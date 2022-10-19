Recent Post
67 comments
Ukraine will overcome their oppressors, because they are highly motivated.
@Franklin They have nothing close to that potential. You are gullible.
@Franklin well I can’t really debate you on youtube cause youtube is trying to be family friendly and shadownban my comment for certain words like it did with one of my replies. So it’s quite telling you have a hard on for america. And leave it at that
Why England cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
strongly support Ukraine
@wet timguavass yes we do.
@wet timguavass aaaaand then you woke up 😂
@wet timguavass yeah, who sent weapons hmm?
@Li Hua que?
They should be confident. After all, imagine going to fight for someone you don’t like (Putin) against something you don’t hate (Ukraine). Then imagine going to fight for something you love (Ukraine) against someone you hate (Putin). *That’s* why Russia, ultimately, has no chance of victory. 🇷🇺 🇺🇦 ✌️
It s more complexe a war but i hope the peace.
Sounds good but it’s all weaponry that matters. Now you see the drones those won’t stop till it enda
@scott barker There are no armies that are cowards
Why England cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
What many people don’t understand is that currently Ukraine is not really focused on taking land. Ukraine is focused on getting better tactical and strategically positions and cutting off enemy’s supply lines. Which will subsequently enable them to dramatically improve the personnel and materiel lost ratio compared to the enemy’s. Which mean that this war will become a black hole for Russian army. And once Russian army capabilities deteriorate just enough, Ukraine will most likely strike on ALL fronts at the same time to make sure everything crumbles. And then this war will turn into a whack-a-mole with a billion moles popping at the same time for the Russian brass. Welcome to the quagmire Russia. Giggity.
@Fish&Hunt lol, I told you to cope. Copying my insult is a sign of dementia and a horrifying lack of originality
@Gold & Silver VS Crisis & Collapse I thought Russian trolls were a bit better at their games. Sanctions are succeeding at limiting the amount of critical components necessary for the Russian military machine to operate properly in a protracted amount of time. How’s the weather in St. Petersburg?
Why England or America cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
Shame on Russia
@Jaffa Jafa shame on Russia
u must be a bot with comments like yours…pffft…!
@Moe510 shame on western imperialism
Shame on Ucrazy Ukranazis
Ukraine can win this war but we need to get them to support they need we’re not doing that need to do better it’s ridiculous how slow we’re giving them stuff this is the same thing we did to the Kurds
@Sphinx do u have schizophrenia
@Sphinx Damn, chill we are, we’re just asking for help because it’s hard.
@ichtoza vuzovsky We need help too.. Bad economy…homelessness..have you seen down town new york ? It needs help.. And if we should render help..Then..same should apply to Palestine..Mali..Iran..etc..Every country nato and the west has invaded has seen no peace..Just wasting tax payers money..You are in a civil war..Fight your battle please..Anyways millions of people are waking up…Go back to the mingt agreement and by the way..Kiev shouldn’t have supported the killing of the people in donbass. Imagine Scotland killing British people in Scotland. Telling them not to be connected with the British crown..Banning English language in Scotland. Do you think Nato and the west will send weapons to Scotland? Do you know what happened to the Irish people before they got their independence?The British killed thousands of their own people for merely asking for independence because of how they were treated..Anyways fight your war and keep us out of it..Russia even helped defeat Hitler and the nazi military..The west should be grateful…
IF YOU INVADE ANOTHER COUNTRY WITH 150,000 TROOPS, THEN LOSE 70-80,000+ OF THOSE TROOPS ALONG WITH A LOT OF YOUR MILITARY EQUIPMENT & HAVE TO ASK FOR ANOTHER 300,000 CONSCRIPTS, IT DOESN’T LOOK LIKE YOU’RE WINNING AT ALL!! IF I WAS UKRAINE, I WOULD FEEL VERY CONFIDENT TOO OF VICTORY OVER RUSSIA!!💯💯😂😅🤣
Well said.
Why England cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
They invaded with 190K
The whole world is confident because we understand now that democracies need to stick together.
@wet timguavass are you insane?
@Bitcoin Anarchist think of a country where they don’t force you at gun point to vote for the current leader
Why England or America cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
@K what??
Ukraine has my support, and Zelenskyy deserves plenty of respect. I thank Ukraine for standing up to Putin.
Why England or America cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
@Pedro Julio How much respect does a dictator like putin get ?
I donate money for Ukrainian twice recently and plan to do so more often as long as they are fighting. People who has never lived under a dictatorial regime doesn’t understand how it feel. Basically you won’t have dignity and simply have no control over your own life. Ukrainian is really fighting for the whole democratic world. If the world is controlled by countries like Russia and China, nobody can live a decent life without kneeling down. Ukrainian people is fighting for you, for me and everybody who loves freedom and democracy. I personally will support them to the end.
Why England or America cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
@Haixin Zheng Oh shut up. Learn to google search for a start. Ukraine is 84% pro independent, nowhere near half and half.
The attacks on the power grid are not directly targeting Ukraine they are targeting the EU and NATO as a way to break the resolve of Europe and slow supplies going to Ukraine. Ukraine had offered to connect to the EU power grid and supply Europe with low cost electricity. This is the reason the Russian General is attacking the power grid. Another thing, Zelensky has recently asked Western hydrocarbon companies to develop the gas and other hydrocarbon reserves which Russia is really after.
I agree that one of the primary reasons is oil. All the areas that Russia had gathered, are huge sources of oil. Was discovered, then you had invasion in 2014.
Not to mention all that lovely, fat, rich earth for growing food crops for export. Ukraine is the breadbasket for much of the world.
This is strictly a war of greed on putin’s part.
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
The Same Goes For The US, they destroyed countries but when Al-Qaeda attacked them they came crying to the whole world
What do you know about the war in Ukraine 🇺🇦?
Good insight
Why England or America cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
“We are here to defend the Motherland from the peaceful neighboring country the Motherland attacked without provocation.”
@Dangerous Fables Why did America almost start WW3 in the Cuban missle crisis. When Russia wanted to put nukes on America’s borders in Cuba? Same reason.
Why England cannot colonized Russia 🤣🤣
Taking down a cheap drone using an expensive weapon is costly. Ukraine need to devise something really fast. Hope they can.
@Inside story And what does it explain?
Can you tell me more?
Don’t worry ukraine u are united and have a purpose of fighting for freedom and democracy. God is with u who was suppressed with people sacrificed their lives to save ur country. More power to all fighters and volunteers all over the world.
The free citizens of the world from Asia, Europe, Africa, middle east and Latin America are rooting for you Ukraine. Our unified voice has been echoed during the UN emergency charter meeting. Territorial integrity of a sovereign nation must be respected. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦With 143 Votes in Favour, 5 Against, General Assembly Adopts Resolution Condemning Russian Federation’s Annexation of Four Eastern Ukraine regions. The world has spoken. Russia, get the heyllll outta Ukraine. Ukraine is for Ukrainian.
Slava Ukraini, from India
Well spoken Kirby your service is highly admirable this will not go unnoticed
truly scary to think of how millions of people can be this brainwashed by such a single, fragile ego
Well it is happening in America right now, with Trump!
Indeed, in the end justice will prevail. Ukraine is fighting not only for their homeland, freedom and life, but also for the international laws we have agreed upon. Think of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum signed by the UK, US, China and Russia. Russia has signed to respect the sovereignty, independence, borders of Ukraine and never to invade Ukraine. You cannot rely on Russia to honor its commitments. The free world remains behind Ukraine, support Ukraine all the way. Good luck Ukraine, stay safe. Slava Ukraini.
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube