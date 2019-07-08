Why US-Iran tensions escalated under President Trump

TOPICS:
Why US-Iran tensions escalated under President Trump 1

July 8, 2019

 

Ever since President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from a deal struck under former President Barack Obama meant to reign in Iran's nuclear ambitions, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated. CNN's Michael Holmes reports.
#Iran #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Why US-Iran tensions escalated under President Trump"

  1. Masson H | July 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    From Europe:

    Thanks Trump for making the worst international decision since IRAK and making the world a much more dangerous place 😳

  2. Jake Mcewen | July 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Will Iran ever not be a nuisance?

  3. Alexander Smith | July 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Hail Satan!

  4. tem h | July 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    because trump can see iran on his window,

  5. Josie Whales | July 8, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Fake news Network

  6. The Memo | July 8, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    This is what happens when a failed business man who’s filed six bankruptcys for $1.5 BILLION of other people’s money and has ZERO government experience becomes president

  7. William H | July 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Iran is hungry for punishment.

  8. A u | July 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Communists & dictatorships all over the world! Oil Genie corporation owned by US ex administration leaders and the world having turned into Monarchs again medieval times. WW3.

  9. NPC-90210-MTV | July 8, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    CNN 2018: ORANGE MAN BAD is going to get us into war with N Korea.
    CNN 2019″ ORANGE MAN BAD is making friends with N Korea and walking the DMZ. VERY SCARY!

  10. Black American | July 8, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Israel wants a stronger from trump to Iran!!! The JUDEN wants war!!!!

  11. Rein Raus | July 8, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Good job iran

  12. William Frazier | July 8, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    He is responsible, because (I think) his hatred for Obama. Anything Obama did, he tried to undo.

  13. Atiqullah Afghan | July 8, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    USA is the evill of the world it has broken all internationals laws jus looking for war it can not stand without war

  14. World Goyim Unite | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Israel is pushing America for a war with Iran.

  15. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Let’s give Iran an offer they can’t refuse!!!🇺🇸😄❤👍

  16. Dennis Menace | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    cause there’s nothing like being in a war to get re-elected

  17. NPC-90210-MTV | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    So when are the libatards moving to Iran? Thought they were all moving if “Trumpf Won The Election”

  18. cwstapleton | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Propaganda news stations pushing for wars? Talked about since 1928 by Edward Bernays

  19. Goutam pronit | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Nice!!

  20. professor moriarty | July 8, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    The USA is run by juice

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.