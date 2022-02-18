Recent Post
30 comments
Gosh, why would they ask for immunity?
Jury will find guilty when Traitor and kids plead the 5th! Bahahaha
All this just to hope trump says something to get himself in trouble? Sounds like you don’t have a case 🤣
Still investigating Trump? It’s been like six years give it up already lol
“trump and his kids must testify.” his kids are adults, so how about saying, “trump and his two eldest sons and eldest daughter must testify.” No one is asking Barron to testify.
@Paul Frederick Golly, how clever.
@Paul Frederick your boy Trump is going down
@Eric C yeah we’ve been hearing that for 5 years- each time its tbe corrupt dems who get exposed LMAO. Russian collusion? Yeah sure, from the left. Quid pro quo with Ukraine? Yes, there was one and it was Biden. At this point, you people arent gullible, just plain stupid
@Eric C the only things going down are Biden’s approval numbers and CNN’s ratings…
Has las vegas made the odds on how many times trimp family members plead fifth
Would be like a lottery
Get america involved
5.00 5th get pleaded more than 50 times
See why it’s not a good idea to have a sociopath and pathological liar as a president?
@Dre Day I thought he was talking about Hillary….
You can’t believe anything Biden says!
As a president of your own country, sure, but when it comes to the countries of others, especially your enemies, it seems like a great idea.
Right. Still amazes me trump got into office…
Yep THIS time Trump definitely bad. Not. CNN’s obsession with Trump has lost them millions of viewers
BREAKING NEWS: Orange Man Bad! This time we’re definitely right even tho we’ve been wrong for 5 years
CNN: “We promise this time Trump definitely Bad!” LOL
Trump news 24/7 I think CNN forgot a new President has been in office for the last 13 months! Don’t look here folks, look over there!
Why isn’t the media asking who gave Crooked Hillary Clinton’s “plumbers” their orders? With Watergate it was the coverup that turned out to be the far bigger crime. With Hillarygate it is the Mainstream Media Coverup that is almost as big of a crime as the act of treasonous espionage itself. It is showing the world why our media is truly the enemy of the people!
This is way past obsession at this point. It’s like stalker status
The left has gone full psycho at this point. And they say Republicans are obsessed with Trump??
I love this… BREAKING NEWS! Followed by the words “possible” “could be” “might be”. The most trusted name in news folks.
Does CNN ever get tired of this? Because their viewership numbers definitely show everyone else has
It’s pure entertainment watching CNN go down in flames
wonder what kind of truth is about to drop. Stay tuned folks, you’re gonna like the way this ends!!
Will Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell come to Trump’s rescue again, stay tuned for the facts or friction….,. results 🤣😂
😂. Boy Jeffrey, you sure know how to end a conversation.
