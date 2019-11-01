The panel discusses the tribalism of the current political moment and if Republicans other than Sen. Mitt Romney will publicly rebuke the president. Aired on 11/01/19.
Why The GOP Dam In The Senate Isn't Likely To Break | Morning Joe | MSNBC
If you don’t protect the constitution as a congressmen or senator then you don’t get to keep your job. Facts are facts. Republicans corrupting the system to keep a job is outrageous.
It’s been their way for decades. Their definition of “success” is getting re-elected. Honesty, integrity and duty have nothing to do with it.
I completely agree with your point Tom Jones. I believe some of those trumpubli cons themselves have a vested interest in keeping their own ‘shady business’ hidden.
What’s new about that?
Yes, Tom.
It’s outrageous. It’s treasonous. But it’s also the new normal.
It won’t break. A cult rather ends in suicide than dissolving in reason.
Trump is going to break (drain) the Republican party from existence. Keep it going Trump!
Wolfgang Walk Do you seriously believe this propaganda? Even after 2 years of gaslighting about Russian collusion?
@Rod Allen the only gaslighting was by Republicans Americans already knew and I Mueller Park proved Donald Trump committed treason with the aid of Russia so did the Republicans
Yeah that Democrat cult.really sticks together like glue. See y’all in 2020.
If you listen trump will tell you his bad intentions he’s not hiding them he tells you every time he speaks
Folks if his mouth is moving he’s lying that’s how you know Donnie is lying
Always from day one!
Would be interesting to see David Ignatius take Mika’s seat next to Joe.
New endangered species a republican with a backbone.🤔
Dittzx or a liberal with a brain. Just look at Morning Joe and nod your head up and down.
Endangered? More like extinct.
Spineless and proud of it.
@Mark Edly your anti-American sentiment is duly noted
@nunya business Your acceptance of greed and corruption are also duly noted.
The senate is a problem. It negates the will of the people and we’re under a tyranny of the minority.
@contraryMV The electoral college prevents the president from being elected only by the most populous states.
truest comment made!
TRAITORS FOR TRUMP
TRUMP/PUTIN
2020
@Quiet Entropy don’t you think they are abusing that purpose? These aren’t bad or even unpopular bills they are thwarting. They aren’t being deliberative they are being deliberately obstinate.
Simple conclusion ; almost half of the Americans are nazi.
Once you accept that its easy to understand why they behave the way they do.
cmulder002 I wouldn’t call liberals Nazis…fascists maybe. The verbal and physical attacks they perpetrate on Trump supporters is very similar to the Nazi brown shirts however. Valid point!
two main republican traits : Greedy and Cowardly
Btk 2020
And the core values are hypocrisy and bigotry. And everything is built on lies.
Don’t forget pedophilia, they are biggest pedo ring in US.
Yawn. Democrats too. Both parties need each other to keep them honest. Right now it’s the turn of the Democrats to bring the GOP back to reality.
@Quiet Entropy Not exactly a “model business,” Trump Model Management is closing amid increased scrutiny of its relationships with teenage models, immigration law, labor laws and human trafficking.
Donald J. Trump owns 85% of Trump Model Management. He founded the agency in 1999. In April 2017 his financial partners were informed that the Trump modeling agency would be closing. This was purportedly to allow for a deeper focus on golf and Trump hotels — but Trump Watchdogs suspect that the closure relates to questions about Trump Model Management having violated a wide range of laws.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is apparently launching a formal investigation into the Trump modeling agency. Former White House staffer Claude Taylor reported Sunday on Twitter that Schneiderman’s investigation involves the high-level Russian prosecutor Yuri Chaika, who is allied with Vladimir Putin and specializes in collecting and wielding kompromat (compromising material) about political adversaries.
Schneiderman source-Trump Model Management being investigated for human trafficking-which has ties with senior Kremlin official-Yuri Chaika.
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 23, 2017
Some key takeaways from this article: Donald Trump appears hypocritical for complaining about illegal immigration. Also, teenagers who are lured to the US to become models — but are coached by agencies to arrive without legal permission to work here — are vulnerable to businessmen’s abusive fantasies.
Senate is controlled by republicans. There will be no impeachment. Even when the house was passing the resolution, none of the Republicans voted for it. It’s clear what will happen in the Senate.
Only an intense outcry directly to our elected GOP officials will make a difference. Bombard them!
Intense outcry to greedy, self-serving people? Trump’s followers are stupid and uninformed.
only voting them out will help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Americans are crazy. World view
What has Trump made in this 4 years for America ? Good or Bad things ? I’m happy when republican going down 🙋
unlike a dam, seats can be replaced ….. unless america decides to remain in this dark path
The trump”pets” are desperately hanging on to the past, and they would rather destroy the country than be apart of a more inclusive future.
WHAT PAST? Trump is remembering TV shows & pop culture from the 1950’s when he was a little sheltered rich kid in NYC. A world of wholesome domestic female characters and men that worked at the office in the capitalistic anti – communist paradise of black & white film.
It was never really real, it’s a contrived manufactured memory.
Look up the street life pictures of Vivian Maier in Chicago and NYC during those times. Where is the fantastic history that the common people were supposed to have had? So you are absolutely correct in your comment, they would destroy our country for a false mirage.
The GOP are enemies of America along with their voters. The GOP killed America dead.
@Shoichleach74 Callum Awfully one sided of you.
Shoichleach74 Callum You should educate yourself.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446
Rod Allen This describes your 10th class citizen status.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9599-delusional-disorder
You are filled with self hatred.
@Quiet Entropy ‘Hyperbole”…LOL. Funny how you fools hate the truth. Don’t worry Hannity on soon to help…you’ll be alright.
Quiet Entropy Scattered and Lost. Accuracy has eluded you. Keep on hating yourself; low class filth that you are.
He is DEAD on about the Republicans!!!! I wish there were more Republicans like me who LEFT the party because of Donald Trump. Plain old scary!
Randall Corcoran After the Kavanaugh 💩 show, I will never vote Democrat again.
I too am sadden by the demise of the Republican party, a party I supported most of my adult life. As much as I disliked the all or nothing way of the two party system we need it to provide it’s own checks and balances. I don’t understand how anyone could support trump, a liar and conman. We need to hold our elected officials to a higher standard. They should be the best of us, those that serve out of a sense of duty and with honor. Not some lowlife conman that only serves himself and only uses the office to enrich himself.
Good for you…. because it is no longer the party that i grew up with.
So you let Donald run you out of the party instead of hanging around to fight him?
There was once two America’s that consisted of black and white. Well, that really hasn’t changed. It’s just that now, the country is made up of patriots and traitorous trumpers.
Stewart Gerald I’m a veteran and a supporter of this President. You just called me a traitor, which is punishable by death. Please lay out the proof that the President and myself are traitors. Not speculation, not what you think “he meant” and not a CNN talking point. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Go ahead
This is why I’m not voting GOP ever again.
There would be a real argument, based on GOP talking points that I shouldnt pay my taxes. Because that’s my interpretation of the constitution.
This is what happens when you allow so much money to Creep into politics.
Where there are no backbones, dams can break any time.