Will partygoers force B.C. schools to delay reopening as COVID-19 cases surge?

Parents are anxious about returning their kids to school, but partygoers still aren't getting the message. CTV's Melanie Nagy explains.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
At that rate it would take 200 years for every canadian to get it.
I don’t think you understand exponential growth.
@Aye Captain I don’t think you understand herd immunity.
The numbers do not support the panic.
BOGUS-19
Parents have the option to keep their kids home if they’re too paranoid, so where exactly is the problem?
Right now, if they do that, parents have to unregister their child from their current school and register them in an official distance learning program (homeschooling), and once the COVID numbers go down likely after flu season, they are not able to unregister their kids from the homeschooling program and then re-register them into their normal school. So many parents would like to continue to have the option to teach remotely as much as possible from home/ keeping their kids registered in their normal schools. There are many parents that would like that option and then for the parents that need their kids in school full time… they will have smaller class sizes during the flu season. Honestly at this rate there will likely be a strike anyways.
Megan Sampson In Ottawa, parents are only asked to commit to the online learning for a minimum of 3 months for elementary students, and 1 semester for high school students. I’m not sure about the specific timelines for other school boards but it’s not meant to be a permanent decision.
Trim those sideburns boy!
i have no respect for any human partying right now. you dont deserve it.
🖕
OK Karen
Enjoy your “new normal,” Karen.
YOU deserve it!
Ok, Doomer
Name I agree
I will not send my son to school i love him TOO much
Ok, Doomer
@Marcus Malm Kids are not immune from getting covid-19. The other concern is that students might bring the disease back to their parents or grandparents at home. I’m going back to school in the fall, and I’m a little concerned that I might bring the virus home to my grandparents and my parents (my mom being a healthcare worker, and my dad being over the age of 60). There are also kids with other pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, etc. I am a type 1 diabetic, so getting covid-19 would have a huge impact on my blood sugar and my ability to manage my disease. So don’t act as if there is no risk to sending your kids back to school. Parents will decide what is best for their child, and there is no shame in deciding that school is just not the safest option right now.
@Drizzt Jones: a simple flu doesn’t cause micro blood clots in all your organs. If you want to send your kids to school , send them to to child serves instead.
@Sora sora They will be fine. I’m not a coward like you. Stay home coward
@Drizzt Jones I am working , but unlike you i haven’t written the virus off as simple flu. Sadly your kids may pay price for your actions.
We aren’t falling for it.
propaganda
Anyone else feel like the final war for humanity is afoot?
he giggled when he said “alcohol involved”
Your daily dose of…
WE ARE THE BORG!
YOU WILL BE ASSIMILATED!
RESISTANCE IS FUTILE!
Covid 19
tested positive for
FRAUD
So how Will they keep any kid safe if there having problems with adults in the cities 💀