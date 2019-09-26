Why Trump’s Ukraine Call Meets The Founders’ Impeachment Standard | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the history and legal framework of the Constitution’s impeachment mechanism in light of Pres. Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival. While emphasizing only Congress decides what defines high crimes and is impeachable, Melber reports out the history of what leading Founding Fathers envisioned would constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors,” citing Hamilton, Madison, Randolph and others to explore the view that a main goal of impeachment was to address presidential abuses of power that relate to betraying the public trust, a fair electoral process and fidelity to the U.S. over foreign powers. The report examines how those standards apply to new revelations that Pres. Trump used the power of his office to push a foreign power to investigate the Biden family. Aired on 09/25/19.
Michael Cohen: “And i can only warn people; the more people that follow Mr Trump, as i did blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences as i’m suffering!”
@Billie Albertson SUSCRIBE TO NBC LIVE & WATCH IT SINCE YOU DON’T HAVE REAL AMERICAN CABLE-SATELLITE 📺 T.V. BCU ADAM SCHIFF JUST READ THE PART OF THE TRANSCRIPT THAT TRUMP TOLD THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT TO MAKE-UP DIRT ON JOE BIDEN & THAT HE TOLD HIM THAT HE NEEDED TO GIVE IT TO WILLIAM BARR WHO WOULD HELP HIM & TO TALK TO RUDY GIULIANI WHO HE WOULD LOVE!! WE DO HAVE A MAFIA TYPE ATTITUDE IN NEW YORK BUT WHAT GOT EVEN JOHN GOTTI BUSTED WAS A SNITCH & HIS OWN WORDS BEING RECORDED JUST LIKE TRUMP’S IS DOING HIM IN NOW!!🙏🗽🌉🌉🗽💯💪✌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Too bad he won’t be impeached. Our government has literally failed us…multiple times in history in fact usually due to the Republican party…starting drastically with the red scare and Truman id say is when we went down hill. People too dumb to realize Trump is just another corrupt politician.
@Eduardo Ramos THEY ALREADY HAVE 220 VOTES & THERE’S ONLY 218 NEEDED FOR AN IMPEACHMENT-IDICTMENT BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SO THAT’S ALREADY A DONE DEAL EVEN THOUGH THE SENATE WON’T GO ANY FURTHER THAN THAT AT LEAST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL KNOW ABOUT ALL THE CRIMES HE’S COMMITTED & OR HE’S TRIED TO COMMIT LIKE THEY’RE DOING RIGHT ON 📺 T.V.!! GO SUBSCRIBE TO *NBC LIVE* & WATCH IT & SEE WHAT THE REST OF US ARE SEEING & EVEN IF HE’S NOT REMOVED BY BEING FOUND *GUILTY BY THE SENATE* THEY’LL KNOW THAT HE AIN’T THE ONE TO BE IN OFFICE FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS!!🆗✊😎✌😂😂😂
Thank you Ari, the more educate we are about the why’s and wherefore’s the better armed we are for Putin’s trolls. 😊💙
catalinacurio, well if Ari is educating you, then i feel very sorry for you..
@Timothy Monhollen A load of moronic words that have no fact in reality.
It’s sounds crazy but I bet when all is said and done this will be a small infraction. There are real crimes done by this common criminal. He’s a moron that can’t help but tell on himself, it will all come out.
The Orange Donnorhea thinks the U.S. Constitution is that piece of toilet tissue paper stuck under his shoe. 🤪 😜
@Jack Rheiner let me guess, your family tree has only 1 branch
No that was Obama
Donnorhea!!!! Lmaaaaoooo!!!! You got me in tears right now😂😂😂😂
@Emmanuel I’m glad and don’t get near that nasty stuff bc..Well, later turns into Unavoidable, and Inescapable crap.😀😂🤣
And yet Republicans continue to spin this as a “witch hunt” and “a waste of taxpayer money.” What a submissive bunch of lunatics. Best part is deep down they know they got duped. LOL
@Nepthu – CREEPY Joe – The man is a pedophile!!
They weren’t duped. Trump’s been in politics for a long time. He knows their secrets and helps them to line their pockets at the cost of the citizens of the USA. They for purpose toss out bones without meat to distract the public as they further their hideous agendas of greed, genocide, and control.
@Timothy Monhollen EXACTLY!!!!!
Taxing is wrong!
I can’t wait for the History Channel super series on all the wrong doings of this administration. It will probably run longer than the Game of Thrones series.
Wrong doings? Can you even name 1?
Foor all his crimes, Nixon at least had the self-respect to walk away…Trump will not leave unless he is forced out.
And an orange jumpsuit, at best.
Exactly, Alan, I remember the Nixon era and have been saying the same thing since the beginning of this fiasco. I also remember that Nixon didn’t go to prison, but those around him did. Those were the days when reality and country meant more than the “right” to boldly proclaim and exhibit all forms of ignorance and stupidity. Obviously, the majority of Trump’s supporters aren’t well educated, for they know nothing about the lead-up to tyrannical governance.
Alan Hirschenhofer II…You mean like Bill Clinton? He was impeached and refused to leave office…you must be talking about Bill Clinton.
I knew that, as soon as the Demonrats got control of the House, there would be never ending unjustified accusations and investigations of Trump. This one is Dead on Arrival. Trump has the every right to speak to a foreign leader, and he is praiseworthy for asking him to investigate possible crimes by an American citizen, especially one who may be the next president. Can you imagine if Obama inquired about a opposition candidate’s possible crimes. The hue and cry against against the candidate from the lefty press and Demonrats would deafening.
The founding fathers would have had him shot for treason a long time ago.
@Mike L. The first part of this is followed by the word “OR”. It doesn’t say we need to be at war with our enemies.
“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason…”
@Mike L. There is a declared war and by arming Ukraine that is considered a declaration of war on Russia. The President does not have to explicitly say we are at war with Russia. This is exactly the same as Trump’s phone call; he does not have to say “Investigate Biden or we will not send you any aid money” to show he is getting a foreign government to investigate a political rival.
@Rene’ Placek I agree, it’s hilarious that he was allowed to bully a foreign leader into firing a prosecutor who was investigating his son’s company.
Crazy how a drug addict who had just been kicked out of the military, and had no experience in finance or energy, got paid millions and millions of dollars to sit on the board of an energy company with one of the most corrupt people in Ukraine.
The double standards here are galling.
@Rene’ Placek Plus I’ve been furious with almost all politicians on both sides for decades. Hopefully you people start realizing that it’s not just trump, they’re pretty much ALL CORRUPT.
IMPEACH BARR FIRST
L Benson Sounds like a great idea.
Amen.
For?
The White House’s version of the transcript is pretty damning…wonder what they removed from the actual transcript? If this is bad and they were willing to release it…imagine what insanity they left out….
Jo Biden is one of the faces and premium senior member of the deep state or “swamp”.
With the Ukraine investigation in full start, better fasten your seat belts and get your popcorn ready, because you are in for a hack of a ride!
Jo Biden is directly connected to the most powerful deep state “swamp” members and you will finally be able to hear their names and see their faces.
Drain the swamp is what is about to happen.
Are you ready??
@Brian Daniels Nice try…the investigations have already been done. Biden worked WITH the leaders from other countries…not on his own. And, it worked. He was removed (because they worked together). He did not use quid pro quo…the group used LEVERAGE! Nevertheless, Biden was not trying to get dirt on an American Citizen…that would be a case of corruption like with Trump just admitted to and proved with transcripts from the call. SMH, a sitting president committing such an UN-American act with proof!🤦♂️
If Trump really wanted to get rid of corruption he would start with himself…and I seem to remember Donald lying for Donny Jr. and even dictating an email to say that he was in the Trump Tower with a Russian Spy about adoption when he was there to get dirt on HRC. Can you say…Hypocrisy!!!!
@Evonja Now _If you remember the video with Biden bragging about getting the prosecutor fired he said they had six hours to get it done or they were not getting the money. He said that because they hadn’t listened to what ever group was trying to get him fired before that didn’t work. You can say whatever you want but that’s how it happened. You and I both know that Biden used the money to get him fired. It doesn’t matter to you because you are a Trump hater and can’t see the truth anyway. If Trump is corrupt like you say he is he would have been impeached a long time ago. Common sense tells you that. Just like everything else this is just to keep making Trump look bad and there will be no impeachment with this smoke screen either. I guess you just ignored me saying Biden isn’t the Democratic candidate yet. You don’t see any truth or have any common sense on anything when it comes to the current President. Maybe you should stop watching CNN and MSNBC and your mind might clear up for you.
@Brian Daniels Now Now, you and I both know that Biden did not do anything wrong and that this has already been investigated by the US and Ukraine…Nothing to see there !!!!
You are calling me a Trump hatter because I am saying that Trump is guilty of doing the same thing that you just accused Biden of. I did watch what Biden said on TV and I watched Trump on TV saying that he did exactly what the news is saying that he did and oh yes, it was also confirmed in the transcripts. He needs to be impeached for it because he clearly violated the statues of his office…and after he is out of office…jail time!!!!
I am not a Trump hater nor a Biden hater but I guess that you are a Trump lover and not a lover of the constitution of the United States.
Fair is Fair!!! Trump has done and will continue to do illegal and corrupt things while in office. He is NOT above the Law. No citizen of the United States of America is…He is Guilty by his own admission. This is not a Biden thing…It does not matter if I hate him or love him…I am a realist…Trump asked a foreign government to investigate an American Citizen and that is WRONG no matter how you slice it and adding in the fact that he is a sitting president…He is double, triple WRONG for that and he should have to pay the price for what he did like any other American.
Biden is the past…Trump corruption is here and now.
I believe that we should protect the constitution and Trump is not doing that when he works with a foreign governments (AGAIN) to get dirt on any American citizen.
Since you think that it is OK to sell out Americans (no matter what political party they are affiliated with) then I can understand why you would agree with the corruption from the current president. I’m not surprised…
It’s really not damning lmao
Woohoo!!
Oldest sitting US President in Office
& The First US President to go to Prison.
Got a lot to be proud of
I would rather he and every sperm seed of the entire trump crime family exiled and penniless, just like his grand daddy. Let’s see which country will offer him safe haven.
kpop halmeoni i really like that idea! 👍🏼
@Weary Cannibal, how can you because upset at just Trump. Biden’s head is on the chopping block too. Many feel that Trump was justified in what he did to uncover potential corruption of Joe Biden.
The lefts delusions are alive and well
please let the nightmare end. i am exhausted
@joye ottwell Not bothering to fat available information before blindly believing should be unamerican. But that is what all Democrats do.
@douglas carpenter a president saying he receives “love letters” from a dictator who runs gulags is as unamerican as it gets.
Republicans want to fundamentally destroy America and our democracy.
So it’s not the socialist dems that want to turn over control of everything including our most basic rights, to the government? Oh…
If Trump wanted to destroy “our democracy”, then all he would have to do would be execute the House or Senate for treason & offer the other one amnesty for declaring him dictator. Honestly, I wish he would do it just so I could enjoy more liberal tears like in the 2016 election… Ya know… the one where YOU HAD IN THE BAG… meaning Bernie could have EASILY defeated Trump… but you listened to your CNN overlords that Hillary could do it… AND YOU LET HER STEAL THE ELECTION FROM BERNIE. Unfortunately for you, this time around, Bernie has lost all momentum and AGAIN you’re about elect a WEAK candidate… when you clearly have better alternatives.
They don’t want to. They are just being fooled. We need to help them.
Please don’t be deceived, many Democrats are aiding them. Had the Democrats not shirked their responsibilities to the Nation, Trump would never have gotten this far into the agenda. Remember, they all managed to be of like mind when it came to tax-relief for the wealthy at citizen expense. The Democrats put up a verbal argument to make it appear as though they are fighting for what is right and legal, and then, it all fades into darkness. We’re “Through The Looking Glass”…..Everything is mirrored and upside down. I’m a registered Democrat and as it stands, “We The People” are on our own.
@Justagameweplay “stealing” from the wealthy is “right”. RITE [/s].
Pattern of behaviour is clear and will be repeated.
Is the impeachment process a 2fer? If so, let’s do Barr at the same time.
A lot of sick people on this post. America haters for sure.
@Rob Dim Yes let’s impeach Trump and kavanaugh for not committing crimes, and Barr for doing his job. Yay due process!
Haha 😂 🤣 🤣 if Trump is impeached there will be a civil war … And we will crush you .🤗
Imagine what Trump and Putin talked about behind closed doors
kjh311 I can’t even imagine…
“A President doesn’t even have to be convicted of a crime to be impeached. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office. So, the point I’m trying to make is that you don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role.”
— Rep. Lindsay Graham, January 21, 1999
@Nick F –not what it’s about–losing an ELECTION, that is; it’s about losing economic and global trade stability (tariffs, trade war), peace (WAR war), national security (denying hostile actions against our sovereignty while embracing the adversary for political gain–THERE’s your [ongoing] election concern–all the INVITED foreign involvement–of Putin gleefully and Zelensky by coercion), and ethics at the top (hijacking law enforcement agencies and obstructions of their current investigations to steer results, and basically having a revolving door of administration personnel–again, to steer events for personal job security over the commonwealth’s security)–Despite his claims, we’re losing with Trump in office with his temporary bubble approach coupled with his many distractions and feuds (HINT: Joe isn’t even the official 2020 candidate, yet)…15 mos. more of how it’s going is a long time; many people hated Clintons, and many hated Obama but they STILL weren’t as distracted and combative with politicians and private citizens alike as Trump is–and didn’t bawl all the time; you’re welcome, and as always, DUMP TRUMP!
Leningrad Lyndsey has completed his metamorphosis. Moscow Mitch and Chao Min have their own corruption issues to deal with. GOP now stands for Government of Pootin.
Are you sure this is from Lindsay Graham? He can sue you for putting ‘disturbing’ words in his mouth…
After he failed to abuse it to get rid of Clinton. Let’s not pretend to have principle now and ignore every time we didn’t have it before and won’t have it after
Barbara Jordan’s speech – WOW that was incredibly powerful.
She was a strong, admirable lady.
Nicholas Fox : Jordan’s statements constituted a totally partisan, unsupported rant incorrectly stating breach of Constitution by Trump. He has every right to speak to a foreign leader and as him, to delve into possible crimes of American citizen. The fact that the person of interest is running against him makes his inquiry more justified and rational. There was no breach of law or trust. Another bogus Demonrat attempt to reverse Trump election.
You forgot the quote from a dead famous guy, ” In lieu of facts and evidence, a con man will peddle in rhetoric.”
Abducting many thousands of children and babies is a High Crime, yet zero repercussions. Why has everyone moved on from that? This Crime against Humanity was done in the name of the United States of America.