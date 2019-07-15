Wild parsnip burns and blisters a 4-year-old boy’s hand

A Kanata family is warning others after their four-year-old son suffered burns and blisters from the dangerous plant.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Climate change has lead to wild parsnip growing out of control, to solve this problem we need to pay more taxes to Justin !!!
Justins Personal Knob Polisher Climate Crises no
The way he says Canada is great.
He is saying Kanata, not Canada; it is a suburb of Ottawa.
This weed is a serious problem that the city needs to take care of. There are stronger pesticides that need to be used. It is the cities responsibility to keep the public safe. I see wild parsnip all over the medians and in the center of the 417/416. Let me ask this. If you were a first responder and there was an accident that had a vehicle stuck in the middle of a group of wild parsnip- would you risk your safety for someone else? If you attempt to help, you are going to get this highly toxic residue on your skin permanently scaring you. It sticks to your clothes that you’re going to bring into your vehicle and then home. If you get this sap in your eyes, you can go blind. Would you risk your vision or skin for a stranger?
Sounds like something out of a horror flick. Yikes.
I’m not going to dispute the text but pesticides don’t kill weeds Herbicide does.
Irish citizen
Why are you showing dill?
hog weed is a big problem too !!
Giant Hogweed the sap can cause horrific chemical burns….
Poor wee soul… that land should be fenced off and the landowner held responsible for anyone getting hurt from getting in contact with those weeds.
That’s the worst thing g when owners neglect the land and when there are noxious weeds like wild parsnip, giant Hogweed the township should take legal action against the landowners.
Should be either spraying early in the spring, either cutting the growth low several times a year or cut and plough everything under and spray as required with Pre-Emergant herbicides until noxious weeds have stopped growing.
Wild parsnip is toxic to.goats otherwise flocks goats could be used to feed on the land even along creek beds using temporary fencing to clear section by section and getting the land fertilized at the same time.
I’ve lived in Canada for over a year now and this is the first time I had heard of Wild Parsnip.
That poor child the fault rests on moms lack of attention to what her 4 year old is doing