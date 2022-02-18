30 comments

  5. “trump and his kids must testify.” his kids are adults, so how about saying, “trump and his two eldest sons and eldest daughter must testify.” No one is asking Barron to testify.

    3. @Eric C yeah we’ve been hearing that for 5 years- each time its tbe corrupt dems who get exposed LMAO. Russian collusion? Yeah sure, from the left. Quid pro quo with Ukraine? Yes, there was one and it was Biden. At this point, you people arent gullible, just plain stupid

    5. Why isn’t the media asking who gave Crooked Hillary Clinton’s “plumbers” their orders? With Watergate it was the coverup that turned out to be the far bigger crime. With Hillarygate it is the Mainstream Media Coverup that is almost as big of a crime as the act of treasonous espionage itself. It is showing the world why our media is truly the enemy of the people!

  6. Has las vegas made the odds on how many times trimp family members plead fifth
    Would be like a lottery
    Get america involved
    5.00 5th get pleaded more than 50 times

    3. As a president of your own country, sure, but when it comes to the countries of others, especially your enemies, it seems like a great idea.

    1. Trump news 24/7 I think CNN forgot a new President has been in office for the last 13 months! Don’t look here folks, look over there!

  12. I love this… BREAKING NEWS! Followed by the words “possible” “could be” “might be”. The most trusted name in news folks.

  16. Will Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell come to Trump’s rescue again, stay tuned for the facts or friction….,. results 🤣😂

