put healing over ratings and profit. STOP giving these people what they crave, more media coverage for every sick thing they say and do.

    Reply

    2. @Ministry Of Truth IKR, nothing to talk about when it comes to Biden. What does that say about him ?? but we can talk for days about Trumps racism, lying, narcissism, inciting a riot, provoking another riot if hes indicted, stealing documents, tax fraud and voter fraud bs and being a hair dying, make up wearing blowhard pos overall. HE is such a stellar human being! 🤣

      Reply

    4. @HM3 Drake
      Such thoughtful insight.

      “The media existed before Trump”.

      I’m gonna write that down so I don’t forget that one.

      Reply

  9. Mind Begs the Question:
    If those once Expelled from their Homes
    Expel others from their Homes
    Following on footsteps of their Oppressors,No?

    Reply

  10. Arguably the most famous person on the planet is a D list celebrity. Yeah right. If he’s so insignificant why is CNN so obscenely obsessed with him?

    Reply

    2. HEY CNN AKA BRAINWASH NEWS INSTEAD OF LIES WHY YOU DONT TALK ABOUT ALL THE PROTEST IN CHINA???? OH BECAUSE XI JIN PING IS FRIENDS WITH BIDEN RIGHT??? AND THEY HAVE DARK BUSINESS ALONG WITH HUNTER BIDEN AM I CORRECT??? OR WHAT ABOUT SAM BRINTON THE NUCLEAR WASTE NOMINEE WHO WAS CHARGE FOR STEALING A LUGGAGE ??? WHATS WRONG SHOW THE REAL NEWS TO THE SHEEPLE (🐑🐑🐑)

      Reply

    3. Trump is so unbelievably bad that Americans are shocked when they don’t think that they can be shocked anymore. It’s Trumps need for attention too. An indictment a criminal indictment would shut him up. He can’t delay a criminal trial unless I’ll or in a psychiatric hospital and found incompetent.

      Reply

  12. What was hilarious to me that this Nick Fuentes is playing a white supremacist and he is of Mexican descent😂🤣😂🤣

    Reply

  13. It had to take those Republicans losing a big chunk of the midterms to understand themselves that when you go with the orange man it’s a bad Road in life🤔

    Reply

  14. “Why the CEO of ADL says (disgraced) Trump has ‘joined the ‘D(isgraced)’ list of celebrities'” so let’s otherwise “Convince It Forward” and Laus DEO

    Reply

  17. I didn’t even know who Fuentes is and they keep talking about him without evidence of him promoting hate. Is there not a possibility of Trump not knowing who he is?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.