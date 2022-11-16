Recent Post
47 comments
Perhaps should not give DT so much time and scrutiny when there is plenty-o-mess going on RIGHT NOW.!.!
Woah woah woah. This is msnbc. Biden is allowed to be mentioned for less than 30 seconds if you can spin or lie to cover up for him
So running literally means running.
Gotta get that trump bump. Oh how the media even reminisces of the good old days when we had a functioning president.
The definition of “Insanity it’s doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result”.
We defeated Trump in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 will be no different
Go Daniel Dale! Eric’s Dad is a friggin’ liar! (As always)
Of course he can fill up the strategic reserves by just thinking about it.
Yo you have to love this !!!! Trump fills the reserves and gets trashed by our media for no reason who just hate the guy. And will do anything And yeah ? I’m waiting for respond now thank you
@Ron Taylor your waiting for “respond”… What the heck does that even mean bud!?! 😂😂😂😂
@YT Sux Trump fills his diaper every day! How long does it take him? “Depends!”🤣
Biden emptied them to keep gas prices under $4 for the mid terms. Then he sold what was left to China. You absolute NPC clown
In 2017 Trumpf released oil from the strategic reserve and most was bought up by Chinah
That needs to be happening in REAL TIME! As he is speaking, the networks should be posting the truth underneath for each lie.
After every Trump lie filled speech, there should be a nationwide televised announcement showing
the real statistics, debunking his lies.
You don’t seriously still think the networks are telling you the truth do you?
Have you ever seen a dying man lying in a grave, awkwardly scooping dirt over himself with a shovel? You have now.
@Gopal Moodley I heard a really good joke today, ‘trump for president 2024’.
@Big Johnson Trump is a natural winner that’s why the whole system is against him, they can’t believe a celeb can do what he does, a man for the people.
@Higgs Boson 🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍
You just described CNN perfectly….
Yes, Biden is just shoveling dirt on himself. He even said he was a puppet in a speech the other day. Is so sad
Former president treason should be in jail!
I guess Daniel Dale got his job back. I always wonder the job Trump creates at these media entities.
Well since trump left and cnn msnbc is left to being pathetic hacks and it’s not even
He will be the first presidential candidate running his campaign from a jail cell
Sure. It must finally be Muller Time, huh? 😂
What an imbecile…
If you thought that Trump would be more honest in a second term than his first let this announcement clear that notion up for you. As someone that lived in NYS during the 80’s and witnessed Trump long before the rest of the nation knew him I can tell you it took me minutes to size him up as a narcissist. It amazed me that people were interested in him in the 80’s and the continued interest is utterly baffling. Over the years I’ve learned more about him, of course, and with each revelation my disgust in him and my amazement at the public adulation of him has grown. I can’t fathom why anyone buys a word he says.
@80sGuy Vice President Harris to you punk
@Manuel worst potus by far, worst suckups by far
What has he lied about?? It funny how he has been right on just about EVERYTHING! But don’t you worry, I predict there will never be another Republican President. At least not one that isn’t a politician! Neither side will ever allow that again. Neither side wants their lies revealed and that is what Trump was doing. Not gonna happen again, they won’t let it!!
@Weeping Warrior _”wow they do make ‘em that stupid still”_
For picking Pence over Kamala Harris? Yeah that’s why Russia is China…I’m sorry…the world is laughing at us.
@Weeping Warrior _”wow they do make ‘em that stupid still”_
They sure do…for picking Kamala.
his level of prevarication has increased almost to the level of public contempt for him.
It matters not how many times you fact check him as long as it is after the event his base is not tuned in to you.
The only thing is do the fact checking in real time.
You are too little too late.
😩😩😩😩😩
You actually trust CNN to check facts? I can’t stop laughing 😂
If Trump makes a 20 minute speech, the fact check is going to be 40 minutes long. In classical mathematics this is called the Golden Toupee Ratio.
@okcool you can’t defend that lies are all he spews so you deflect with more lies. That is the cult way.
These fact checkers couldn’t understand Biden’s speeches. So should be given a pass.
Just curious, where are the fact checkers after Biden mumbles?
@orlock Jussie Smollet, I can give you dozens more, but you said name one.
@Mark Warren Who said this: *”God blesshhhh the United Shhtateshh”?*
Here’s a couple of clues. He’s orange, and was impeached TWICE!
I couldnt watch it after less than 5 minutes when he said he “saved millions and millions of lives from the China virus”
*IT OUGHT TO BE A LAW NOT TO BLANTLY MISLEAD THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!*
(And yes, I meant to yell this! I am sick of Trump’s BS!)
🗽💯
Lmao “here’s what the pentagon says about climate change” 😂
“Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable.”
Is he is talking about the Republican party ???
Who has enough crazy to be Trump’s runny mate: Kari Lake, Margie Taylor Greene, Cancun Cruz, Kayne West ?
Thankfully , This Dale fellow is getting a life because of Trump 👍🏻
Just imagine how his life would have been with democrats being so truthfull…