Why Trump can’t say what he wants to do next

President Donald Trump has always spoken in big, vague phrases and it is no different as he campaigns for a second term. When pushed, he seems to recite things he did during his current term, rather than what he wants to accomplish next. Chris Cillizza explains why this isn't surprising behavior from the President.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

CNN Polls: Donald Trump

Instead of Evolving as President, Trump Has Bent the Job to His Will

action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage

Donald Trump has no idea why he wants a 2nd term

About me:

I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Steven Sevilla

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: .

#CNN #Cillizza #TrumpsAgenda