Why US-Iran tensions escalated under President Trump

Ever since President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from a deal struck under former President Barack Obama meant to reign in Iran's nuclear ambitions, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated. CNN's Michael Holmes reports.
#Iran #CNN #News
From Europe:
Thanks Trump for making the worst international decision since IRAK and making the world a much more dangerous place 😳
Will Iran ever not be a nuisance?
Hail Satan!
because trump can see iran on his window,
Fake news Network
This is what happens when a failed business man who’s filed six bankruptcys for $1.5 BILLION of other people’s money and has ZERO government experience becomes president
Iran is hungry for punishment.
Communists & dictatorships all over the world! Oil Genie corporation owned by US ex administration leaders and the world having turned into Monarchs again medieval times. WW3.
CNN 2018: ORANGE MAN BAD is going to get us into war with N Korea.
CNN 2019″ ORANGE MAN BAD is making friends with N Korea and walking the DMZ. VERY SCARY!
Israel wants a stronger from trump to Iran!!! The JUDEN wants war!!!!
Good job iran
He is responsible, because (I think) his hatred for Obama. Anything Obama did, he tried to undo.
USA is the evill of the world it has broken all internationals laws jus looking for war it can not stand without war
Israel is pushing America for a war with Iran.
Let’s give Iran an offer they can’t refuse!!!🇺🇸😄❤👍
cause there’s nothing like being in a war to get re-elected
So when are the libatards moving to Iran? Thought they were all moving if “Trumpf Won The Election”
Propaganda news stations pushing for wars? Talked about since 1928 by Edward Bernays
Nice!!
The USA is run by juice