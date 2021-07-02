Wildfire ravages Lytton, B.C. in wake of record heat wave

Residents of Lytton, B.C., were ordered to evacuate, at a moment's notice, racing against approaching flames.
34 comments
Truly horrific
so sad 🙁 hope everyone made it out
Nope nope many dead confirm
Little town in kinda gully
One way in..many did not make it out
I literally drove through there two days ago…..geez that’s crazy
Didn’t happen to see anyone flickin matches at the church , did you???
Little town that’s not boston bar
Dude who put parents in pit and cover it
Wrong wrong both died
My prayers are with all of the residents of Lytton.
Heartbreaking. Must be so terrifying
You ain’t seen nothing yet. Stay tuned.
Unfortunately this could be so many communities in bc.
Scary with lightning in my town just over a hour from Lytton started some fires outside town thankfully nothing in the town but I was seeing it strike down scary close to my house and everything is so dry it doesn’t take much
Let’s have a meeting tomorrow about a fire burning now.
They are two separate fires eh
Very sad to see! That was my hometown when I was young.
Is nobody gunna talk about the fact that, we clearly aren’t equipped or ready to respond to any of these natural disasters. Peace and love to all effected. My heart is with you…. Such a sad sad Canada Day
@C Steele interesting. I’ve always heard of California and Oregon having wildfires like this every Summer. I didn’t know they happened in British Columbia as well. I mean, now they’re definitely gonna start happening more often but I’ve always thought they were very unlikely to happen as I’ve never really heard about them on the news
@Ricky911 Look up how certain pine trees plant seeds, the pine cones don’t open up and drop seeds unless they burn so even the forests evolved to work with forest fires.
@Ricky911 So rare that Canada has some of the best water bomber crews in the world
@Subordinant o
@Ricky911 If you have lived in BC any length of time you would know there is always a risk of forest fire. This was absolutely horrible, that whole town has to start over their homes and businesses gone.
The whole things make me so sad, I can’t even imagine
Seeing them cry made me cry, hope everyone made it out safely.
Even though it’s very sad to lose your home but Buildings can be replaced as long as no living soul was harmed.
Hope it never happens again.
This only the beginning. We have to be ready. They all have to be helped.
Against climate change?
No sign of anything being done.. the future looks pretty grim.
@Céleste Felton nah he’s talking about helping the refugees
This is so heartbreaking.
I’m just so sad for them. I sit in my home that means so much to me, and I can only imagine…
I’m sad for what we will face in the future.. seems unlikely we will get off the highway to climate hell.
My heart goes out to them – what a horrible thing to have to endure!
They devastation is her voice is of survival. I hope they have all their needs met and more!
My thoughts and prayers go to everyone effected 🙁
It was the train. Why would they let a train come through here with these temp.someone needs to be accountable!
Was it CP Rail… Or CN Rail that started this one again? I can’t remember who’s rail go’s through. It was reported the fire was coming down the track. Jus sayin is all.