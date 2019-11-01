The panel discusses the tribalism of the current political moment and if Republicans other than Sen. Mitt Romney will publicly rebuke the president. Aired on 11/01/19.

Why The GOP Dam In The Senate Isn't Likely To Break | Morning Joe | MSNBC