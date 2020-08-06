Why Trump can’t let Greenland go

August 6, 2020

 

Last year, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, even after he was told it was not for sale. This summer on a trip to Denmark, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked again about the President’s interest in buying Greenland — and Pompeo did not shut it down. Chris Cillizza explains what exactly is going on with Trump and Greenland, and why this idea just won’t go away.

Wait, are we *still* trying to buy Greenland?

President Trump Eyes a New Real-Estate Purchase: Greenland

'Greenland belongs to Greenland': Denmark says selling world's largest island to US is absurd

  1. CNN | August 6, 2020 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    Hey, Chris here – why do you think President Trump is interested in purchasing Greenland?

    • Betty Clark | August 6, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      I think Mr. Putin is interested in Greenland, and I think we’d better the hell vote Trump out of office, and then beg our allies for forgiveness.

    • JayBe Faulky | August 6, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @t1tacal i think it is for sure yes i do

    • JayBe Faulky | August 6, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Walrus Bellhop i gave one to @bzdtemp already this was it. first here is a list of ALL the executive orders you can even compare to Obama’s orders as well.
      https://www.federalregister.gov/presidential-documents/executive-orders/donald-trump/2020
      Second there is all the subjective accomplishments in terms of uniting the Republican base and allowing people to feel proud to be american without being called racist etc. (and if they are they know it’s OK to Love America and to ignore that). He is showing the country how important it is as a politician to protect the worker and to care about solid jobs via manufacturing etc..he is inspiring a new generation of politicians to fight for the people first because they see how much people responded and want this.. this is happening my friend.(even the Democrats will see a change toward people voting in ‘people first’ candidates) there are tonnes more but you will no doubt disagree with them..lol
      BUT my favorite is the creation of *SPACE FORCE*…!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Anarchy Antz | August 6, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Ariki Royal Wrong! Greenland is the worlds largest island. While Australia is an island, it is considered a continent. Don’t get your “facts” from the CNN Kool Aid dispenser.

    • Ariki Royal | August 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Anarchy Antz Sorry professor

  2. Ralph Boyd | August 6, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Person, Man, Woman, Greenland, Covfefe.

  3. Toni Olson | August 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Like Donald Trump protect’s and take care of Puerto Rico 😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣😅🤣🤣😅🤣😂😅 what a joke

  4. i420's Everything's Paranormal | August 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    He wants to ban tiktok sell puerto rico and buy greenland yea i think hes off his rocker 🤦‍♂️😂

    • Debbie Charron | August 6, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      THINK?

    • Doug Butler | August 6, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      I think the Titok you are hearing is this major league disaster.Could this kneeling by Black Athletes have a different meaning than that advertised by the Democrats and MSM? I think they are actually kneeling and submitting before predominantly White Crowds. As much as saying we don’t deserve to be seen as your equals. If Blacks think they are making a political statement that everyone else is racist, then why aren’t they standing in recognition of their equality. You do not have to earn equality -‘YOU ALREADY HAVE IT, SO QUIT GROVELING’ , NOW LET’S PLAY BALL!!!

    • J M M | August 6, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @Doug Butler Lousy seque into an off topic post.

    • Sterling Pound | August 6, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      Still hoping he’ll explain why the Chinese Communist Politburo wants all that data on a couple of million Taylor Swift fans. Can’t be to influence their brains.

    • Doug Butler | August 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

      @Sterling Pound That would be a completely failed exercise. The poor brats don’t have any ‘Gray’ to wash.

  5. JamesAllmond | August 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    he wants to trade it for Puerto Rico, it’s whiter on the map…(really, take a look at a map)

  6. Tim Hyatt | August 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    He’s seen the movie trailer, of course he wants to buy Greenland. They have a marvelous bunker, Puerto Rico didn’t have a marvelous bunker.

  7. Sophie Peraaud | August 6, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    ANOTHER DISTRACTION FROM THE CORONAVIRUS, THE ELECTION, MAXWELL CASE, AND HIS CORRUPTION CASE THAT IS GOING ON NOW.

    • Kevin Norris | August 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      @Mimi Stern only two weeks ago after Trump said” I wish her well” my local paper had it before this. CNN was hoping she would be killed by now.

    • Ba Doai | August 6, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    • Hawkzblade | August 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Norris
      aww didnt fox show it, as probably half the crew use to visit the island.

    • EXOTIC BEAR IMPORTS | August 6, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      @Hawkzblade you are a liar. I have the list of 300 passengers who flew to Pedo island. There are no Fox reporters. There are plenty of demonkkkrats, Clinton 26 trips. and leftist activists and corporate executives, liberal lawyers. Google it.

    • Hawkzblade | August 6, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @EXOTIC BEAR IMPORTS
      of course you do, is trump and co top of the list.

  8. greensleep | August 6, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Just more of the expected dimwitted ideas of bunkerbaby.

  9. Olaf Pijl | August 6, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    “prosperity and security” is not what the Danish of regarding the US.

  10. hansi6575 | August 6, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    When the US bought the Virgin Islands the agreement was to leave Greenland to Denmark. Remember? No, that figures. So much being partners….

  11. Jerry Wooten | August 6, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Really, “thool”. I think it’s “toolee”, there, “yosmight”

  12. Regina Santos | August 6, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    Every leader in the world would love if TRUMP cancelled trips 🤣

  13. CXensation | August 6, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    Trump : “Me wants Greenland”
    Frederiksen : “Nope”
    Trump : “I wont visit you then”
    Frederiksen : “Thank you”

    • music2020 | August 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      @Tommy Præst Møller Danmark is a puppy of the US! Surprised to see how Dannish people have been so tamed to the US!

    • Tommy Præst Møller | August 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @music2020 Sure, we go to war when the US say go. But you commenting on the Danish people made me laugh out loud. All the best.

    • S.D.C. | August 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      @Tommy Præst Møller
      That price seems worth paying if it keeps ridiculous assholes like Trump out of your country.
      #MoneyWellSpent. 🙂✌

    • Freight Train | August 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Tommy Præst Møller The USA would gladly pay 10x that to remove Trump from our HISTORY.
      Can we make that retroactive? Can we go back and put – literally anyone – a BAT?Let’s put a bat in the White House instead. Who would know better how to handle a Chinese Bat Virus?

    • nancy lee | August 6, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      Trump : “Me wants Greenland”
      Frederiksen : “Nope”
      Trump : “I will impose sanctions then”
      Frederiksen : “Try me”

  14. Susan Winters | August 6, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    I appreciate the insight. He’s good at confusion and distraction. What if we all ignore him? 🤔

  15. Washademoak | August 6, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    “We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world”

    trump can’t even protect the people of the aunited States.

    • Jack W | August 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      @Washademoak
      Probably just the one, running a bot…

    • Jack W | August 6, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      Greenland needs protecting from the USA, not by the USA…

    • Chris Parker | August 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      @Washademoak I think you’ll find that United States is now spelled ‘Соединенные Штат‘.

    • Damo | August 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      @trublu97 no from people like you

    • Don b | August 6, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @trublu97 you’re in love with the dumbest man to have ever reached the office of president. I’m fairly certain that’s a uniquely disqualifying trait. For the remainder of my life it will be impossible to find a shred of respect for anyone in any aspect of their lives if I’m aware of the fact that they’re a Trump republican. It’s like proudly saying you stand for all the worst things humanity has to offer.

  16. Napoleon I Bonaparte | August 6, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    “Prosperity and Security”… sounds like an abusive relationship

    • Ba Goai | August 6, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    • Greg Maclean | August 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      ??? Maybe to a crazed treacherous socialist

    • santa fe, bantayan island life | August 6, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    • Dave Rhoden | August 6, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @santa fe, bantayan island life God: Thou shall not bear false witness. Thou shall not steal, thou shall not commit adultery.
      Republicans: Let’s make Trump President.

    • santa fe, bantayan island life | August 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

  17. Public Public | August 6, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Person, Man, Woman, Greenland, Pompeo, Arselicker.

  18. robert walton | August 6, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    tRump: ‘I am cancelling my scheduled visit” Danes ” Party time “

  19. julia herbet | August 6, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Trump is like a 3 year old child if he doesn’t get what he wants he throws a tantrum

  20. Vince F | August 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    President Donald Trump hasn’t “lost it”.
    He NEVER HAD IT TO LOSE!
    🤣

