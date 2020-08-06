Why Trump can’t let Greenland go

Last year, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, even after he was told it was not for sale. This summer on a trip to Denmark, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked again about the President’s interest in buying Greenland — and Pompeo did not shut it down. Chris Cillizza explains what exactly is going on with Trump and Greenland, and why this idea just won’t go away.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Wait, are we *still* trying to buy Greenland?
Danish prime minister calls Trump's interest in buying Greenland 'absurd'
President Trump Eyes a New Real-Estate Purchase: Greenland
Danish prime minister calls Trump's interest in buying Greenland 'absurd'
‘Greenland belongs to Greenland’: Denmark says selling world’s largest island to US is absurd
About me:
I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: .
#CNN #Cillizza #Greenland
Hey, Chris here – why do you think President Trump is interested in purchasing Greenland?
I think Mr. Putin is interested in Greenland, and I think we’d better the hell vote Trump out of office, and then beg our allies for forgiveness.
@t1tacal i think it is for sure yes i do
@Walrus Bellhop i gave one to @bzdtemp already this was it. first here is a list of ALL the executive orders you can even compare to Obama’s orders as well.
https://www.federalregister.gov/presidential-documents/executive-orders/donald-trump/2020
Second there is all the subjective accomplishments in terms of uniting the Republican base and allowing people to feel proud to be american without being called racist etc. (and if they are they know it’s OK to Love America and to ignore that). He is showing the country how important it is as a politician to protect the worker and to care about solid jobs via manufacturing etc..he is inspiring a new generation of politicians to fight for the people first because they see how much people responded and want this.. this is happening my friend.(even the Democrats will see a change toward people voting in ‘people first’ candidates) there are tonnes more but you will no doubt disagree with them..lol
BUT my favorite is the creation of *SPACE FORCE*…!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Ariki Royal Wrong! Greenland is the worlds largest island. While Australia is an island, it is considered a continent. Don’t get your “facts” from the CNN Kool Aid dispenser.
@Anarchy Antz Sorry professor
Person, Man, Woman, Greenland, Covfefe.
Fyi no one knows how many have died from the Coronavirus. Here is proof. 45 second video.
https://youtu.be/Tw9Ci2PZKZg
@Doug Butler how much weed did you smoke before making that comment?
Ralph The Simpleton Clown Boyd
hahahahaha! Thank you for your humor!! 🙂
onetopbbloveyou.link
Like Donald Trump protect’s and take care of Puerto Rico 😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣😅🤣🤣😅🤣😂😅 what a joke
https://youtu.be/BpJmBVE4vYg
@All things fishing!! yess and keep it like that..don’t go please
Fyi No one knows how many have died from the Coronavirus. Here is proof. 45 second video.
https://youtu.be/Tw9Ci2PZKZg
Toni Olson
Nobody on the face of the earth can expose Joe Biden’s racism like… Joe Biden himself.
@Jamtommy1 you can lead a horse to water but you can’t force them to drink. Ignorance is a handicap.
He wants to ban tiktok sell puerto rico and buy greenland yea i think hes off his rocker 🤦♂️😂
THINK?
I think the Titok you are hearing is this major league disaster.Could this kneeling by Black Athletes have a different meaning than that advertised by the Democrats and MSM? I think they are actually kneeling and submitting before predominantly White Crowds. As much as saying we don’t deserve to be seen as your equals. If Blacks think they are making a political statement that everyone else is racist, then why aren’t they standing in recognition of their equality. You do not have to earn equality -‘YOU ALREADY HAVE IT, SO QUIT GROVELING’ , NOW LET’S PLAY BALL!!!
@Doug Butler Lousy seque into an off topic post.
Still hoping he’ll explain why the Chinese Communist Politburo wants all that data on a couple of million Taylor Swift fans. Can’t be to influence their brains.
@Sterling Pound That would be a completely failed exercise. The poor brats don’t have any ‘Gray’ to wash.
he wants to trade it for Puerto Rico, it’s whiter on the map…(really, take a look at a map)
ohhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
He’s seen the movie trailer, of course he wants to buy Greenland. They have a marvelous bunker, Puerto Rico didn’t have a marvelous bunker.
@301rs you really are a waste of time. Good luck, with your delusions.
Tim Hyatt. Boo hoo. It’s tough to argue with logic, reason and common sense huh? I glad you are finally listening to the advice you gave to one of your peers by “not engaging me.” You only stopped after engaging me with four comments. Man…you are a genius and a hypocrite to boot.
Orange Man Bad Exactly why we’re in this predicament because Trump was whacking off at the golf course and looting the country instead of acting like a President!
Fyi No one knows how many have died from the Coronavirus. Here is proof. 45 second video.
https://youtu.be/Tw9Ci2PZKZg
onetopbbloveyou.link
ANOTHER DISTRACTION FROM THE CORONAVIRUS, THE ELECTION, MAXWELL CASE, AND HIS CORRUPTION CASE THAT IS GOING ON NOW.
@Mimi Stern only two weeks ago after Trump said” I wish her well” my local paper had it before this. CNN was hoping she would be killed by now.
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
@Kevin Norris
aww didnt fox show it, as probably half the crew use to visit the island.
@Hawkzblade you are a liar. I have the list of 300 passengers who flew to Pedo island. There are no Fox reporters. There are plenty of demonkkkrats, Clinton 26 trips. and leftist activists and corporate executives, liberal lawyers. Google it.
@EXOTIC BEAR IMPORTS
of course you do, is trump and co top of the list.
Just more of the expected dimwitted ideas of bunkerbaby.
One of Trump’s mega donors must want something in Greenland. Follow the money with Trump.
“prosperity and security” is not what the Danish of regarding the US.
@Hobbs Charles sounds like more imperialism to me
@edstimator1 Learn to write with appropriate capitalization & punctuation.
onetopbbloveyou.link
@d rabbit white It would be imperialism if we invaded and forcibly took Greenland, or took Greenland by blackmailing them. There’s nothing wrong with peacefully expanding, especially if the people of the land you’re taking are okay with it and want to join your country.
@Hobbs Charles When has that happened?
When the US bought the Virgin Islands the agreement was to leave Greenland to Denmark. Remember? No, that figures. So much being partners….
Drumpy was going to renegotiate all our bad deals. Like in the case of NAFTA, make them worse and rename them. Or piss off all our allies by just dropping them.
@boyo111 TRUE⚠️🙁🤦🏽♂️🇺🇸
The walls are closing in on Donald so he… talks Greenland? Now the question becomes whether this Fall will represent his last crusade against not only the American people, but its businesses and workers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=my8XrdOP7I0
Didn’t Britain also purchase its own portion of the Virgin Islands?
Asking for a friend.
Pyramid Head 😆😏
Really, “thool”. I think it’s “toolee”, there, “yosmight”
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
More like ‘Yo-semite’ – of course Trump is anti-Yo-semite.
Every leader in the world would love if TRUMP cancelled trips 🤣
Trump : “Me wants Greenland”
Frederiksen : “Nope”
Trump : “I wont visit you then”
Frederiksen : “Thank you”
@Tommy Præst Møller Danmark is a puppy of the US! Surprised to see how Dannish people have been so tamed to the US!
@music2020 Sure, we go to war when the US say go. But you commenting on the Danish people made me laugh out loud. All the best.
@Tommy Præst Møller
That price seems worth paying if it keeps ridiculous assholes like Trump out of your country.
#MoneyWellSpent. 🙂✌
@Tommy Præst Møller The USA would gladly pay 10x that to remove Trump from our HISTORY.
Can we make that retroactive? Can we go back and put – literally anyone – a BAT?Let’s put a bat in the White House instead. Who would know better how to handle a Chinese Bat Virus?
Trump : “Me wants Greenland”
Frederiksen : “Nope”
Trump : “I will impose sanctions then”
Frederiksen : “Try me”
I appreciate the insight. He’s good at confusion and distraction. What if we all ignore him? 🤔
He’ll try & ban us from ignoring him
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
“We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world”
trump can’t even protect the people of the aunited States.
@Washademoak
Probably just the one, running a bot…
Greenland needs protecting from the USA, not by the USA…
@Washademoak I think you’ll find that United States is now spelled ‘Соединенные Штат‘.
@trublu97 no from people like you
@trublu97 you’re in love with the dumbest man to have ever reached the office of president. I’m fairly certain that’s a uniquely disqualifying trait. For the remainder of my life it will be impossible to find a shred of respect for anyone in any aspect of their lives if I’m aware of the fact that they’re a Trump republican. It’s like proudly saying you stand for all the worst things humanity has to offer.
“Prosperity and Security”… sounds like an abusive relationship
ohhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
??? Maybe to a crazed treacherous socialist
God almighty ; men will NOT have sex with men , its disgusting .
Libtards ; screeeeee! Hate speech ,kill ! Attack !
GOD; a man will not wear what pertains to a woman and vice versa , who ever does this displeases the lord your god .
Liberals , men in dresses ,in womens private areas . Making up fake sexes . Pretending to be said fake sex .
GOD ; liers , thief’s and men who have sex with men and wear womens clothing and vice versa will NOT inherit the kingdom of heaven .
Lubtards ; burn the bibles ! Attack the: churches ! Attack law and order ! Defund police so we can run rampant !
You lose losers here and now ,and for all eternity . Just a heads up ….. retards . Oh no , did your feelings get hurt ? Some one not kissy kissy your filthy feet ? Bo hoo ? Want your mommy now ?
@santa fe, bantayan island life God: Thou shall not bear false witness. Thou shall not steal, thou shall not commit adultery.
Republicans: Let’s make Trump President.
@Dave Rhoden that’s the list of what democrates do daily .plus you won’t covet anything that you is not yours . Democrates ? Take what a person earns by force and give it some one has not worked for it .
Or communisim . They are burning bibles and trying to jail people for going to worship god . But support riots looting assaults . Satans minions .
Person, Man, Woman, Greenland, Pompeo, Arselicker.
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Correct.
🤣🤣🤣
tRump: ‘I am cancelling my scheduled visit” Danes ” Party time “
Correct!
Trump is like a 3 year old child if he doesn’t get what he wants he throws a tantrum
I’ve often thought listening to Trump was like listening to a spoiled 3 yr old arguing why it’s ok to wear 2 left shoes
I know. Here is another child like video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1KyMby-lPE
President Donald Trump hasn’t “lost it”.
He NEVER HAD IT TO LOSE!
🤣