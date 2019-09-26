MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the history and legal framework of the Constitution’s impeachment mechanism in light of Pres. Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival. While emphasizing only Congress decides what defines high crimes and is impeachable, Melber reports out the history of what leading Founding Fathers envisioned would constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors,” citing Hamilton, Madison, Randolph and others to explore the view that a main goal of impeachment was to address presidential abuses of power that relate to betraying the public trust, a fair electoral process and fidelity to the U.S. over foreign powers. The report examines how those standards apply to new revelations that Pres. Trump used the power of his office to push a foreign power to investigate the Biden family. Aired on 09/25/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more. Aired on 09/25/19.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Why Trump’s Ukraine Call Meets The Founders’ Impeachment Standard | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC